The 1975 Announces North American Arena Tour

You would not expect a band like the 1975 to be controversial. The pop-rockers have garnered both critical acclaim (Pitchfork loves 'em to death) and indignant scorn (Noel Gallagher of Oasis recently lambasted the band as "fucking shit"). Their most recent album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, produced by super-producer Jack Antonoff, sounds so bland and inoffensive that Coldplay could have made it.
What really makes the 1975 such a tense topic is the antics of its frontman, Matty Healy, who acts like he's living in 1975 instead of 2023. The guy has a history of making controversial statements and cannot seem to stop getting himself in the crosshairs of cancel-culture warriors, who really started to take notice of him last year when he was seen kissing fans at concerts (after checking their IDs to make sure they're of age, as one does).
Things really took a turn, however, when he went on The Adam Friedland Show (successor to a little podcast called, um, Cum Town). Infamous for their caustic, occasionally racist humor, hosts Friedland and Nick Mullen managed to get Healy laughing along to offensive comments about Ice Spice. The up-and-coming female rapper's fans were predictably not happy, and Healy's efforts to downplay the situation backfired, forcing him to apologize. He was also rumored to have been dating Taylor Swift, and such rumors have led fans to question her decision to collaborate with Ice Spice, believing it to be taking advantage of the controversy for attention.
All this is important context for the actual news here, which is that the 1975 are coming to Miami. The band just announced the North American dates for its Still...At Their Very Best Tour — which, well, are they? The quartet will stop at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday, October 17. Maybe Healy — or as Gallagher likes to call him, "that fucking slack-jawed fuckwit" — will, in fact, be at his best.
The 1975 last performed in South Florida in December, appearing at the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, with presales starting Wednesday, June 21. Find all of the 1975's tour dates below:
September 16 - Atlanta, GA - Music Midtown
September 22-24 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival
September 26 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
September 28 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
September 30 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
October 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
October 5 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
October 7 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
October 12 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
October 17 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
October 18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
October 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
October 22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
October 23 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Arena
October 25 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
October 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
October 28 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
October 31 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
November 2 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November 3 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
November 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
November 8 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
November 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Arena
November 12 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
November 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
November 17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
November 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
November 20 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
November 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
November 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
November 27 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
November 29 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena
December 1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
December 2 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
The 1975. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, at Kaseya Center, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; kaseyacenter.org. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 22 via ticketmaster.com.