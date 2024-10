Photos: The Best Fits at Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's Sweat Tour Miami Stop

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

click to enlarge Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

On Saturday, October 5, Miami was feeling the rush and hoping for #bratsummer never to end as Charli XCX and Troye Sivan rolled into town, bringing the Sweat Tour to the Kaseya Center . Fans dressed the part to prepare for the concert-meets-warehouse-rave experience. Concertgoers sported plenty of neon-green everything, fishnet tanks, leather accents, and sunglasses.Of course, photographer Michele Eve Sandberg was there to document the fans who put effort into their looks. You might have been confused if you were around downtown Miami yesterday evening, thinking Ultra Music Festival arrived early.Below, check out some of the hot fashion spotted at the Miami stop of the Sweat Tour.