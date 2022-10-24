The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Greta Van Fleet, Stevie Nicks, Demi Lovato, and More

This week, rock band Greta Van Fleet takes the stage at Hard Rock Live, icon Stevie Nicks stops by the iThink Financial Amphitheatre, and Demi Lovato brings her Holy Fvck Tour to South Florida.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, October 24

John Yarling: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, October 25

Don't Follow: 10 p.m., $25. The Trip, 28 NE 14th St., Miami.

Greta Van Fleet: with Durand Jones & the Indications and Crown Lands, 7 p.m., $55-$135. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Hippo Campus: with Chai, 7 p.m., $29.50. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, miamibeachbandshell.com.

Mikailo Kasha: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, October 26

Archila and Octa Digio: 10 p.m., Free-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Ben Beal: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Thursday, October 27

Aaron Suisse and Reu:Ben: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Bad Decisions Halloween: 7 p.m.-3 a.m., Free-$20. Burdo, 2509 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-890-4390.

Barrios, Hakuna, Breez + More: 10 p.m., $0-$15. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Diego Melgar: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

DJ Poolboi: 11 p.m., Free. The Trip, 28 NE 14th St., Miami.

DJ Ray and Ralo: 10 p.m., Free. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

Jeffrey Martin: 7-9 p.m., $15. Tea & Poets, 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami, 786-216-7201, teaandpoets.com.

Konstantina Gianni: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Narrow Head: with Temple of Angels and Bleed, 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Neil Frances: 7 p.m., $17.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Sonja Moonear: 11 p.m., $10-$40. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Friday, October 28

7 Sins Halloween Cabaret Experience: 8 p.m., $35. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Antonio Estrada, Bonilla, ZAK + more: 10 p.m., $0-$15. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Banda MS: 8 p.m., $67-$197. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

The Black Market Horror Fest: with Jacuzzi Boys, the Haunt, Headfoam, Real People, and others, 7 p.m.-3 a.m., $20-$40. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Blond:Ish and WhoMadeWho: 11 p.m., $26.45-$37.47. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

A Celebration of Brubeck: 8 p.m. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Fright Bass: with AC Slater, Habstrakt, Taiki Nulight, Jack Beats, and Wenzday, 8:30 p.m., $32.50-$100. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Halloween XL: 10 p.m., $20-$50. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Hocus Pocus: with Fisher, Damian Lazarus, Jamie Jones, Sofi Tukker, Gorgon City, and others, 7 p.m., $82.11-$225.93. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

Melt-Banana: with Ed Schrader's Music Beat, 7 p.m., $22. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Nancy Wagner and Robert Hand: 8 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Pure Trance: 9 p.m., $20-$400. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Shai T: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Silvestre Dangond: 8 p.m., $55.24-$495.24. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Snoop Dogg: 8 p.m., $60-$100. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Sonlokos: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Stevie Nicks: 8 p.m. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat: with Nashville Pussy, 7:30 p.m., $28.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Zedd: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Saturday, October 29

The Black Market Horror Fest: with Jacuzzi Boys, the Haunt, Headfoam, Real People, and others, 7 p.m.-3 a.m., $20-$40. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Cedric Gervais: 11:30 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Ekulu: 7 p.m., $14-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Facundo Mohrr: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

The Flying Column: 8 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Future_Arkive: with Allan Gallego, Elias Garcia, JDT, and others, 10 p.m., $10-$15. The Trip, 28 NE 14th St., Miami.

Glove: with Donzii, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Hocus Pocus: with Fisher, Damian Lazarus, Jamie Jones, Sofi Tukker, Gorgon City, and others, 7 p.m., $82.11-$225.93. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

Hoobastank and Lit: with Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe, 7 p.m., $45-$100. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Hugel: 9 p.m., Free-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Malóne: 11 p.m. Boho House, 111 NE 20th St., Miami, 669-444-0872, bohohousemiami.com.

Marco Carola and Catz 'N Dogz: $37.47-$71.09. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Mary Jane, Felix Leon, SVP + more: 10 p.m., $0-$15. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Meme Solis: 8 p.m., $35-$60. Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami, 305-547-5414, miamidadecountyauditorium.org.

MulataSon: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

A Nightmare in Amsterdam: 9 p.m., $15-$20. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Nightmare on Fuller Street: with Jason Rault, Atomyard, Demenz, Tian., and others, 4 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. Sandbar Sports Grill, 3064 Grand Ave., Miami, 786-359-4510, sand.bar.

The Pietasters: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

RAM Fet Gede: 8 p.m., $30.90-$168.92. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, miamibeachbandshell.com.

SanLuis: 8 p.m., $47.99-$136.99. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Soundtuary Love Is the Answer: with Louie Vega, Andhim, Kings of Tomorrow, Supernova, and others, 6 p.m., $20-$100. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Travis Scott: 8 p.m., $125-$175. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Un Perreo Apocalíptico: with Coffintexts, Juanny Depp, Xtranjera, and Saturnsarii, 10 p.m., $15-$40. Supernatural Haus, 378 NE 56th St., Miami, supernatural305.com.

The Wallflowers: 7:30 p.m., $49.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Sunday, October 30

Bresh Halloween: 6 p.m., Free. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Demi Lovato: with Dead Sara, 7 p.m., $66-$136. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Hocus Pocus: with Fisher, Damian Lazarus, Jamie Jones, Sofi Tukker, Gorgon City, and others, 7 p.m., $82.11-$225.93. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

Paco Osuna and Chris Stussy: 10 p.m., $26.45-$48.49. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Tokischa: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.