Celebrate Son Cubano Day at Miami Beach Bandshell This Friday

Cortadito has spent over a decade as the city's leading ambassadors of traditional Cuban music.

Son Cubano (Cuban sound) has been shaping the world’s dance floors for over a century. Last year, UNESCO made it official, inscribing the genre as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity. On Friday, May 8, El Dia del Son Cubano, Miami gets a concert worthy of that recognition.

Son del Mundo, hosted by Miami-based Cuban son band Cortadito, takes over the Miami Beach Bandshell for an international celebration that spans genres and generations. Led by tres player and co-founder José Elías, who grew up in Miami to Cuban parents, Cortadito — named New Times Best Latin Act in 2019 — has spent over a decade as the city’s leading ambassadors of traditional Cuban music. Their album, The Guajiro Triangle, released last year, was the first full-length release under Afro Roots Recordings, solidifying their reputation as one of the region’s most spirited and sought-after acts.

The celebration brings together Grammy-winning singer Aymee Nuviola’s powerhouse voice, alongside Roberto Torres, who is recognized for his contributions to the Cuban son and credited with creating charanga vallenata, a blend of Cuban and Colombian styles. They’re joined by rising sonero Ronkalunga, who represents the genre’s next wave, fusing together elements of pop, alternative rock, and funk.

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But the night reaches back further than Cuba, back through the roots that helped shape the sound on the island. “Son has always had the ability to adapt to the times, all while maintaining the core, which is the clave, cadence, and essence,” says Elías. “We’ve seen this happen through Salsa and Timba, and throughout the world with Congolese Rhumba and Haitian Compas.” The program makes the case in real time, with tributes to African Congolese Rhumba pioneers Le Grand Kallé and Franco Luambo, performed by Toto Omana, and a set honoring Haitian Kompa legends Trio Selecte and Coupé Cloué by Sanba Zao. Additional special guests include Morikeba Kouyate and Michelle Fragoso. DJ Le Spam closes the loop with a curated set of Son classics.

Before the main event, Barbaro Ramos of the legendary Muñequitos de Matanzas leads a Cuban Son dance class, a rare opportunity to learn the foundational steps from someone who carries the tradition in his bones.

For a city built on the rhythms of the Caribbean, this one hits close to home.

Son del Mundo. With Cortadito, Aymee Nuviola, Roberto Torres, and others. 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com; 305-672-5202. Tickets cost $42.95 via Eventim.