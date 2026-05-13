The Best Live Music Venues in Miami

Audio By Carbonatix
Miami lacks a robust infrastructure for live music. It has plenty of large arenas and theaters, but the Magic City is woefully ill-equipped when it comes to venues for local and emerging touring acts. It lags behind cosmopolitan cities like New York and Los Angeles-hell, even music-centric towns like Nashville and Austin have more music venues than Miami could ever imagine. (I’m not talking about nightclubs, which Miami has plenty of, but proper live-music venues.)
If you want to see the Beyoncés and Taylor Swifts of the world, there are oversized venues like the downtown Kaseya Center and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. With a 2,700-seat capacity, the Fillmore Miami Beach is the perfect mid-sized venue for popular touring acts, but perhaps not topping the charts.
However, when it comes to small venues, Miami needs more – a lot more. Luckily, spots like Las Rosas in Allapatah and ZeyZey in Little Haiti are helping fill the void.
So, if you are searching for live music in Miami, here are 11 concert venues that make the cut.
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-949-6722
arshtcenter.org
Designed by famed architect César Pelli, the Adrienne Arsht Center was plagued with cost overruns before it officially opened its doors in 2006. During its first few seasons, it had to go dark during the summer months to stay within budget. But despite its rough start, the Arsht Center has become the cornerstone of Miami’s cultural venues. It hosts operas, ballets, and Broadway musicals but often sees musical acts grace the stage. The Roots, Björk, Patti LaBelle, Morrissey, and B.B. King are among the acts that have performed at the venue, with the Knight Concert Hall hosting the bulk of live music performances. With the perfect acoustics, the concert hall is easily one of the best venues to see a concert.
Las Rosas
2898 NW Seventh Ave, Miami
lasrosasmiami.com
After closing its doors during the pandemic and reopening on August 8, 2025, Las Rosas has once again become a haven for local punk, metal, and indie bands, as well as mid-sized touring acts. Beneath its glowing neon red rose sign and dive bar atmosphere, the venue hosts not only live music, but also karaoke, drag nights, and everything in between. Located in Allapattah, just steps from Wynwood, Las Rosas remains an authentic spot for Miami folks and visitors alike looking to headbang and drink like locals.
The Fillmore Miami Beach
1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-673-7300
fillmoremb.com
The Fillmore Miami Beach has a long history. It opened in 1951 as the Miami Beach Municipal Auditorium, with comedian Jackie Gleason taking over the venue in 1964 to film his variety show. In 2007, Live Nation took over the venue, upgrading it to the current standard that suits touring acts. Since then, the 2,700-seat venue has hosted acts like LCD Soundsystem, Lizzo, New Order, Robyn, the Deftones, and many more. Live music fans love the Fillmore for its intimate setting that somehow manages to feel grandiose at the same time.
FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
305-358-7550
bayfrontparkamphitheater.com
Located at Bayfront Park, unofficially the city’s front lawn overlooking Biscayne Bay, the FPL Solar Amphitheater boasts a 10,000-seat capacity and picturesque views. While watching a concert here during the summer months is a gamble — afternoon rainstorms pose a big threat — it is still a great spot for live music. Performances by Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, the Cure, the Kid Laroi, and countless editions of Ultra Music Festival have taken place here. During the mild winter and spring temperatures, there’s arguably no better place to watch a national touring act perform live.
Midline
2221 NW Miami Ct, Miami
midlinemiami.com
Midline is Miami’s newest mid-sized venue, located next to the Arlo Hotel. Sitting in one of Wynwood’s busiest pockets, the location is surrounded by foot traffic, nightlife, and the constant hum that defines the neighborhood after dark. With a 1,000-person capacity and a state-of-the-art sound system, Midline’s programming is eclectic, hosting everything from hip-hop, pop, rock, and indie acts to local parties and events organized by Miami promoters.
The Ground
34 NE 11th St., Miami
305-375-0001
thegroundmiami.com
Located on Club Space’s ground floor in downtown Miami, the concert venue is perhaps one of the more underutilized in the city. Since its 2017 opening, the Ground has hosted various musical acts spanning genres from indie rock and metal to R&B and electronic. Some highlights include a before-she-was-big performance by SZA, Shygirl, Bikini Kill, Helado Negro, Jpegmafia, Wavves, and Overmono. It’s the perfect indoor venue for touring acts that expect to pull around a crowd of 500.
James L. Knight Center
400 SE Second Ave., Miami
305-416-5976
jlkc.com
Part of the Miami Convention Center connected to the Hyatt Regency in downtown Miami, the James L. Knight Center often gets overlooked as a legitimate music venue, but it is a good mid-sized venue in the heart of the city. The venue comfortably fits up to 4,500 concertgoers, depending on the configuration. The location has hosted performances by LCD Soundsystem, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Morat, Jack White, and Playboi Carti. Its wedge-shaped layout means there isn’t a bad seat in the house.
Kaseya Center
601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
786-777-1000
kaseyacenter.com
Known for a long time as the American Airlines Arena — and then an embarrassingly short time as FTX Arena — the Kaseya Center’s primary purpose is to serve as the home of the Miami Heat. Its secondary use is often to host arena-sized concerts. Since opening in 1999, the venue has hosted every pop act imaginable, from Britney Spears to Taylor Swift and Janet Jackson. It also hosted the MTV Video Music Awards in 2004 and 2005. If a chart-topping act will perform in Miami, you better believe the Kaseya Center will be where they play.
Miami Beach Bandshell
7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-672-5202
miamibeachbandshell.com
Formerly known as the North Beach Bandshell, the venue got its current name after the behest of the Miami Beach Historic Preservation Board. The venue was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2022, and it’s easy to see why. Designed by architect Norman M. Giller and opened in 1962, the Bandshell features a distinct Miami modern style. It fell into disuse and disrepair in the 1980s and ’90s, but ever since the Rhythm Foundation took over the operations in 2015, it has hosted various events every week. It was recently retrofitted with awnings to protect the audience from the sun and rain.
ZeyZey
353 NE 61st St., Miami
305-456-2671
zeyzeymiami.com
ZeyZey, located at the eastern edge of Little Haiti, offers the outdoor venue space the area sorely needs. The venue has flourished thanks to its diverse music programming, booking everything from alternative Latin music and EDM to indie rock and hip-hop. It’s hosted acts like Helado Negro, Poolside, Cimafunk, Dorian Electra, and La Dame Blanche. Its upcoming 2026 concert schedule is even more impressive — Santigold, Rhye, Cat Power — that ZeyZey might just take the crown.