Muse, Jack White, and Phoenix Headline Fort Laurderdale's Audacy Beach Festival

Bust out your sunscreen and get ready to rock yet again. The day-one lineup of the second-annual Audacy Beach Festival has been announced, and it's a banger.
The multifaceted alternative fest with an ocean view will take place Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Local Audacy station and rock mainstay 104.3 The Shark unveiled the day-one lineup (Saturday, December 3) during yesterday's 5 p.m. broadcast. The bill includes Muse, Jack White, Jimmy Eat World, Phoenix, Yungblud, Beach Weather, BoyWithUke, Half Alive, and the Maine.
The day-two lineup (Sunday, December 4) will be announced on Wednesday, October 5.
A "Low Tide" presale was in progress prior to yesterday's announcement, offering tickets at discounted prices. Somewhat inconveniently, the Audacy Beach Festival website now says folks must wait until 10 a.m. on Friday, September 23, to snag tickets again.
Ticket options include a single-day general admission starting at $55.25 and two-day VIP passes — including access to a newly designed VIP area, festival happy hours with discounted drinks, a private entrance, and more — for $325. There is also a new VVIP option with a special seating deck and free booze vouchers, among other perks, at $495 for a two-day pass.
Last year's Audacy Beach Festival included performances by Twenty One Pilots, the Lumineers, Lil Nas X, Glass Animals, AJR, Steve Aoki, and Bastille.
From 2016 through 2019, Riptide Music Festival took place on Fort Lauderdale Beach, featuring headliners like the Killers, Cage the Elephant, Panic! At the Disco, and 311. The festival was renamed amid the rebrand of 104.3 The Shark's parent station from Entercom to Audacy.
Audacy Beach Festival. Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; audacybeachfestival.com. Tickets cost $55.25 to $495.