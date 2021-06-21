Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Big Freedia, Carl Craig, Kiko El Crazy, and More

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

It's always a good week when Big Freedia comes to town, and the bounce icon’s performance at the North Beach Bandshell, alongside fellow New Orleans natives the Soul Rebels, is but the tip of the nightlife iceberg for Miami’s music scene this week.

Also on the agenda: metal outfits Saavik, Ta Bien, and Prison Warder head to Lozer Lounge for a night drenched in heavy distortion, techno god Carl Craig headlines at the Miami Beach hot spot Treehouse, and Pride celebrations continue at Space Park with the musical stylings of Mystic Bill.

Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Santiago Caballero at Over Under

Downtown bar Over Under has fast become a favorite thanks to its New Orleans-style drinks. It's also been holding steady with a bang-up music program of local and visiting DJs. On Thursday, catch Santiago Caballero —who formerly ran the Slap & Tickle party at the Electric Pickle — behind the decks for a house-fueled party that will have you coming back for more. 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday, at Over Under, 151 E. Flagler St., Miami; overundermiami.com. Admission is free.

Carl Craig at Treehouse

Pioneer Carl Craig headlines at Treehouse on Saturday, raining down one of those futuristic sets responsible for putting him on the proverbial Rushmore of Detroit techno. Craig will be joined by DJs Sex Sells and Dakap in the main room, while local label Adrianza Records holds down the front area with a curated showcase of minimal-techno selectors. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com; Admission is free with an RSVP before 9 p.m.; tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

Big Freedia at the North Beach Bandshell

As suggested by the title of her latest EP, Big Diva Energy, bounce icon Big Freedia needs no introduction. But some haste is required if you want to pick up a coveted ticket to see her perform with the iconic New Orleans band the Soul Rebels, featuring Afro-Cuban funk artist Cimafuck, at the North Beach Bandshell on Saturday. The Blue Note Jazz Club presents the high-energy, high-caliber show as part of its summer series at the Bandshell and celebrates the artists’ shared musical roots. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $35 to $55 via rhythmfoundation.com.

Unghetto Mathieu at the Compound

Self-described “happy trap” artist Unghetto Mathieu makes his way to the Compound on Saturday as part of his aptly named Heatwave tour. Following tracks with contemporaries like Lil Yachty and Ugly God, the Atlanta-bred rapper and singer has forged a place in the emerging genre, signing to Epic Records and churning out listens on tracks like the “Barbie Girl''-sampling single “Plastic.” 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Compound, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami; thecompoundmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 to $125 via eventbrite.com.

Daybreaker Pride & Joy at Space Park

Space Park keeps the Pride party going with Daybreaker Pride & Joy on Saturday morning, and the theme is movement. Starting things off on a self-care footing, instructor Julianne Aerhee will lead a yoga class while DJ Lucaz helms the decks. Alternatively, get down with a Skybeat Dance exercise led by Skyler Rogers. Local DJ Mystic Bill will keep the crowd moving as Dennis Hunter doles out tarot readings. Stick around for a communal closing ceremony as the sun rises to a critical degree. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Space Park, 298 NE 61st St., Miami; twitter.com/clubspacemiami. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

Saavik at Lozer Lounge

For a night of loud and live music on Saturday, head to Lozer Lounge in Pompano Beach, where four-piece metal-meets-industrial outfit Saavik will play alongside post-hardcore outfit Ta Bien and noise rockers Prison Warder. Saavik is made up of Didi Aragon, Beatriz Monteavaro, Gavin Perry, and Ryan Rivas, all heavyweights of Miami’s underground scene, amalgamated by good sonic fortune and heavy distortion. The band released its self-titled debut EP last year. 9 p.m. Saturday, at Lozer Lounge, 537 S. Dixie Hwy. E., Pompano Beach; facebook.com/lozerlounge.Tickets cost $5 at the door.

Kiko El Crazy at Centro Wynwood

Dominican dembow artist Kiko El Crazy performs live at nightlife hub Centro Wynwood on Sunday. After being beamed up by mainstream media in 2019 following the underground success of his track “Trucho,” featuring Rochy RD, the artist has kept the tunes coming and the people dancing, cementing his position in the ranks of pioneers of the genre. Kiko's fresh out with the single “Taína,” featuring Puerto Rican trap artist Lary Over. 8 p.m. Sunday, at Centro Wynwood, 297 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-584-2866; centrowynwood.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.