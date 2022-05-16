Keshi Put His Raw Talents on Display for a Sold-Out Crowd at Revolution Live

On Saturday, rising singer-songwriter Keshi brought hell and heaven to a sold-out crowd at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale. It was the third stop of the North American leg of his Hell/Heaven Tour, which sold out completely on both sides of the Atlantic.
During his two-hour performance at Revolution Live, the Houston native delivered uninterrupted waves of emotion, with a setlist that focused heavily on his debut album, Gabriel. Backed by a band consisting of guitarist Vin Landolfi, drummer Dornell Howard, and keyboardist Deejay Williams, Keshi's soulful vocals sounded just as good as they do on his studio-recorded tracks.
When Keshi took the stage at 9 p.m., the 27-year-old did not hold back. Sporting an oversized sweater vest and ripped black jeans, Keshi gave the audience a peek at his raw talents. With a setlist that spanned his five-year career, Keshi used his high-octave voice to quickly adapt or make note changes throughout the performance. This gave the show a sense of live experimentation, with the singer picking an electric guitar at times to accompany the melancholy mood he was building.
Instead, the heavy lifting was left to Keshi's backing band, which helped add a distinct yet euphoric rendition of the singer’s recent works. The band completely transformed tracks off Gabriel, including “Get It,” “Touch,” “Hell/Heaven,” “Angostura,” and “Gabriel.” And although his tour was in support of his debut, Keshi didn't leave out fan favorites off his four prior EPs, with tracks like “Talk,” “Like I Need U,” “Drunk,” and “Right Here" peppered throughout.
Setlist:
- "Get It"
- "Somebody"
- "Beside You"
- "Like I Need U"
- "Westside"
- "Less of You"
- "Talk"
- "Touch"
- "Milli"
- "Sins"
- "Drunk"
- "Understand"
- "Skeletons"
- "Hell/Heaven"
- "Angostura"
- "Right Here"
- "Limbo"
- "Angel"
- "Gabriel"
Encore:
- "2 Soon"