The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Bonobo, La Dame Blanche, Wisin y Yandel, and More

This week, British producer Bonobo gives an outdoor performance at Space Park, Cuban flautist La Dame Blanche makes her South Florida debut at the Miami Beach Bandshell, and reggaeton pioneers Wisin y Yandel take over FTX Arena.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, September 26

Beatriz Guzman: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Fayuca: 8-10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

Tuesday, September 27

Austin Miller: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

KMFDM: 7 p.m., $27.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Wednesday, September 28

Alx and Octo Digio: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Lindsey Blair: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Sevendust: with Nonpoint and Bastardane, 6:30 p.m., $37.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Thursday, September 29

Body 2 Body: Mundial: with MCMLXXXV, Cem, Zei, Alex.Cosmos, Ultrathem, and 42n0ah, 10 p.m., $15-$20. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Danny Daze and Etapp Kyle: 10 p.m., $20.40. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Darrell Arnold: 8 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Electric Kif: 7-9 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Kelly Schenk: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Konstantina: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

La Dame Blanche: 7 p.m., Free. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, miamibeachbandshell.com.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: 8 p.m., $66-$256. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Mikah Amani and Lilith: 5-8 p.m., $5-$10. Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami, 786-693-9309, sweatrecordsmiami.com.

Spyro Gyra: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$59.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Friday, September 30

Antonio Estrada, BUI, Nick G: 10 p.m., $0-$20. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

DJ EFX: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Dom Dolla and Dombresky: 11 p.m., $20.40-$60.07. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Dosem: 9 p.m., $0-$400. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

The Folk Weasels: with Michael Weiskopf, 8:30 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Gusttavo Lima: 8 p.m., $109-$320. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar. miramaramp.com.

Holmar: 10 p.m., $25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Kelvis Ochoa: 8:30 p.m., $50-$80. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

Luke Bryan: with Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock, 7 p.m., $36-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Madd Jazz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Opa-locka/Hialeah Flea Market Closing Party: 6 p.m., $10. Opa-locka/Hialeah Flea Market, 12705 NW 42nd Ave., Opa-locka, 305-688-8080, opalockahialeahfleamarket.net.

Prospa: with Amadeezy, 11 p.m., $14.89-$20.40. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Rated R: with Perry Wayne, MrOneVibe, Haymakers, and Krokadile, 9 p.m., $20-$40. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Remyz: 7:30 p.m., Free. Hard Rock Cafe, 401 Biscayne Blvd. Ste. R-200, Miami, 305-377-3110, hardrock.com/cafes/miami.

Suero: with Verraco, Nick León, and Bitter Babe, 11 p.m., $20.40. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Untitled Rhythms x Heist Mode: with Barbosa, Declan James, Jay York, Forum, and others, 11 p.m., $15-$25. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Wisin y Yandel: 8 p.m., $35.20-$345.25. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Saturday, October 1

Alice In Chains: with Breaking Benjamin and Bush, 5:30 p.m., $25-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Billboard en Vivo Miami Featuring Bresh: 9 p.m., Free-$15. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

The Blessed Madonna and HAAi: 11 p.m., $20.40-$26.46. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Bonobo: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61st St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

Cliff & Friends: 8 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

El Sirenazo: with DJ Yus, 9 p.m., $40-$60. La Scala de Miami, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-803-8194, lascalademiami.com.

Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party: 8 p.m., $18. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Jimmy Rodriguez: 8-10 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Kyle Walker: 11 p.m., $14.89-$20.40. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Ladies R&B Kickback Concert: with Jagged Edge, Donell Jones, Dave Hollister, and others, 8 p.m., $45-$150. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Landivar: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lee Cabrera: 9 p.m., Free-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Maxwell: with Fantasia, 8 p.m., $66-$166. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Milton Nascimento: 8 p.m., $65-$100. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Nicky Romero: 10 p.m., $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Rare Americans: 7 p.m., $15-$90. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Roy Rosenfeld: 10 p.m., $25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Sebastián Yatra: 8 p.m., $35.20-$244.25. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Stanley Jordan: 8 p.m., $50. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest, 305-669-6990, pinecrestgardens.org.

Two Friends: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Uforia Mix Live: with Rauw Alejandro, Zion & Lennox, and Natti Natasha, 8 p.m., $49-$189. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Valentino Khan: 8 p.m., $15-$25. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1800lucky.com.

Wiz Khalifa: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Sunday, October 2

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Five Venoms: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Malaa: with Wax Motif, 10 p.m., $20.40-$26.46. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Nestor Zurita: 5-7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Ryan Castro: 6 p.m., $35-$80. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Two and a Half Cats: with Omar M, Miguelle & Tons, Ennio Skoto, and Tian, 10 p.m., $14.89. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.