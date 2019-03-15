Bad Bunny Brought Latin Trap to Life With Surprise Guests at American Airlines Arena

Miami is one of the only cities in the world that truly allows Latin culture to thrive. Last night, Venezuelans, Cubans, Puerto Ricans, and other Latin Americans converged on their place of worship: the Bad Bunny concert at American Airlines Arena. They gathered not only to repent their sins but also to devote themselves to the god of Latin trap.

The arena lights dimmed to blue and the crowd began to chant ”Bad Bunny.” Their lord and savior appeared from the left side of the stage in a godly, all-white matching jacket and shorts set with a black T-shirt. His neon-green shoes and sunglasses glowed in the lights as he paced the cross-shaped stage, excited to deliver the sermon of the night. In Bad Bunny we trust.

The Puerto Rican native kicked off the show with “Ni Bien Ni Mal,” a crowd favorite from his debut album, X 100pre, which was released late last year. He was joined by a handful of Latina dancers in red sweatpants who set the mood for a fiery start of the show. As he transitioned into his song “200 MPH,” the crowd pushed to the front as Bad Bunny greeted each side of the stage. Two girls wearing bunny-ear headbands reached out over the barricades in hopes of receiving a blessing, but security blocked them.