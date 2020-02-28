The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros. Decades after the death of Jerry Garcia, the songs and spirit of the Grateful Dead continue to hit the road. This summer, the Dead & Company will jam once again with Grateful Dead founding members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann. Weir will find himself in our humid neck of the woods Friday, February 28, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, where he'll be joined by the Wolf Bros to perform a Dead-laden set as a trio. While Weir reliably strums his guitar, superstar producer Don Was and Jay Lane will be on hand to mind the upright bass and drums, respectively, to aid the guitarist in shepherding the songs that have not only defined his own life but also those of millions around the world. Read all of David Rolland's thoughts on Weir and the Dead in "Bob Weir Keeps the Grateful Dead Spirit Alive and Truckin'." 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $59.50 to $103.50.

EXPAND Jaialai Photo by Adrian Salas

Jaialai Presents Culebra. With Ghostflower and Mold. Jaialai has earned its title as one of Miami's most exciting rock bands. By incorporating Britpop and shoegaze influences into its overtly psychedelic presentation, the group has staged some of the most memorable local-act-driven live shows of the past few years. But the group hit a bump in the road last summer when guitarist Jovi Adames moved to Mexico City. For many acts, a bandmate's relocation to another country would be as good a reason as any to pack it in. Luckily for Miami music aficionados, Jaialai opted to persevere. Read David Rolland's interview with the band before their show Friday night, "Jaialai Celebrates Release of EP Culebra With Free Show at Las Rosas." 10 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW 7th Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Trippie Redd: See Saturday. Photo by Aidan Cullen

Trippie Redd. With Kodie Shane and Blocboy JB. Trippie Redd is more familiar with the emotional lows of heartache than he'd like. The Canton, Ohio, rapper has built a considerable following and endeared himself to listeners through his lovesick ballads, trademark emo wails, and all-around candidness. November 2019's A Love Letter to You 4 (ALLTY4) is the latest entry in his series of releases detailing his insights into love and heartbreak. Not one to let his emotional woes keep him down, Trippie is embarking on his Love Me More Tour, which will take him, along with supporting acts Kodie Shane and Blocboy JB, to the Fillmore Miami Beach on Leap Day. Read Aaliyah Pasols' interview with the rapper, "Trippie Redd Stays Humble Amid Chart-Topping Success and Heartache." 8 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Resale tickets start at $137.

Dixon Photo by Larissa Hofmann

Dixon. With Trikk. It seems every time German DJ/producer Dixon visits Miami, he leaves the city's electronic community wanting more. Though international sound selectors make the rounds in big cities, it isn't all that common for DJs to stop by regularly. Yet Dixon — real name Steffen Berkhahn — can't seem to stay away from the Magic City. Whether you're new to Miami's club scene or a seasoned after-hours veteran, odds are you're familiar with Dixon. Just last year, he played on Club Space's Terrace and spun a special sunrise set during Rakastella. His involvement with the latter extends beyond dropping a head-spinning tune or two: The celebrated Miami Art Week party is a collaboration between his own record label — Innervisions — and Miami promoter PL0T and DJ Tennis' imprint, Life and Death. Read all of Grant Albert's article on the DJ, "Dixon Aspires to Total Dance-Floor Transcendence." 11 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $11.25 to $60.

Eros Ramazzotti Photo by Julian Hargreaves

Eros Ramazzotti. Let’s be real for a second: Eros Ramazzotti's voice is rather nasally, to say the least. And, yeah, he does sound a bit like an alien whenever he sings in Spanish. Tonal handwringing aside, Ramazzotti, with his hefty load of bilingual crossover hits, has been a force of nature on Latin pop radio throughout his 30-year career. An international star in his own right, the Italian musician has won over the hearts of both European and Latin American audiences. His voice has transcended language barriers to resonate with romantics everywhere from Germany to Chile and, indeed, the Magic City. He'll perform for his adoring Miami fans Sunday, March 1, when he stops at the American Airlines Arena. Read all of Patricia Cardenas' interview with the singer, "Eros Ramazzotti on His Unlikely Reign as the 'Phil Collins of Latin Pop Radio'." 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $45 to $515.