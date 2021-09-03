10 Best Concerts Coming to Miami This Fall

Miami may not see the leaves change color during the fall season, but it does see an increase in concerts thanks to the lesser threat of hurricanes and cooler temperatures. As arena shows and music festivals become commonplace, you'll be spoiled for choice this season.
This fall will also see the long-awaited return of the Fillmore Miami Beach, which has been closed due to construction around the venue. During the theater's closure, Live Nation was seemingly forced to move shows to the FPL Solar Amphitheater in downtown Miami, which led to many acts that had no chance of filling up the outdoor venue performing there. The Fillmore ought to fill the midsized gap lacking since its closure.
Beyond that good news, you can expect big-budget, arena-sized shows from Doja Cat, Travis Scott, and Maluma this fall, while festivals like III Points and Art With Me will offer a full slate of acts. If you want something more intimate, Speedy Ortiz at Gramps and Phoenix at Revolution Live are also on deck.
In chronological order, check out the ten concerts New Times
is excited about coming to Miami this fall.
Ashnikko
Photo by Vasso Vu
Ashnikko at Revolution Live
If you are unfamiliar with Ashnikko, now is the time to familiarize yourself with her body of work. In 2021, she released her debut mixtape, Demidevil
, an amalgamation of pop, trap, nu-metal, hyperpop, and pop punk, featuring collaborations with Kelis, Princess Nokia, and Grimes. Last month, she released her proper debut album, Weedkiller
, which received plenty of critical praise. If you are a fan of 100 gecs, Charli XCX, and Rico Nasty, Ashnikko should be right up your alley. She's bringing her Weedkiller Tour to the Revolution on October 6. 7 p.m. Friday, October 6, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Sold out.
The 1975
Photo by Samuel Bradley
The 1975 at Kaseya Center
I once heard the 1975 described as Maroon 5 for Zoomers. Eh, that's a stretch. While Maroon 5's Adam Levine has done everything in his power to smooth out his band's rough edges to the point of blandness, the 1975's Matt Healy seems hellbent on proving to be everyone's favorite problematic rock star. But if you can ignore the Healy-led headlines, you'll find a band that has churned out several impressive albums, including last year's Being Funny in a Foreign Language
. The British quartet lands at the Kaseya Center on October 17
, with bedroom-pop act Dora Jar as the opener. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $39 to $109 via ticketmaster.com.
Caroline Polachek
Photo by Aidan Zamiri
III Points at Mana Wynwood
Looking at this year's III Point headliners
, you can't help but feel like the festival is going in a different direction. Last year's big names included LCD Soundsystem, Rosalía, Porter Robinson, and James Blake. This year, you see names like Fred Again.., Skrillex, and John Summit, which feels less left-field and daring. Still, there are plenty of gems on the 2023 lineup, including Iggy Pop, Two Shell, Jockstrap, Caribou/Daphni, Sbtrkt, Joy Orbison, Jeff Mills, Nia Archives, and Explosions in the Sky. The one act that should prove to be a can't-miss is experimental-pop chanteuse Caroline Polachek, whose sophomore album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
, is destined to top every year-end list. 3 p.m. Friday, October 20, and Saturday, October 21, at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; iiipoints.com. Tickets cost $169 to $599.
Speedy Ortiz
Photo by Shervin Lainez
Speedy Ortiz at Gramps
Earlier this month, indie-rock quartet Speedy Ortiz finally released Rabbit Rabbit
, the band's long-awaited follow-up to its 2018 album, Twerp Verse
. The album has received praise from Pitchfork, the New York Times
, and NPR Music. When the band announced its Rabbit Rabbit Tour, Miami surprisingly found itself among the dates. If you are an indie-rock fan in South Florida, you know how rare it is for a band like Speedy Ortiz to make its way down to the southern tip of Florida. I've seen bands wait decades to perform in Miami — sometimes past their prime. (Grizzly Bear performed at the Fillmore in 2013, well after the release of the band's 2009 breakthrough, Veckatimest
, and Björk made her Miami live debut last year
.) 8 p.m. Monday, October 23, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $16 to $18 via eventbrite.com.
