The Renaissance Is Nigh: Beyoncé Announces Miami Tour Stop

Something is in the air. A feverish sense of anticipation. Could it be? Is the long wait finally over?
YES! IT IS OVER! THE QUEEN HAS RETURNED! THE RENAISSANCE TOUR BEGINS AT LAST!
After months of fan speculation mixed with anger, Beyoncé has finally confirmed a worldwide tour following up on her 2022 album Renaissance. She will return to Miami in concert on Friday, August 18, at Hard Rock Stadium — her first concert in South Florida since 2018's On The Run II Tour with husband Jay-Z.
Of course, now that the Queen has returned, the real battle has begun.
Tickets for this thing are going to be extremely hard to come by and extremely expensive. In other words, prepare for a repeat of the Ticketmaster fiasco that consumed Taylor Swift's tour announcement late last year. One can only hope that with the combined strength of outraged Swifties and Beyoncé's own massive fandom, the ticketing platform's monopoly will finally be broken.
Beyhive, prepare for blood.
Beyoncé's most recent show was staged at a luxury hotel opening in Dubai in January. The entire performance was uploaded to the internet despite an invite-only audience and a request not to film. But she did not perform any songs from Renaissance — she's saving the real heat for summer.
Tickets for all shows will be available via Beyoncé's website. Ticket sales begin on Monday, February 6, with an exclusive presale for Beyhive members. Find all dates below.
Wed May 10 — Stockholm, SE — Friends Arena
Sun May 14 — Brussels, BE — Baudoin Stadium
Wed May 17 — Cardiff, UK — Principality Stadium
Sat May 20 — Edinburgh, UK — Murrayfield
Tue May 23 — Sunderland, UK — Stadium of Light
Fri May 26 — Paris, FR — Stade de France
Mon May 29 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tue May 30 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Fri Jun 2 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tue Jun 6 — Lyon, FR — Groupama Stadium
Thu Jun 8 — Barcelona, SP — Olympic Stadium
Sun Jun 11 — Marseille, FR — Orange Vélodrome
Thu Jun 15 — Cologne, DE — RheinEnergieStadion
Sat Jun 17 — Amsterdam, NL — JC Arena
Sun Jun 18 — Amsterdam, NL — JC Arena
Wed Jun 21 — Hamburg, DE — Volksparkstadion
Sat Jun 24 — Frankfurt, DE — @ Deutsche Bank Park
Tue Jun 27 — Warsaw, PL — PGE Nardowy
Sat Jul 8 — Toronto, CA — Rogers Centre
Sun Jul 9 — Toronto, CA — Rogers Centre
Wed Jul 12 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field
Sat Jul 15 — Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium
Mon Jul 17 — Louisville, KY — Cardinal Stadium
Thu Jul 20 — Minneapolis, MN — Huntington Bank Stadium
Sat Jul 22 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field
Wed Jul 26 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field
Sat Jul 29 — New York, NY — Metlife Stadium
Sat Jul 30 — New York, NY — Metlife Stadium
Tue Aug 1 — Boston, MA — Gillette Stadium
Thu Aug 3 — Pittsburgh, PA — Heinz Field
Sat Aug 5 — Washington, DC — FedEx Field
Wed Aug 9 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium
Fri Aug 11 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes Benz Stadium
Wed Aug 16 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James Stadium
Fri Aug 18 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium
Mon Aug 21 — St. Louis, MI — Dome at Americas Center
Thu Aug 24 — Phoenix, AZ — State Farm Stadium
Sat Aug 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium
Wed Aug 30 — San Francisco, CA — Levi’s Stadium
Sat Sep 2 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium
Sun Sep 3 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium
Mon Sep 11 — Vancouver, CA — BC Place
Wed Sep 13 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
Mon Sep 18 — Kansas City, KS @ Arrowhead Stadium
Thu Sep 21 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
Sat Sep 23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
Wed Sep 27 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome
Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour. Friday, August 18, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets will be available via tour.beyonce.com.