Keshi Put His Raw Talents on Display for a Sold-Out Crowd at Revolution Live

On Saturday, rising singer-songwriter Keshi brought hellheaven to a sold-out crowd at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale. It was the third stop of the North American leg of his Hell/Heaven Tour, which sold out completely on both sides of the Atlantic.During his two-hour performance at Revolution Live, the Houston native delivered uninterrupted waves of emotion, with a setlist that focused heavily on his debut album,. Backed by a band consisting of guitarist Vin Landolfi, drummer Dornell Howard, and keyboardist Deejay Williams, Keshi's soulful vocals sounded just as good as they do on his studio-recorded tracks.Before Keshi took the stage, Japanese-American singer Rei Brown opened the show. Described as an indie-electronic artist, the singer delivered a mixture of lo-fi, R&B, and pop music, playing songs such as “Honest” and “Forever,” as well as a few unreleased tracks, including a collaboration with YouTuber-turned-musician Joji.When Keshi took the stage at 9 p.m., the 27-year-old did not hold back. Sporting an oversized sweater vest and ripped black jeans, Keshi gave the audience a peek at his raw talents. With a setlist that spanned his five-year career, Keshi used his high-octave voice to quickly adapt or make note changes throughout the performance. This gave the show a sense of live experimentation, with the singer picking an electric guitar at times to accompany the melancholy mood he was building.Revolution is a midsize venue, which meant Keshi's stage production was relatively minimal. Save for a large LED backdrop, the show didn't feature the many bells and whistles found during live shows today. Still, the stripped-down element paired well with Keshi's lo-fi aesthetic, which doesn't need the pyrotechnics and light show to impress.Instead, the heavy lifting was left to Keshi's backing band, which helped add a distinct yet euphoric rendition of the singer’s recent works. The band completely transformed tracks off, including “Get It,” “Touch,” “Hell/Heaven,” “Angostura,” and “Gabriel.” And although his tour was in support of his debut, Keshi didn't leave out fan favorites off his four prior EPs, with tracks like “Talk,” “Like I Need U,” “Drunk,” and “Right Here" peppered throughout.Perhaps feeling grateful they could score tickets to the sold-out show, fans seemed enthralled by Keshi, frequently singing along and raising their phones' flashlights. Fan adoration aside, Keshi's Hell/Heaven Tour feels like a celebration of the obstacles he had overcome to become the artist he is today.- "Get It"- "Somebody"- "Beside You"- "Like I Need U"- "Westside"- "Less of You"- "Talk"- "Touch"- "Milli"- "Sins"- "Drunk"- "Understand"- "Skeletons"- "Hell/Heaven"- "Angostura"- "Right Here"- "Limbo"- "Angel"- "Gabriel"- "2 Soon"