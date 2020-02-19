Dixon Aspires to Total Dance Floor Transcendence

It seems like every time German DJ/producer Dixon comes to Miami, he renders the city's entire electronic community left wanting more. While international sound selectors do make regular rounds in big cities, it isn't all that common for DJs to stop by at seemingly regular intervals. Yet Dixon — real name Steffen Berkhahn—can't seem to keep away from the Magic City.

Whether you're new to Miami's club scene or a seasoned after-hours veteran, odds are you're familiar with Dixon. Just last year, he played at Club Space's Terrace in addition to spinning a special sunrise set during Rakastella. His involvement with the latter extends beyond showing up and dropping a head-spinning tune or two: the celebrated Art Basel party is a collaboration between his own record label, Innervisions, as well as Miami promoters PL0T and DJ Tennis' imprint, Life and Death.

Like clockwork, he's returning to the Terrace on Saturday, February 29 alongside fellow Rakastella alumnus Trikk.

Dixon is known for his versatility and full embrace of the possibilities inherent to eclectic DJing. It's hard to pin down an "average" set or conventional style of his: he'll just as likely drop African tribal chants and booming bongo riffs as he will updated takes on '80s synthpop or his own remixes of LCD Soundsystem. Similar to contemporaries like DJ Tennis and John Talabot, Dixon has mastered juxtaposing transcendent melodies against banging techno beats for maximum dance floor effect.

Dixon and Tennis interviewed one another for a chat shared in Flaunt. When asked what makes an event special nowadays, Dixon replied, “Dance music events outside of clubs tend to lose the key ingredients of a clubbing experience and are rather a kind of concert experience. DJs high up on stage for a short time with people watching them. Bringing the DJs, as much as possible, onto the same level as the attendees takes away the focus on the performer and puts the focus on the audience themselves, making them lose themselves in the music.”

Whenever possible, Dixon does his best to align a venue's ethos and production value with his own (inner)vision. “Clubbing has always been a form of escapism into another space, dimension or reality,” Dixon told Mixmag in 2018. “Manifested in techno by a strong focus on future and space, and in house with thousands of songs about heaven. We are living in times where technology can support this, but is rather used to create a concert style experience, with a focus on strong visuals around the performing artists.”

Back when Resident Advisor implored readers to share their choices for the top 100 DJs in the world, Dixon spent a number of consecutive years sitting at the number 1 spot. He's also made enough of an impression to extend his reach into a realm often left untouched by club culture: video games. 2018 saw the release of the nightclub-oriented Grand Theft Auto V expansion pack Grand Theft Auto Online: After Hours. The game sees players control a hustling protagonist who, by charm or brute force, attempts to build up their virtual after dark hang. Dixon — along with the likes of Solomun, Tale of Us, and the Black Madonna — is depicted as one of the fictional club's resident DJs, and was even kind enough to contribute a mix recorded specifically for the game.

In the summer of 2019, Dixon collaborated with his Innervisions partner Âme to debut Transmoderna — a party series meant to blur the technological boundaries between reality and fantasy — in Ibiza. He explained to Mixmag the goal of the gathering is “to use technology to put the focus away from the DJ and help to elevate the clubbing experience by interlinking sound, space, lights and visuals in a way that reality starts to become indistinct.” Even as he's forging singular experiences of his own design, his continual pilgrimages to Miami would signal he's finding some sort of beauty in the Magic City's clubs, festivals, and punters.

If Club Space resembles less of a nightclub and more of a containment unit for intangible dopamine and serotonin-rich vapors come the morning of March 1, you'll have Dixon to thank.

Dixon. With Trikk. 11 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $11.25 to $60 via residentadvisor.com.