Maluma
Photo by Cesar Pimienta
Maluma at Kaseya Center
Many Latin music superstars are coming to South Florida this fall, including Arcangel, Luis Miguel, Christian Nodal, Tini, and Marc Anthony. However, Colombian singer Maluma's Don Juan Tour might be one of the most anticipated dates. The tour is in support of his sixth album, Don Juan
, which features collaborations with Marc Anthony, J Balvin, Anuel AA, and Don Omar. On the record, he adopts the persona of a dance-floor lothario, with the music stretching an expansive 25 tracks and incorporating enough genres to make it an enjoyable listen. With Miami being the epicenter of the Latin music industry, who knows who will join Maluma on stage at the Kaseya Center. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $61 to $191 via ticketmaster.com.
Phoenix
Photo by Emma Picq
Phoenix at Revolution Live
If you are a millennial of a certain age, you remember when the French rock band Phoenix was at its peak. The band's 2009 album, Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix
, was one of the better offerings that came out of the 2000s indie sleaze era. Singles like "1901" and "Lisztomania" were so anthemic, begging to be screamed from the top of your lungs. The follow-up, 2013's Bankrupt!
, was equally well received, keeping the band atop the indie-rock pantheon. Last year, Phoenix delivered its first album since 2017 with the release of Alpha Zulu
, which has been garnering plenty of praise as well. But if you want to relive the time when American Apparel was cooler than Supreme, don't miss this show. 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 14, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $47.50 via ticketmaster.com.
Metronomy
Photo by Hazel Gaskin
Metronomy at Miami Beach Bandshell
In 2014, English band Metronomy headlined III Points
, which took place at Soho Studios. It's been nearly ten years since then, but the band is still churning out slick melodies and playful lyricism. In 2022, Metronomy released its seventh album, Small World
, which was well-received by critics. "Small World
might be the biggest diversion from their main stage sound to date, but it's also one of the most heartfelt and rewarding," NME's
Rhys Buchanan wrote in his four-star review of the album
. The quintet already toured the U.S. earlier this year, but thanks to a date in Mexico City in November, the band will detour to Miami on November 19 to perform at the Miami Beach Bandshell before presumably heading home. 7 p.m. Sunday, November 19, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $46.35 via dice.fm.
Doja Cat
Photo by Grizz Lee
Doja Cat at Kaseya Center
Despite back-to-back hit albums with Hot Pink
and Planet Her
, Doja Cat seems uncomfortable with the fame bestowed upon her. She's antagonized fans on social media, shaved her head to challenge beauty standards, and shed her poppier sound on her latest album, Scarlet
. Although an interesting listen, the record feels uneven and not as groundbreaking as Doja thinks it is. Still, there is no doubt that Doja's turn against her pop stardom is compelling. How will she come to terms with it when she goes on tour this fall? It's hard to think she won't perform any of her previous hits on stage. You will have to attend her show at Kaseya Center on November 21
, which will see Ice Spice as the opener. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 21, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $44.75 to $174.75 via ticketmaster.com.
Travis Scott
Huxley photo
Travis Scott at Kaseya Center
In July, Travis Scott gave his final Astroworld performance at Rolling Loud, effectively kicking off his Utopia
album cycle the week after. Scott was probably relieved to put that era behind him because although his 2018 album Astroworld
brought him a new level of fame, it also turned ugly after the deaths owing to the crowd crush at the Astroworld Festival in Houston in 2021. In support of his new album, Scott is embarking on the Utopia Circus Maximus Tour, which includes two dates at the Kaseya Center on November 27 and 29
. With the rapper already giving everyone a preview of what to expect when he performed at Rome's Circus Maximus in August, you can expect a spectacle of epic proportions. 7 p.m. Monday, November 27, and Wednesday, November 29, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.com. Tickets cost $56.75 to $265 via ticketmaster.com.
Underworld
Photo by Perou
Art With Me at Virginia Key Beach Park
The Tulum-based festival Art With Me returns to Virginia Key Beach Park December 8-10, which, for the first time, will coincide with Miami Art Week. (Rakastella, the other Virginia Key music festival, has always occurred during Miami Art Week, but it looks like it won't return this year.) The festival recently announced its 2023 lineup
, punching well above its weight. Underworld, Polo & Pan, Channel Tres, Lee Burridge, Jan Blomqvist, and LP Giobbi are all set to perform at the three-day festival, which also focuses on art and wellness. Underworld's booking alone should be worth the price of admission, as the British duo is perhaps one of the most influential electronic acts from the '90s. 1 p.m. Friday, December 8, through Sunday, December 10, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; artwithme.org. Tickets cost $199 to $349 via tixr.com; children 12 and under are free.