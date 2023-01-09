The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: the Mavericks, Gabriel & Dresden, New World Symphony, and More

This week, Miami-bred county band the Mavericks stops at the Parker, Gabriel & Dresden will put everyone in a trance at Lost, and New World Symphony goes epics for its performance of Carmina Burana.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, January 9

Philippe Clement: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, January 10

Baby Smoove: 7 p.m., $30-$150. The Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-860-5634, thejointofmiami.com.

Carl Clements: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Discretion: with Yung Algebra and Adam at the Door, 10 p.m., Free. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Electric Kif: with Aaron Parks, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25. The Bridge, 4220 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-632-5776, facebook.com/thebridgemiami.

Néstor Torres: 7:30 p.m., $20-$160. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Wednesday, January 11

Anemoia: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The Bastard Suns, Dial Drive, and ¡Fuákata!: 8 p.m., $15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Gold Coast Jazz: with Chuchito Valdes, 7:45 p.m., $65. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Thursday, January 12

Eliezer, Richie Hell, and Zunji: 10 p.m., $14.88. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Léo Fuchs: 7 p.m., $50. Glassbox Ironside, 7520 NE Fourth Ct., Miami, 305-438-7651, glassboxironside.com.

Lezlee: 8 p.m., $20-$39. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Patrick Lopez: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Friday, January 13

Ali Farahani: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Badfish, a Tribute to Sublime: with Kash'd Out and the Kaleidoscope Kid, 6 p.m., $20. Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, miamibeachbandshell.com.

Barry Manilow: 7 p.m., $14.75-$344.75. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Classic Seger: Bob Seger's Greatest Hits Live!: 8 p.m., $42.06-$51.40. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Damian Lazarus and Robag Wruhme: 11 p.m., $20.39-$26.45. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Eric Rachmany: 7:30 p.m., $28.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Kate Hamann: 8 p.m., $15-$20. WDNA Jazz Gallery, 2921 Coral Way, Miami, 306-662-8889, wdna.org.

Keep Hush UK: with Coffintexts, Craze, Danny Dasze, Jonny From Space, Nick León, and others, 9 p.m., $9.38-$26.45. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Kira Kira Perreo Launch Party: with Emphoria, Lengua, Marte, Saturnsarii, and others, 10 p.m., $15-$20. The Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-860-5634, thejointofmiami.com.

LouieJayxx: with RZRKT and Thrasha, 9 p.m., $30. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.

Lula Rios: 9 p.m., $10. Savage Labs, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 786-597-3320, savagelabswynwood.com.

The Manhattan Transfer: 8 p.m., $58-$128. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Matrix Miami: with Fernando Duran, 10 p.m., $15-$25. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Matthias Tanzmann: 11 p.m., $20.39-$26.45. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Nox Vahn: 11 p.m., $20-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Rick Ross: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Soulpax: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Steve Aoki: 11 p.m., $50. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Saturday, January 14

American Idiots: with Subliminal Doubt and Time Bombed, 7 p.m., $13. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Birds of Rhythm and Seb Hall: 8 p.m., Free. Eagle Room, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach, eagleroom.club.

Bresh Miami: 11 p.m., $31.96. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Cedric Gervais: 11:30 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Chus: 10 p.m., Free-$30. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

D.Dan: with Radar, Ultrathem, and SDRV, 10 p.m., $16.20. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Dennis Cruz and ANOTR: 11 p.m., $20.39-$37.47. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Dombresky: 12 p.m., $30. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Fivio Foreign: 8 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Gabriel & Dresden: 10 p.m., $20. Lost, 30 NE 14th St., Miami.

Geoff Tate: 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$89.50. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Joel Dasilva: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Los Tres Locos: with Dubzy, Dove & Serpent, Ucros, Megusta, and others, 8 p.m., $17.15-$22.85. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

The Machine Performs Pink Floyd: 8 p.m., $37.50-$60. Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, mosscenter.org.

The Mavericks: 8 p.m., $45-$75. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Meek Mill: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Mold! and Woolbright: with Graves, the Old Youth, and Mind State, 7 p.m., $10. Miami Springs Virginia Gardens Optimist Club, 1101 Wren Ave., Miami Springs, msvgoptimist.com.

New World Symphony – Carmina Burana: 8 p.m., $25-$175. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Perreo Del Future: Club Capricorn: with Saturnsarii, Deep Cleansing, l000ngc0n, and Nezerat, 10 p.m., $10. Supernatural Haus, 378 NE 56th St., Miami, supernatural305.com.

Square One: 7 p.m.-12 a.m., $8-$15. Proper, 3406 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 305-998-6115, byproper.com.

Top 5 Car Show: with Jeezy, 3 p.m., $80. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

Sunday, January 15

Cash Cash: 8 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Lucas Apostoleris: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine: 7:30 p.m., Free. Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay, 786-573-5300, mosscenter.org.

Palomino Blond: with Haute Tension and Bloom Dream, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Rachel Bay Jones: 7 p.m., $57-$62. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Thunderpony's Saloon: With Ray Mono., 11 p.m., $14.88. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.