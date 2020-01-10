The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Billy Joel. As a lengthy career tends to do, Billy Joel, now 69 years old, has developed a more methodical and slower approach to the rock-star shtick. If you didn't know him, you'd probably walk right past him on a Manhattan corner. He doesn’t wear flamboyant clothes or hold a guitar like a Viking wielding a sword; he's often found wearing a black suit while performing with little accompaniment besides his piano. Joel is set to kick off the decade this Friday, January 10, with a show at Hard Rock Live. Although his career spans more than 50 years, his iconic sound came shortly after he quit the metal band Attila. He took the lonely piano-player route through New York City bars until his first hit song, 1977's "The Stranger,” garnered acclaim. Over the next four decades, Joel would go on to create and produce some of the greatest rock ’n’ roll tunes of our lifetime. Read Grant Albert's full take on Joel, "Billy Joel Begins the Decade With a Show in South Florida." 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $279 to $2,005.97.

EXPAND Lando & the Infinite Sadness brings audacious sounds to Space Tapes. Photo by Steven O’Ren

Lando & the Infinite Sadness Album-Release Party. With Sohn Jamal and Goiz. As is its wont, the Miami record label Space Tapes is venturing out into sounds it has previously left unexplored. Dark Matter, the debut release by Lando & the Infinite Sadness, blurs the lines between electronic music and jazz and blends the genres to produce an unmistakably idiosyncratic work. The artist behind the project, Josue Vargas, was born and raised in Broward County. Speaking with New Times in advance of the Dark Matter-release party this Friday, January 10, at Technique Records, Vargas says he has an affinity for all kinds of music. "I didn’t have a specific sound in mind when trying to create the record; I just really wanted to push myself musically and see where the songs could take me," Vargas says. Read Grant Albert's full interview with the local artist, "Lando & the Infinite Sadness Shares Dark Matter With Technique Records." 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Technique Records, 853 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-717-6622; facebook.com/techniquerecords. Admission is free.

Samoht celebrates his Southern upbringing through R&B. Photo by Andrew Morales

Samoht. Wilson, North Carolina-born singer-songwriter Samoht (pronounced suh-MOH) is expanding the dimensions of R&B through his soulful, gospel-inspired vocals and experimental trap sound. Both of his albums — 2018's Mxxn Wave and last year's Exit — have flaunted his distinct musical cadence as well as showcased lyrics inspired by his hometown, love’s ebbs and flows, God, and the virtues of extolling one's blackness. The independent artist recently embarked on his third tour, which will take him to Fort Lauderdale for a performance at C&I Studios this Saturday, January 11. The Force Tour is set to stop in nine cities and will bring the "MySpace" singer face-to-face with fans for a series of intimate performances. Read Shanae Hardy's interview with the artist, "Samoht Bridges Forward-Thinking R&B and His Southern Roots." 8 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at C&I Studios, 541 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-357-3934; drinknextdoor.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

Grace Potter Photo by Pamela Neal

Grace Potter. Grace Potter's 2015 record Midnight is an album meant for bar-hopping, whereas her 2019 release Daylight is about stumbling upon the perfect dive bar. They represent different kinds of energy and scratch different sorts of itches. If Potter had never released another album, it would have been bearable as long as she kept touring. From coffee shop to concert hall, the roots-rock singer-songwriter rules any stage she struts onto. She's the sort of powerhouse who reaches her full potential only in front of a packed crowd. As good as she is on record, she’s ten times as strong with an audience alongside her. Miami experienced that for itself when she last visited South Florida in 2016 for a stop at the Faena Theater in Miami Beach. They can experience it again this weekend at Revolution Live. Read Angel Melendez's full article on the artist, "Grace Potter's Return to the Stage Is a Boon for Rock Music." 7 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $33 to $38.50.

Bobby Caldwell Photo by Flying Turtle Studios

Bobby Caldwell. These days, Bobby Caldwell lives on a Warren County, New Jersey farm he shares with his wife, several rehabilitated horses they saved from slaughter, and a range of other critters. It's a far cry from Miami-Dade County, where the blue-eyed soul singer spent his childhood and recorded his timeless 1978 classic, "What You Won't Do for Love." Speaking with New Times in advance of his performance at Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino this Sunday, January 12, the 68-year-old sighs as he recalls some of his earliest memories of growing up in Miami, including biking in his Coconut Grove neighborhood and blasting tunes from WLRN and WMJX through a battery-powered radio. “Miami had no skyline back then,'' he remarks. “It was a very different place.” Read Olivia Mcauley's full interview with the musician, "Miami's Cool Uncle Bobby Caldwell on Show Business, Japan, and Three Generations of Fans." 7 p.m. Sunday, January 12, at Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 954-454-7000; gulfstreampark.com. Tickets cost $35 to $95.