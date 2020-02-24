The Best Concerts in Miami This Week

Miami's concert itinerary is handling the transition from February into March gracefully, with plenty of local and international acts taking to the city's DJ booths and stages in the week ahead.

On the dance floor front, Rakastella veteran Call Super is swinging by ATV Records on Friday, February 28, where he'll be accompanied by masterful Miami selector and Klangbox.FM co-founder Patrick Walsh. The following day, Innervisions label head Dixon will be assuming control of Club Space's Terrace on Saturday, February 29 alongside Trikk.

This week isn't lacking in live performances either. Miami's very own Jaialai is celebrating the release of its new EP Calebra at Las Rosas on Friday, February 28. On Saturday, February 29, Gladys Knight of "Midnight Train to Georgia" fame is performing at the Hard Rock. And to close out the week, Eros Ramazzotti will be upholding his reputation as an international heartthrob at the American Airlines Arena on Sunday, March 1.

Here's your music calendar for February 24 through March 1. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.



Monday, Feb. 24

DJ Jarobi: 8 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.

Lindsey Blair: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Michael Barenboim: With the West-Eastern Divan Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., $50-$135. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Mister Gray: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Tommy Emmanuel: 8 p.m., $27.50-$57.50. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Ben Beal: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Crème Lo: With Leitvox, 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Flesh Memory: With Vanya and the Bandoh, 7 p.m., Free. Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-372-0925, olympiatheater.org.

Kenneth Jimenez Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday Party: With Iko Iko, the Bad Apples Brass Band, Slippery Tim, and others, 11 a.m., $10-$20. Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables, 305-774-1883, bierhaus.cc.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

The Bailsmen: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Cat Shell: 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

The Collektives: 9 p.m., Free. Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-397-8971, nancy305.com.

Conduit: 8 p.m., $10-$20. The Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami, 305-576-4350, miamilightproject.com.

Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees: 8 p.m., $45-$70. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

EXPAND TGTG Photo by Hunter Welsh

TGTG: 11 p.m., Free. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Words and Wine: With Despirotta, 9 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Double Stubble: Fundraiser For AIDS Walk: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Firefall: With Pure Prairie League, 7 p.m., $25-$77.25. Gulfstream Park Racing & Casino, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach, 954-454-7000, gulfstreampark.com.

Lowen: 9 p.m., $15-$18. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Mahar Daniel: 11 p.m., $10-$20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Subtronics: With He$h, Chee, Bommer, and others, 10 p.m., $20-$30. The Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors, 954-765-6968, thevenuefortlauderdale.com.

The Troubadours: 6 p.m., Free. La Petite Maison, 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 305-401-9133, lpmlondon.co.uk/miami.

Friday, Feb. 28

98 Degrees 8 p.m., $30-$50. Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek, 954-977-6700, seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.

Archie Hamilton: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros: 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$103.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Brazilian Carnaval: With PRATO, 8 p.m., Free-$50. Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terrace, Miami, 305-310-9720, barterwynwood.com.

Call Super: With Patrick Walsh. 11 p.m., $10-$15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Candlebox: 7:30 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Clay Walker: 8 p.m., $35.50-$80. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Forges: With Woolbright, Ich, and Vntrs, 7:30 p.m., $7-$10. Space Mountain, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami, spacemountainmia.org.

Gary Campbell: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.

Geovonniex: 8 p.m., $6<0x2013>$15. The Spot Wynwood, 3201 NW Seventh Ave. Circle, Miami, 786-200-2017, facebook.com/thespotwynwood.

Henrik Schwarz: 11 p.m., $10-$20. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

i_o: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Jacquees: 7 p.m., $26. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Jaialai Photo by Gregorio Acuña

Jaialai: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Jazz at MOCA: With Nicole Yarling, 8 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.

Kunal: With Sam Baum, 10 p.m., Free. Minnie's Disco, 151 NE 41st St., Miami, facebook.com/minniesdisco.

La Tribu Royale: 11 p.m., Free-$10. La Otra, 337 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-908-9368, laotramiami.com.

Lost Kings: 10 p.m., $20-$25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival: 7 p.m., $15-$200. Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami, 786-708-4610, bahlt.org.

Miguelle and Tons: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Nengo Flow: 10 p.m., $20<0x2013>$30. Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-934-0577, wynwoodfactory.com.

Nicole Yarling: 8 p.m., Free. Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-893-6211, mocanomi.org.

Palo!: 11 a.m., Free. Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami, 305-643-7820, ballandchainmiami.com.

Pavlo: 7:30 p.m., $46.73. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Pedro Luis Ferrer: 9 p.m., $30-$35. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-343-2822.

Roger Sanchez: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Shakedown Street at the Garden: With B.O.B, 3 p.m., Free-$10. Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, 305-673-7256, mbgarden.org.

Shift: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Skitty & Mike Deuce: 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Afro Carib Festival: With Capleton, Stonebwoy, and Amara La Negra, 6 p.m., Free. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar, 954-602-3325.

After Dark: With Above the Shoulders, Low Earth Orbit, djseanEboy, and others, 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Buza: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Camila: 8 p.m., $69-$159. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Candlebox: 7:30 p.m., $35. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Cheat Codes: With Danny Quest, 12 p.m., $20-$25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

DAGO: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 305-757-3368, theandersonmiami.com.

Dixon and Trikk: 11 p.m., $10-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

DJ Konflikt: 10 p.m., $20-$25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

DZA & Reid Waters: 11 p.m., $20. Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4548, basementmiami.com.

Gladys Knight Courtesy of artist management

Gladys Knight: 8 p.m., $45-$95. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Malena Burke: 9:30 p.m., $30-$40. Hoy Como Ayer, 2212 SW Eighth St., Miami, 786-343-2822.

The Miami Record Fair: 12 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Mike Shannon: 11 p.m., Free-$20. Mandrake Miami, 210 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-397-8036, mandrakemiami.com.

Oliver Heldens Photo courtesy of the Darkroom

Oliver Heldens: 11 p.m., $40-$8,000. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Onur Özer and Taimur: 11 p.m., $10-$15. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Rhythms of Africa Music Around the World: 7 p.m., $15. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, 954-392-9480, charlesfdodgecitycenter.com.

The Rocket Man Show, a Tribute to Elton John: 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50. Seminole Theatre, 18 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, 786-650-2073, seminoletheatre.org.

Runaway Gin: 8 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Shelea: 8 p.m., $35.50-$43. Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Sounds in the Hall: With TGTG, 7 p.m., Free. The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-908-3849, thecitadelmiami.com.

Studio 102: Sequal: 8 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Super Flu: 11 p.m., Free-$15. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Trippie Redd: 8 p.m., $42-$52.50. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

Youth Music Festival: With Arrowhead, Avalanche, Genre 2, Isabella Velasquez and FOOM!, 3-11 p.m., $5. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Sunday, March 1

Animal Prince: 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 305-699-2669, gramps.com.

Damaged Goods: 10 p.m., $20. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-305-6611, 11miami.com.

Dan Rodriguez: 7 p.m., $25-$30. Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Don Diablo: 12 p.m., $20-$25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Eros Ramazzotti Photo by Julian Hargreaves

Eros Ramazzotti: 8 p.m., $20-$515.95. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.

Kendji Girac: 6:30 p.m., $39-$149. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Reggae Sundays: With Kulcha Shok, 12-4 p.m., Free. The Oak Garden, 791 NW 20th St., Miami, facebook.com/pg/theoakgardenog.

Relic: With Fiin, Nii Tei, and Magician On Duty, 6 p.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1-800-lucky.com.