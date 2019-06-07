The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Lance Horne. The National YoungArts Foundation almost always has something going on. This Friday is no exception. To mark the culmination of his YoungArts residency, Emmy Award-winning composer and musical extraordinaire Lance Horne will present a multigenre sneak peek of his newest composition, Revelations. In the following months, it will be performed by a number of YoungArts alumni vocalists, but you can experience it Friday for the first time. 7 p.m. Friday at Ted's at YoungArts, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Karol G, part of Mix Live's stacked lineup. Universal Music Group

Mix Live. You probably know about Spotify. But do you know about Uforia? It's basically the Latin version of Spotify and will expose you to the music of all the artists you love and the ones you haven't yet discovered. This Saturday, Uforia will host the massive show Mix Live, bringing together many beloved Latin artists under one roof. Among the stars you can catch are Ozuna, Anuel AA, Zion & Lennox, Karol G, Natti Natasha, and Darrell. 7 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $49 to $149 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND Starseed is set to take over the front lawn at the Barnacle. Jim Stamps

Starseed Music and Arts Festival. The folks behind Starseed believe music is vital in reaching higher vibrations. So let's all jam out and get on their level. This Saturday, a number of rad musicians and artists will converge on the Barnacle Historic State Park to create an out-of-this-world, artsy experience. In addition to a beer garden and a botanical bar serving cacao, kava, and other herbal concoctions, expect jams and art from the likes of bohemian rocker Megan Morrison, Marvin Raphael Delgado, and Alvin Surreal. 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Barnacle, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.

Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine Photo by Jason Speakman

Florence + the Machine. Like the indie-rock goddess she is, Florence Welch and her rockin' machine will soon land in Miami. That's right, Florence + the Machine will play the 305 Sunday evening. Since dropping the multiplatinum Lungs ten years ago, the English band has become a global phenomenon. Its anthemic hits include "Dog Days Are Over," "Shake It Out" and "Hunger." For the group's latest, listen to 2018's High as Hope before the show. 6:30 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $30 via ticketmaster.com.

Ghostflower Photo by Leaf Boehm and edited by Denise Merlot

Grinder 6, Ghostflower, and Donzii. A happy second anniversary to Las Rosas! To celebrate the milestone, the Black Market and Gender Blender will host a unique takeover of the Allapattah bar. At its core, the event will boast awesome tunes, delightful drag, and a unique batch of vendors. Among the performers you can catch are drag stars Lady Paraiso and Karla Croqueta and bands Grinder 6, Ghostflower, and Donzii. 7 p.m. Sunday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.