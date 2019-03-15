Bad Bunny Brought Latin Trap to Life With Surprise Guests at American Airlines Arena

Miami is one of the only cities in the world that truly allows Latin culture to thrive. Last night, Venezuelans, Cubans, Puerto Ricans, and other Latin Americans converged on their place of worship: the Bad Bunny concert at American Airlines Arena. They gathered not only to repent their sins but also to devote themselves to the god of Latin trap.
The arena lights dimmed to blue and the crowd began to chant ”Bad Bunny.” Their lord and savior appeared from the left side of the stage in a godly, all-white matching jacket and shorts set with a black T-shirt. His neon-green shoes and sunglasses glowed in the lights as he paced the cross-shaped stage, excited to deliver the sermon of the night. In Bad Bunny we trust.
The Puerto Rican native kicked off the show with “Ni Bien Ni Mal,” a crowd favorite from his debut album, X 100pre, which was released late last year. He was joined by a handful of Latina dancers in red sweatpants who set the mood for a fiery start of the show. As he transitioned into his song “200 MPH,” the crowd pushed to the front as Bad Bunny greeted each side of the stage. Two girls wearing bunny-ear headbands reached out over the barricades in hopes of receiving a blessing, but security blocked them.
“Buenas noches, Miami,” Bad Bunny yelled into the mike as he took center stage. He told the crowd how happy he was to be in Miami and that this was his first headlining show in his native tongue. After taking a swig of water, he continued into the show with a guest appearance by Zion of Zion y Lennox. As Bad Bunny continued to bless the crowd with singles from X 100pre, the two fans made their way back up to the front, this time holding a Puerto Rican flag. By then, the security was fed up, rolling their eyes and allowing the young ladies to show their devotion as long as they didn’t reach out over the barricade.
Bad Bunny then went into “Caro,” another a crowd favorite that tops Latin trap playlists today. The stage started to light up in neon graphics depicting palm trees, then back to black to feature a "third eye," an image that's a staple for the artist; it blinked creepily as he performed. Between the transition of “Caro” and “Dime Si Te Acuerdas,” he stopped to wipe his sweat with his crisp white jacket. Bad Bunny doesn’t worry about stains ruining a jacket that he probably won’t ever wear again. He then jumped into “Otra Noche en Miami,” and the crowd lost its shit while singing along to the perfect track for the night.
At a Latin concert, you’d expect a few surprise appearances from staples in the community. Instead, we got Lil Pump. Appearing from the left side of the stage wearing a neon-green long-sleeve T-shirt with matching shoes, he performed his hit single “Gucci Gang.” The crowd seemed to have no idea who he was but continued to jump and attempt to sing along. He performed a snippet of “I Love It” featuring Kanye West before exiting the stage.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Bad Bunny returned to his regularly scheduled sermon with “Solo de Mi” as the crowd sang perfectly on-key. Of course, no Latin affair is complete without a rendition of “Te Bote,” which prompted those same two Bad Bunny fans to reach over the barrier again for a blessing, only to be removed from the area completely. The show continued with his first Top 10 single, “Mia.” Unfortunately, Drake was not there to sing his part, but the audience held it down for him. From there, Ñejo made an appearance and performed his single “No Tienes Novio.”
The show truly couldn’t get any better, but Bad Bunny had more up his sweaty sleeves. J Balvin appeared in a multicolored T-shirt, baby-blue pants, and dark sunglasses, and the crowd melted down in excitement. Latin trap’s finest gave concertgoers exactly what they wanted with a performance of “Casualidad,” “I Like It,” and more.
As the night came to an end, white confetti poured from the sky and Bad Bunny thanked seemingly every Spanish-speaking country except Panama. Miami’s Latinos can wholeheartedly say they were blessed.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!