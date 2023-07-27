Audacy's Riptide Music Festival Returns in December

This week, radio broadcaster Audacy announced that its Riptide Music Festival will return to Fort Lauderdale Beach Park December 2-3 for two days of nonstop music. This year's event also marks the return of the event's original name, having been called Audacy Beach Festival for the past two years.
"We are thrilled to announce the return of Riptide Music Festival to the beautiful shores of Fort Lauderdale Beach," said Claudia Menegus, Audacy's regional president, in a statement. "We're excited to bring our community and devoted audience together for a true beachfront celebration of music and culture alongside some of music's biggest stars."
Riptide Music Festival launched in 2016, taking a brief break in 2020 for obvious reasons. It returned in 2021 with the new name, highlighting radio sponsor 104.3 the Shark's new parent company, Audacy. Throughout its run, its hosted performances by the likes of the 1975, Lil Nas X, Muse, Jack White, Twenty One Pilots, Weezer, and Young the Giant. While South Florida music festivals like Ultra and Rolling Loud usually get a lot of attention, Riptide is a sleeper hit everyone is slowly discovering.
It hasn't helped that Riptide usually falls on the same weekend as Miami Art Week, which tends to be the focus of everyone's attention. This year, the organizers have chosen well since Miami Art Week takes place the following week, December 4-10.
The 2023 lineup and ticket prices haven't been announced, but there's a promise that an announcement will happen soon.
Riptide Music Festival. Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; riptidemusicfestival.com.