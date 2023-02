The Renaissance Is Nigh: Beyoncé Announces Miami Tour Stop

Something is in the air. A feverish sense of anticipation. Could it be? Is the long wait finally over?After months of fan speculation mixed with anger, Beyoncé has finally confirmed a worldwide tour following up on her 2022 album. She will return to Miami in concert on Friday, August 18, at Hard Rock Stadium — her first concert in South Florida since 2018's On The Run II Tour with husband Jay-Z.Of course, now that the Queen has returned, the real battle has begun.Tickets for this thing are going to be extremely hard to come by and extremely expensive. In other words, prepare for a repeat of the Ticketmaster fiasco that consumed Taylor Swift's tour announcement late last year. One can only hope that with the combined strength of outraged Swifties and Beyoncé's own massive fandom, the ticketing platform's monopoly will finally be broken.Beyhive, prepare for blood.Beyoncé's most recent show was staged at a luxury hotel opening in Dubai in January. The entire performance was uploaded to the internet despite an invite-only audience and a request not to film. But she did not perform any songs from— she's saving the real heat for summer.Tickets for all shows will be available via Beyoncé's website . Ticket sales begin on Monday, February 6, with an exclusive presale for Beyhive members. Find all dates below.Wed May 10 — Stockholm, SE — Friends ArenaSun May 14 — Brussels, BE — Baudoin StadiumWed May 17 — Cardiff, UK — Principality StadiumSat May 20 — Edinburgh, UK — MurrayfieldTue May 23 — Sunderland, UK — Stadium of LightFri May 26 — Paris, FR — Stade de FranceMon May 29 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur StadiumTue May 30 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur StadiumFri Jun 2 — London, UK — Tottenham Hotspur StadiumTue Jun 6 — Lyon, FR — Groupama StadiumThu Jun 8 — Barcelona, SP — Olympic StadiumSun Jun 11 — Marseille, FR — Orange VélodromeThu Jun 15 — Cologne, DE — RheinEnergieStadionSat Jun 17 — Amsterdam, NL — JC ArenaSun Jun 18 — Amsterdam, NL — JC ArenaWed Jun 21 — Hamburg, DE — VolksparkstadionSat Jun 24 — Frankfurt, DE — @ Deutsche Bank ParkTue Jun 27 — Warsaw, PL — PGE NardowySat Jul 8 — Toronto, CA — Rogers CentreSun Jul 9 — Toronto, CA — Rogers CentreWed Jul 12 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial FieldSat Jul 15 — Nashville, TN — Nissan StadiumMon Jul 17 — Louisville, KY — Cardinal StadiumThu Jul 20 — Minneapolis, MN — Huntington Bank StadiumSat Jul 22 — Chicago, IL — Soldier FieldWed Jul 26 — Detroit, MI — Ford FieldSat Jul 29 — New York, NY — Metlife StadiumSat Jul 30 — New York, NY — Metlife StadiumTue Aug 1 — Boston, MA — Gillette StadiumThu Aug 3 — Pittsburgh, PA — Heinz FieldSat Aug 5 — Washington, DC — FedEx FieldWed Aug 9 — Charlotte, NC — Bank of America StadiumFri Aug 11 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes Benz StadiumWed Aug 16 — Tampa, FL — Raymond James StadiumFri Aug 18 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock StadiumMon Aug 21 — St. Louis, MI — Dome at Americas CenterThu Aug 24 — Phoenix, AZ — State Farm StadiumSat Aug 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant StadiumWed Aug 30 — San Francisco, CA — Levi’s StadiumSat Sep 2 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi StadiumSun Sep 3 — Los Angeles, CA — SoFi StadiumMon Sep 11 — Vancouver, CA — BC PlaceWed Sep 13 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen FieldMon Sep 18 — Kansas City, KS @ Arrowhead StadiumThu Sep 21 — Dallas, TX @ AT&T StadiumSat Sep 23 — Houston, TX @ NRG StadiumWed Sep 27 — New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome