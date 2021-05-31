Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Black Eyed Peas, Lee Foss, Arturo Sandoval, and More

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

This week in Miami, there has been a glitch in the time-space continuum. It’s 2008, Barack Obama is president, your T-Mobile Sidekick is buzzing, and you have five seasons of Breaking Bad to look forward to.

Just kidding, but the Black Eyed Peas and Paris Hilton will both be in the Magic City this week. Also on the agenda: Lee Foss brings his Repopulate Mars event to Club Space, and Cuban jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval performs back-to-back shows at the North Beach Bandshell.

Paris Hilton at E11even

The “Stars Are Blind” singer will perform a late-night set at E11even on Thursday, bringing her years of experience at raves, festivals, and nightclubs to the mix, as well as her multi-genre style formed under the tutelage of the late DJ AM and Steve Aoki. Grammy-nominated producer Eric Dlux will also be behind the decks, with resident DJs AM75 and Zeus rounding out the lineup. 8 p.m. Thursday, at E11even, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com. Tickets cost $75 to $100 via tixr.com.

Rema at 1-800-Lucky

Nigerian Afrobeat artist Rema makes his way to Wynwood’s 1-800-Lucky on Thursday as a part of his first-ever U.S. tour. The “Dumebi” singer has worked with some of the biggest artists coming out of Nigeria, including WizKid and Burna Boy. His 2019 debut EP peaked at number one on Apple Music Nigeria charts. Dancehall collective Bashment will open the show. 8 p.m. Thursday, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

Black Eyed Peas at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

The Black Eyed Peas will perform their first post-pandemic live concert at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on Friday. Miami is a fitting destination to showcase the band's move into Latin pop. The trio's latest album, Translation, features some of Latin music’s most in-demand names, including Shakira, J Balvin, Ozuna, and Maluma. Can't make it to the in-person event? The show will be available to stream in 4K on June 11 via beplive.com. 8 p.m. Friday, June 4 at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305- 358-7550; blackeyedpeas.com. Tickets $60 to $190 via livenation.com.

Repopulate Mars at Club Space

Night owls are invited to party well past dawn when Club Space hosts Repopulate Mars on Friday. Led by the label’s founder, Lee Foss, the event has been on hiatus since the pandemic’s onset, and this marks its official return. Repopulate Mars recently celebrated its 100th release, Pleasure State’s EP, Break Away, in April. Also on the bill: John Summit and Anabel Englund — so don’t expect to get home before noon the following day. 11 p.m. Friday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $80 via clubspace.com.

Meduza and Cassian at Little River Studios

Italian production trio Meduza and Aussie indie-dance act Cassian will perform at Little River Studio on Saturday for an open-air, day-into-night, mini-festival experience. Meduza is best known for its 2019 collaboration with UK outfit Goodboys, "Piece of Your Heart," which garnered a Grammy nomination. Cassian, who is based in Los Angeles, emerged as one of the first artists signed to Rüfüs Du Sol's imprint Rose Avenue and has kept a firm footing in the dance scene with his dramatic sonic landscapes and epic remixes. 5 p.m. Saturday, at Little River Studios, 300 NE 71st St., Miami; littleriverstudios.com; Tickets cost $20 to $70 via eventbrite.com.

Diplo at LIV

EDM king Diplo headlines at LIV on Saturday night, thanks in part to the Bitcoin conference that will go down in Wynwood, bringing with it crypto enthusiasts looking to let loose in a big way come nighttime. The producer released his latest single, “One by One,” featuring Elderbrook and Andhim, in April. 11 p.m. Saturday, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $150 via tixr.com.

Arturo Sandoval at the North Beach Bandshell

In a show presented by Blue Note Records, Cuban jazz great Arturo Sandoval will bring his staggering blend of jazz, classical, rock, and traditional Cuban music to the North Beach Bandshell on Saturday and Sunday. The ten-time Grammy winner has recorded with the likes of Dizzy Gillespie, Michel Legrand, Josh Groban, and Tony Bennett. Don’t miss this chance to see him live. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $75 to $690 via northbeachbandshell.com.

Cedric Gervais at Strawberry Moon

The Pharrell Williams and David Grutman-owned Goodtime Hotel wasted no time getting the decks at Strawberry Moon up to par with Miami's biggest clubs. This week welcomes Grammy Award-winning DJ Cedric Gervais. The French-born, Miami-based producer rose to fame with his remix of Lana Del Rey's "Summertime Sadness." Relax by the pool or head to the dance floor to take in the tunes. Noon Sunday at Strawberry Moon, 601 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-745-8050; strawberrymoonmiami.com. Tickets cost $60 to $5,000 via tixr.com.