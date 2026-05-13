The Best Live Music Venues in Miami

What is perhaps most exciting about the new Wynwood venue Midline is its programming vision.

Miami lacks a robust infrastructure for live music. It has plenty of large arenas and theaters, but the Magic City is woefully ill-equipped when it comes to venues for local and emerging touring acts. It lags behind cosmopolitan cities like New York and Los Angeles-hell, even music-centric towns like Nashville and Austin have more music venues than Miami could ever imagine. (I’m not talking about nightclubs, which Miami has plenty of, but proper live-music venues.)

If you want to see the Beyoncés and Taylor Swifts of the world, there are oversized venues like the downtown Kaseya Center and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. With a 2,700-seat capacity, the Fillmore Miami Beach is the perfect mid-sized venue for popular touring acts, but perhaps not topping the charts.

However, when it comes to small venues, Miami needs more – a lot more. Luckily, spots like Las Rosas in Allapatah and ZeyZey in Little Haiti are helping fill the void.

So, if you are searching for live music in Miami, here are 11 concert venues that make the cut.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Music newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: This Week’s Top Stories

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Björk performing at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Photo by Santiago Felipe

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-949-6722

arshtcenter.org Designed by famed architect César Pelli, the Adrienne Arsht Center was plagued with cost overruns before it officially opened its doors in 2006. During its first few seasons, it had to go dark during the summer months to stay within budget. But despite its rough start, the Arsht Center has become the cornerstone of Miami’s cultural venues. It hosts operas, ballets, and Broadway musicals but often sees musical acts grace the stage. The Roots, Björk, Patti LaBelle, Morrissey, and B.B. King are among the acts that have performed at the venue, with the Knight Concert Hall hosting the bulk of live music performances. With the perfect acoustics, the concert hall is easily one of the best venues to see a concert.

Beloved Miami dive bar and music venue Las Reopens reopened in August 2025. Las Rosas photo

Las Rosas 2898 NW Seventh Ave, Miami

lasrosasmiami.com After closing its doors during the pandemic and reopening on August 8, 2025, Las Rosas has once again become a haven for local punk, metal, and indie bands, as well as mid-sized touring acts. Beneath its glowing neon red rose sign and dive bar atmosphere, the venue hosts not only live music, but also karaoke, drag nights, and everything in between. Located in Allapattah, just steps from Wynwood, Las Rosas remains an authentic spot for Miami folks and visitors alike looking to headbang and drink like locals.

advertisement advertisement

The Fillmore Miami Beach 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

305-673-7300

fillmoremb.com The Fillmore Miami Beach has a long history. It opened in 1951 as the Miami Beach Municipal Auditorium, with comedian Jackie Gleason taking over the venue in 1964 to film his variety show. In 2007, Live Nation took over the venue, upgrading it to the current standard that suits touring acts. Since then, the 2,700-seat venue has hosted acts like LCD Soundsystem, Lizzo, New Order, Robyn, the Deftones, and many more. Live music fans love the Fillmore for its intimate setting that somehow manages to feel grandiose at the same time.

Queens of the Stone Age performing at FPL Solar Amphitheater. Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-358-7550

bayfrontparkamphitheater.com Located at Bayfront Park, unofficially the city’s front lawn overlooking Biscayne Bay, the FPL Solar Amphitheater boasts a 10,000-seat capacity and picturesque views. While watching a concert here during the summer months is a gamble — afternoon rainstorms pose a big threat — it is still a great spot for live music. Performances by Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, the Cure, the Kid Laroi, and countless editions of Ultra Music Festival have taken place here. During the mild winter and spring temperatures, there’s arguably no better place to watch a national touring act perform live.

Beyond the technical elements, there is a sense that Midline is built around vibe above all else. Midline photo.

Related Marco Rubio DJs Wedding and the Internet Has Thoughts

advertisement

Midline 2221 NW Miami Ct, Miami

midlinemiami.com Midline is Miami’s newest mid-sized venue, located next to the Arlo Hotel. Sitting in one of Wynwood’s busiest pockets, the location is surrounded by foot traffic, nightlife, and the constant hum that defines the neighborhood after dark. With a 1,000-person capacity and a state-of-the-art sound system, Midline’s programming is eclectic, hosting everything from hip-hop, pop, rock, and indie acts to local parties and events organized by Miami promoters.

The Ground is the perfect indoor venue for touring acts that expect to pull around a crowd of 500. Photo by J.J. Colagrande

The Ground 34 NE 11th St., Miami

305-375-0001

thegroundmiami.com Located on Club Space’s ground floor in downtown Miami, the concert venue is perhaps one of the more underutilized in the city. Since its 2017 opening, the Ground has hosted various musical acts spanning genres from indie rock and metal to R&B and electronic. Some highlights include a before-she-was-big performance by SZA, Shygirl, Bikini Kill, Helado Negro, Jpegmafia, Wavves, and Overmono. It’s the perfect indoor venue for touring acts that expect to pull around a crowd of 500.

The venue has hosted performances by LCD Soundsystem, Lady Gaga, and Jack White. James L. Knight Center photo

Related The Ten Best Free Concerts Happening in Miami in May

advertisement advertisement

James L. Knight Center 400 SE Second Ave., Miami

305-416-5976

jlkc.com Part of the Miami Convention Center connected to the Hyatt Regency in downtown Miami, the James L. Knight Center often gets overlooked as a legitimate music venue, but it is a good mid-sized venue in the heart of the city. The venue comfortably fits up to 4,500 concertgoers, depending on the configuration. The location has hosted performances by LCD Soundsystem, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Morat, Jack White, and Playboi Carti. Its wedge-shaped layout means there isn’t a bad seat in the house.

Dua Lipa performing at the Kaseya Center. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Kaseya Center 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

786-777-1000

kaseyacenter.com Known for a long time as the American Airlines Arena — and then an embarrassingly short time as FTX Arena — the Kaseya Center’s primary purpose is to serve as the home of the Miami Heat. Its secondary use is often to host arena-sized concerts. Since opening in 1999, the venue has hosted every pop act imaginable, from Britney Spears to Taylor Swift and Janet Jackson. It also hosted the MTV Video Music Awards in 2004 and 2005. If a chart-topping act will perform in Miami, you better believe the Kaseya Center will be where they play.

The venue was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2022. Photo by DubEra/Courtesy of North Beach Music Festival

Miami Beach Bandshell 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

305-672-5202

miamibeachbandshell.com Formerly known as the North Beach Bandshell, the venue got its current name after the behest of the Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board. The venue was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2022, and it’s easy to see why. Designed by architect Norman M. Giller and opened in 1962, the Bandshell features a distinct Miami modern style. It fell into disuse and disrepair in the 1980s and ’90s, but ever since the Rhythm Foundation took over the operations in 2015, it has hosted various events every week. It was recently retrofitted with awnings to protect the audience from the sun and rain.

Since opening in the summer of 2023, ZeyZey has become Little Haiti’s go-to outdoor venue. Photo by World Red Eye