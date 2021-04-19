Best Concerts in Miami This Week: III Joints, Oteil Burbridge Trio, Carl Craig, and More

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It's been a while — a long, arduous while — since Miami’s music scene has seen the neon glare of night. The tide turned last week as the midnight curfew in Miami-Dade County was finally lifted. With vaccines being administered and regulations loosening, previously canceled and postponed events are beginning to repopulate everybody's calendars.

As Miamians adjust to their suddenly busier social calendars, New Times is happy to lend a helping hand. At long last, here are highlights of the best concerts happening in Miami this week.

III Joints at Space Park

Since 2016, III Points hazier sister event, III Joints, has routinely been one of the best events to celebrate 420. After pausing the festivities last year due to the pandemic, III Joints will make up for lost time on Tuesday with a sprawling outdoor event at Space Park. This year's lineup includes Danny Daze, Sohn Jamal, Thunderpony, Tidur, David Sinopoli, among other local acts. And fret not — III Joints has planned extensively for the munchie, with a slew of on-site local food, drink, and arts vendors. 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, at Space Park, 298 NE 61st St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via showclix.com.

The Oteil Burbridge Trio at the North Beach Bandshell

Oteil Burbridge is arguably one of the founding fathers of the jam band. While an indisputable legend in his own right, the Grammy Award winner is best known for his membership of the classic rock group the Allman Brothers Band and his work with Eric Clapton and Carlos Santana. The bassist will head to the North Beach Bandshell on Friday for the first show of a two-night residency. Adhering to social distancing guidelines, the venue will be selling pods for two to six people. 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $170 to $930 via northbeachbandshell.com.

Cedric Gervais at LIV

Fresh off its grand re-opening weekend, the opulent club inside the Fontainebleau wastes no time getting back into the swing of things and reinstalling its famed nightlife programming. On Friday, catch Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Cedric Gervais behind the decks, delivering some of his signature progressive house tunes. The producer’s most recent work includes “Everybody Dance," featuring the legendary musician and record producer Nile Rodgers. However, Gervais is still best known for his 2013 remix of Lana Del Rey's "Summertime Sadness." 11 p.m. Friday, April 23 at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $80 to $8,000 via tixr.com.

Carl Craig and Stacey Pullen at Treehouse Miami

Treehouse will host two Detroit legends, Carl Craig and Stacey Pullen, on Saturday. The event is a part of Craig’s traveling series "Detroit Love," which sees the DJ and producer spread the good word of Detroit-style techno around the globe. The back-to-back set will put Craig’s futurism and Pullen’s new funk-infused electronic sound in full view, making for one hell of a dance party. Katie Ox, Inlighten, and Donnie Lowe will be pumping out tunes in the front room. 8 p.m. Saturday at Treehouse, 323 23rd St, Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

Lust Era at the Anderson

Puerto Rican darkwave outfit Lust Era will headline at the Black Market at the Anderson on Saturday, fitting in perfectly with the alternative-focused array of vendors, bands, DJs, and burlesque and drag performers. Miami post-punk darlings Donzii are also among the live acts, along with psych-rockers Jaialai. The queer DJ collective Internet Friends will have full control of the decks, featuring sets by members, Ultrathem, Winterwrong, Keanu Orange, and Marceline Steel. 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St, Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.