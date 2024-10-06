 Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Miami Sweat Tour Fashion Photos | Miami New Times
Photos: The Best Fits at Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's Sweat Tour Miami Stop

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's Sweat Tour demanded that fans put their best fashion foot forward for the Miami concert.
October 6, 2024
Charli XCX and Troye Sivan fans invaded downtown Miami for the arrival of the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center.
Charli XCX and Troye Sivan fans invaded downtown Miami for the arrival of the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
On Saturday, October 5, Miami was feeling the rush and hoping for #bratsummer never to end as Charli XCX and Troye Sivan rolled into town, bringing the Sweat Tour to the Kaseya Center. Fans dressed the part to prepare for the concert-meets-warehouse-rave experience. Concertgoers sported plenty of neon-green everything, fishnet tanks, leather accents, and sunglasses.

Of course, photographer Michele Eve Sandberg was there to document the fans who put effort into their looks. You might have been confused if you were around downtown Miami yesterday evening, thinking Ultra Music Festival arrived early.

Below, check out some of the hot fashion spotted at the Miami stop of the Sweat Tour.

click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
click to enlarge Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
Fans at the Sweat Tour at the Kaseya Center in Miami
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
