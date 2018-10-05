Coastcity and the Second Puerto Rican National Anthem

Miami-based Coastcity might be a new name in the music scene, but the duo behind the music aren't newcomers. With almost 20 years of experience between them, Grammy-nominated musicians Jean Rodriguez and Danny Flores are breaking ground with their latest musical endeavor.

Prior to joining forces, Flores was a producer and musician who worked with a variety of artists such as CNCO and Prince Royce. Rodriguez has two albums to his name as a solo artist and was also the vocal coach for Beyonce for her feature on J Balvin’s “Mi Gente” remix, which he says is one of the fondest memories of his career.

Rodriguez and Flores were not only drawn together only because of their similar taste in music but also because of their almost identical backgrounds. Both come from Puerto Rico and grew up in the States in musical families. And both became passionate about creating music at a young age. Rodriguez is the younger brother of Luis Fonsi.