Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Korn, Jacques Green, Jay Electronica, and More

Korn
Photo by Jimmy Fontaine
This week in Miami offers a little bit of everything for everyone as the summer months and the parties that come with it go full steam ahead. Highlights include French-Canadian producer Jacques Greene at Floyd, mythologized rapper Jay Electronica at the Oasis, and steel guitar legend Roosevelt Collier at ArtsPark in Hollywood.
Below, in chronological order, are the best concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar
.
Korn and Staind at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Korn kicks off its 28-date North American tour on Thursday at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. It’s been a while since fans have been able to catch the nu-metal pioneers on stage, and in the meantime, they have been placated only by the band’s last studio album, The Nothing
, which dropped in late 2019. Frontman Jonathan Davis has set tongues wagging in recent weeks, announcing that the band has finished writing its follow-up. Joining Korn on tour is fellow nu-metal band Staind. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 5, at iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; 561-795-8883; livenation.com. Tickets cost $18 to $375 via livenation.com.
Jacques Greene at Floyd
French-Canadian electronic artist Jacques Greene will be at Floyd on Friday, delivering a taste of what's to come when he performs at III Points in October. The DJ-producer is best known for his blend of R&B and house and has been a sought-after name since 2011 when he delivered his sophomore EP, Another Girl
, via LuckyMe. In 2021, Green joined the emerging digital-asset movement when he released his single "Promise" as a nonfungible token (NFT). 11 p.m. Friday, August 6, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via eventbrite.com.
Jay Electronica at the Oasis
Since he first appeared on MySpace in 2007 and the internet anointed him one of rap’s next greats, Jay Electronica’s next move has been shrouded in mystery. The rapper all but disappeared after signing with Jay-Z's Roc Nation over a decade ago. Finally, last year, the artist released his debut album, A Written Testimony
, and it was certainly worth the wait. The rapper is set to perform at the Oasis in Wynwood on Friday night for free. 7 p.m. Friday, August 6, at the Oasis, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free with an RSVP via tixr.com.
The Duane Eubanks Quintet at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center
The Duane Eubanks Quintet lands at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center on Saturday as a part of the ensemble’s Things of That Particular Nature tour. Famed jazz trumpeter Duane Eubanks and his band will perform songs from the outfit's 2015 album, Things of That Particular Nature
, which cemented Eubanks as one of modern jazz’s greats. 8 p.m. Saturday, August 7, at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5316; smdcac.org. Tickets cost $38 to $65.
Durisimo
Event organizer Stamina FL is putting ravers' endurance to the test this weekend with a 12-hour, two-venue rager dubbed Durisimo. On the lineup are some of the city's favorite music selectors, including Ultrathem, Brukhein, and Brother Dan, plus out-of-towners like New York's Ne/Re/A. Ticketholders will receive the locations of the event the night of. 11 p.m. Saturday, August 7, at location TBA. Tickets cost $10 to $25 via eventbrite.com.
Roosevelt Collier at ArtsPark at Young Circle
Pedal steel guitar maestro Roosevelt Collier will perform a free live concert at Hollywood’s ArtsPark on Saturday alongside four-piece post-blues outfit Juke. Collier, AKA “The Dr.,” rose to fame thanks to his potent blend of blues, gospel, and rock, later performing with the likes of the Allman Brothers and Robert Randolph following the release of his solo debut, Exit 16
. Collier and Juke bring their stylings for an evening of music presented by the City of Hollywood and curated in partnership with Gene de Souza. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 7, at Hollywood ArtsPark, 1 N. Young Cir., Hollywood; 954- 921-3500; hollywoodfl.org. Admission is free.
Pool Daze at Selina Miami Gold Dust
Head to Selina Miami Gold Dust on Saturday for Pool Daze, a night of live music, local DJs, and live art installation. Montreal-based DJ and producer Gab Rhome will be behind the decks, delivering some funky, groove-centric sets, followed by Katie Ox and Gino Fuentes, along with a live performance from Sacred Cream and Jay Essen. Stick around for the after-party at Don's 5 Star Dive Bar featuring a set from Special Occasion. 3 p.m. Saturday, August 7, at Selina Miami Gold Dust, 7700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-985-4764; selina.com. Tickets cost $43 to $500 via eventbrite.com.
David Hohme at Treehouse
Classically-trained multi-instrumentalist turned DJ David Hohme will close out the weekend at Treehouse. The melodic house and techno artist has made waves since performing at All Day I Dream parties in Brooklyn and now helms his own record label, Where The Heart Is, as well as churning out his own tunes and touring some of the world’s best clubs and parties. 8 p.m. Sunday, August 7, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.