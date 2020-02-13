Bob Weir Keeps the Grateful Dead Spirit Alive and Truckin'

It was at a campfire almost 25 years ago when a Deadhead told me with absolute certainty that the Grateful Dead would keep touring. That seemed like a ridiculous statement. Jerry Garcia, the band's principal singer, songwriter and figurehead, had died just some months earlier. How could they keep going? After all, none of the other members had a Ben & Jerry's ice cream named after them. At the time, I figured these were the rantings of some ridiculous clown who couldn't accept the circus had closed down. But the Deadhead insisted, "You'll see. They didn't stop when Pigpen died. They'll keep going."

Wherever he is now, I owe that Deadhead a heartfelt apology. Decades later, the songs and spirit of the Grateful Dead continue to hit the road. This summer the Dead & Company will jam once again with Grateful Dead founding members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann. Weir will find himself in our humid neck of the woods on Friday, February 28 at the Fillmore Miami Beach, where he'll be joined by the Wolf Bros to perform a Dead-laden set as a trio. While Weir reliably strums his guitar, superstar producer Don Was and Jay Lane will be on hand to mind the upright bass and drums respectively to aid the guitarist in shepherding the songs that have not only defined his own life, but those of millions around on the world.

Reflecting on the cultural mood that birthed the Dead in light of our present technocratic and technology-driven hellscape, there's a palpable irony in the fact that the Grateful Dead's seeds were planted right in the middle of Silicon Valley. In the same region where Apple, Google, and Facebook now shape our lives through the invisible hand of the supposedly free world wide web, the band first known as Mother McCree's Uptown Jug Champions, then the Warlocks, and finally the Grateful Dead were animating a subculture that bristled at the thought of widespread societal control.

The Dead were as American as apple pie, although a more apt metaphor might be LSD-laced ice cream. Even as they epitomized the psychedelic hedonism of the '60s, the group's work touched upon the weird Americana of figures like Tom Sawyer and Johnny Appleseed and tapped into all forms of traditional American popular music, ranging from jazz and bluegrass to folk. The band's road warrior mentality earned them what's arguably the most devoted fan base in modern musical history. Say what you will about Beyonce's Beyhive, Taylor Swift's Swifties, or Eminem's Stans, but few other act's fans pack their travel bags and devote their lives to their artist of choice the way Deadheads do.

For almost thirty years an entire tribe and economy followed the Grateful Dead on their never-ending tour. Much of it was under the continual promise of grade-A psychedelics. I remember when the Grateful Dead last came to Miami at the old Miami Arena in 1994, punk rockers in my high school who would never be caught listening to that "hippie shit" made it to the arena parking lot in the hopes of snagging the high caliber acid that was otherwise hard to find in South Florida.

While many loved the drugs, it was the music that drew the real zealots. Each of the Dead's tunes has endless variations, as no song is ever performed the same way twice. With every concert proving to be a unique experience, bootleg tapes of their shows became prized possessions. There are even sociological theories out there suggesting that advances in music filesharing on the internet was spurred in part by Deadheads wanting to share their bootlegs as widely and as freely as possible.

Nearly 55 years onward from when Bob Weir first heard Jerry Garcia picking on a banjo in a Palo Alto music shop, he's still bringing their music to the people. It seems the Deadhead I met all those years ago was ultimately proven right: the Grateful Dead will never die.

Bob Weir and Wolf Bros. 7:30 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. 305-673-7300; Tickets cost $59.50 to $103.50 via livenation.com.