Shakira's Triumphant Return to the American Airlines Arena Stage Spanned Two Decades of Hits

Colombian flags were flying high around the American Airlines Arena last night for night two of Shakira's three-night run of South Florida shows, and her first of two consecutive nights at the AAA on her El Dorado World Tour. But only a few months ago, by her own admission, the Colombian singer-songwriter feared that her days of performing in front of tens of thousands of adoring fans might be behind her.

"The last few months were tough," she said after opening with "Estoy Aquí" and "Dónde Estás Corazón," from her breakthrough album, 1995's Pies Descalzos. "There were times when I thought all of this would be impossible. Pero los milagros existen."

Friday night's concert was originally scheduled for January 12, in support of Shakira's latest album, 2017's El Dorado. But the singer was forced to reschedule the tour just two weeks before it was set to begin, after doctors discovered a hemorrhage on her right vocal chord. It is a serious injury that can lead to permanent vocal damage if it goes untreated or if the affected vocal chord continues to be strained. The same complication felled projects by singers such as John Mayer and Adele in the past.