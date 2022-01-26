Bad Bunny Announces Stadium Tour With Miami Stop in August

Latin music superstar Bad Bunny is making his way back to the 305 once again as he announces his first-ever stadium tour. This news comes just before the Puerto Rican singer is set to take the stage at the FTX Arena in April.Bad Bunny has taken over the globe with his unique style of music, a mix of Latin trap, reggaeton, rock, and soul. Known for tracks like his breakthrough single, "Soy Peor," and collaborations with Cardi B, Maluma, Jennifer Lopez, and Drake, the acclaimed singer continues to take the Latin music genre to new heights.Bad Bunny was namednumber one Latin artist for a third consecutive year and currently holds down the tenth spot on the magazine's Top Artist chart. He also has quite a track record, having had 13 songs enter theHot 100, including the number-one hit "I Like It" with Cardi B and J Balvin.Bad Bunny's most recent work includes his third studio album,, a 16-track, Spanish-language record that features collaborations with artists such as Rosalía and Jhay Cortez. Influenced by El Conejo Malo's thoughts on what his last concert tour would look like, the album became one of the first of its kind to reach the top spot on the200.The Spanish rapper is set to kick off his El Último Tour del Mundo, er, tour on March 25, including three sold-out performance dates at FTX Arena in downtown Miami on April 1-3.Before even beginning the current tour, he has announced plans to hit theagain for a U.S. and Latin America stadium tour (dubbed the "World's Hottest Tour") this summer. That tour includes 29 performances, with stops in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Las Vegas, among other cities.The new tour kicks off on August 5 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Bad Bunny will return to Miami on August 12 at the Hard Rock Stadium, an enormous venue that has hosted the likes of Taylor Swift, Madonna, the Rolling Stones, and Beyoncé.Joining Bad Bunny on his U.S. leg of the summer tour will be Swedish DJ/producer Alesso and DJ/producer Diplo.For those ready to party with the Puerto Rican singer once again, the presale starts today at noon. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, January 28, at noon.