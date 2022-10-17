Support Us

Audacy Beach Festival Day Two Lineup: MGK, the 1975, the Used, and More

October 17, 2022 9:00AM

The 1975 has been added to the Audacy Beach Festival lineup.
The 1975 has been added to the Audacy Beach Festival lineup. Photo by Samuel Bradley
Organizers of the Audacy Beach Festival made fans wait for it, but alas, the full lineup is here.

Two weeks after announcing Muse, Jack White, Jimmy Eat World, Phoenix, and more for day one (Saturday, December 3) of the Fort Lauderdale Beach festival, the second-day lineup (Sunday, December 4) has been solidified.

The day-two bill — the bulk of which was unveiled on 104.3 the Shark on October 5 — features Machine Gun Kelly, the 1975, the Used, Dashboard Confessional, Gayle, Waterparks, Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, Wheatus, and Giovannie & the Hired Guns. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Sueco were added to the lineup last week.

This year's event marks the second-ever Audacy Beach Festival. From 2016 through 2019, a similar-in-vibe shindig took place on Fort Lauderdale's sandy confines known as the Riptide Music Festival, featuring 311, the Killers, Panic! At the Disco, and dozens of other high-profile acts. The festival name change coincided with the rebranding of 104.3 the Shark's parent station from Entercom to Audacy.

Tickets for the 2022 Audacy Beach Festival went on sale in August at a discounted rate before the lineup announcement.

Currently, single-day, general admission tickets are in a "Wave 1" phase and are running $55.25 per ticket plus fees. A variety of multi-day and VIP packages are available, including a two-day general admission ticket for $94.75 and a two-day VIP ticket (including a dedicated viewing area, private restrooms, and more) for $350.

New this year is an even more exclusive VVIP section, including its own viewing deck in the VIP space, five complimentary drink tickets, and more. Two-day tickets for the VVIP section are currently running for $570.

In years past, there have been last-minute additions and changes to the lineup, so fans should stay tuned for any surprise announcements from here.

Audacy Beach Festival. Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; audacybeachfestival.com. Tickets cost $55.25 to $570.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

