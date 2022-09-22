Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Music Festivals

Muse, Jack White, and Phoenix Headline Fort Laurderdale's Audacy Beach Festival

September 22, 2022 9:10AM

English rockers Muse headline the first day of the Audacy Beach Festival.
English rockers Muse headline the first day of the Audacy Beach Festival. Photo by Nick Fancher
Bust out your sunscreen and get ready to rock yet again. The day-one lineup of the second-annual Audacy Beach Festival has been announced, and it's a banger.

The multifaceted alternative fest with an ocean view will take place Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Local Audacy station and rock mainstay 104.3 The Shark unveiled the day-one lineup (Saturday, December 3) during yesterday's 5 p.m. broadcast. The bill includes Muse, Jack White, Jimmy Eat World, Phoenix, Yungblud, Beach Weather, BoyWithUke, Half Alive, and the Maine.

The day-two lineup (Sunday, December 4) will be announced on Wednesday, October 5.

A "Low Tide" presale was in progress prior to yesterday's announcement, offering tickets at discounted prices. Somewhat inconveniently, the Audacy Beach Festival website now says folks must wait until 10 a.m. on Friday, September 23, to snag tickets again.

Ticket options include a single-day general admission starting at $55.25 and two-day VIP passes — including access to a newly designed VIP area, festival happy hours with discounted drinks, a private entrance, and more — for $325. There is also a new VVIP option with a special seating deck and free booze vouchers, among other perks, at $495 for a two-day pass.

Last year's Audacy Beach Festival included performances by Twenty One Pilots, the Lumineers, Lil Nas X, Glass Animals, AJR, Steve Aoki, and Bastille.

From 2016 through 2019, Riptide Music Festival took place on Fort Lauderdale Beach, featuring headliners like the Killers, Cage the Elephant, Panic! At the Disco, and 311. The festival was renamed amid the rebrand of 104.3 The Shark's parent station from Entercom to Audacy.

Audacy Beach Festival. Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; audacybeachfestival.com. Tickets cost $55.25 to $495.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, and entertainment in South Florida and beyond. His work has appeared in Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, National Geographic, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
The Marshall Plan

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation