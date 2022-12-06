Machine Gun Kelly (and Megan Fox) Turned Up for Audacy Beach Festival

A swirling breeze wasn't the only steady thing in the air at Fort Lauderdale Beach over the weekend. The sounds — spanning the grungiest to poppiest nooks of the rock spectrum — were on full blast for the two-day Audacy Beach Festival.
The annual fest marked the second in a row bearing the Audacy name. (It was previously known as Riptide Music Festival.) Through the name changes, its lifeblood has been South Florida's 104.3 the Shark and its local DJ personalities, who introduced this year's acts on pre-recorded videos towering over the event's two stages.
To close out day one, a blue-dyed-hair Jack White bounced around the Beach stage as a giant white statue of a ukulele-playing figure — from his Fear of the Dawn album — loomed nearby. White's set was insanely fast paced, perhaps to the point of feeling rushed through everything. Though closing with the sports-anthem favorite "Seven Nation Army" made time stand still beautifully.
On day two, the streamers were still entangled in the palm trees. (Don't worry, they were eventually cleaned out.)
Sunday served as a day of superlatives for the festival. The most fun performance of the weekend was, without a doubt, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, who danced under a giant parachute with the crowd during the opener, "Synesthesia." Later, he also rode an inflatable llama through the crowd.
Following a wildly energetic set by the 1975 on the Beach stage — lead singer Matt Healy will shake his hips through anything — Machine Gun Kelly served as the festival's closer. But before he could rip into his hits, yes, Megan Fox was in the house and made quite an intro through the photographer pit to the sound booth and watched while wearing a big puffy pink hat.
At the end of the set, Fox joined him for a stroll past the crowd before being ushered backstage. And then, the crowd was ultimately ushered off the beach, too. With so many excellent and dynamic vibes, hopefully, everyone will be hitting the beach again next year for Audacy Beach Festival.