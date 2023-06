The 1975 Announces North American Arena Tour

You would not expect a band like the 1975 to be controversial. The pop-rockers have garnered both critical acclaim ( Pitchfork loves 'em to death ) and indignant scorn (Noel Gallagher of Oasis recently lambasted the band as "fucking shit"). Their most recent album, produced by super-producer Jack Antonoff, sounds so bland and inoffensive that Coldplay could have made it.What really makes the 1975 such a tense topic is the antics of its frontman, Matty Healy, who acts like he'sin 1975 instead of 2023. The guy has a history of making controversial statements and cannot seem to stop getting himself in the crosshairs of cancel-culture warriors, who really started to take notice of him last year when he was seen kissing fans at concerts (after checking their IDs to make sure they're of age, as one does).Things really took a turn, however, when he went on(successor to a little podcast called, um,). Infamous for their caustic, occasionally racist humor, hosts Friedland and Nick Mullen managed to get Healy laughing along to offensive comments about Ice Spice. The up-and-coming female rapper's fans were predictably not happy, and Healy's efforts to downplay the situation backfired, forcing him to apologize . He was also rumored to have been dating Taylor Swift, and such rumors have led fans to question her decision to collaborate with Ice Spice , believing it to be taking advantage of the controversy for attention.All this is important context for the actual news here, which is that the 1975 are coming to Miami. The band just announced the North American dates for its Still...At Their Very Best Tour — which, well, are they? The quartet will stop at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday, October 17. Maybe Healy — or as Gallagher likes to call him, "that fucking slack-jawed fuckwit" — will, in fact, be at his best.The 1975 last performed in South Florida in December, appearing at the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, with presales starting Wednesday, June 21. Find all of the 1975's tour dates below:September 16 - Atlanta, GA - Music MidtownSeptember 22-24 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful FestivalSeptember 26 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 CenterSeptember 28 - San Jose, CA - SAP CenterSeptember 30 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San DiegoOctober 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood BowlOctober 5 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond ArenaOctober 7 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green AmphitheatreOctober 12 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King CenterOctober 17 - Miami, FL - Kaseya CenterOctober 18 - Tampa, FL - Amalie ArenaOctober 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum CenterOctober 22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone ArenaOctober 23 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise ArenaOctober 25 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile CenterOctober 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Target CenterOctober 28 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv ForumOctober 31 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaNovember 2 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge FieldhouseNovember 3 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide ArenaNovember 5 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints ArenaNovember 8 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank ArenaNovember 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo ArenaNovember 12 - Boston, MA - TD GardenNovember 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenNovember 17 - Montreal, QC - Bell CentreNovember 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank ArenaNovember 20 - London, ON - Budweiser GardensNovember 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel ArenaNovember 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta CenterNovember 27 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile ArenaNovember 29 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers ArenaDecember 1 - Portland, OR - Moda CenterDecember 2 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena