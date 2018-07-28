Janelle Monáe's Futurism Collided With the Present at the Fillmore

The 48-minute companion video for Janelle Monáe’s 2018 album, Dirty Computer, starts with projections of a naked man and woman, then cuts to projections of them are clothed in white tracksuits emblazoned with the letter “D.” “You were dirty if you looked different," she says. "You were dirty if you refused to live the way they dictated; you were dirty if you showed any form of opposition at all. And if you were dirty, it was only a matter of time.”

It's gloomy, but as an unidentifiable figure was rolled out prone on a geometric table in the opening minutes of her July 27 concert at the Fillmore Miami Beach, mirroring the music video, the small but devoted crowd began to roar with delight. They were rewarded with the first chords of "Dirty Computer," the first song on the album.

Clad in a pseudo-marching band uniform, Monáe materialized center-stage at the top of a tiered platform, like the cherry on top of a glowing golden cake. Her four backup dancers, all black women, appeared beside her. And so the show began, the dancers swaying as Monáe sang a utopian vision of the future: "I want a crazy, classic life."