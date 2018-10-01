Ashiyushi Is Miami's Premier "One-Man Synth-Funk Band"

By day, Joshua Alexander Hicks, age 21, works at a call center where he asks people's opinions on Florida political candidates. By night, the West Kendall native transforms into Ashiyushi, Miami's "one-man synth-funk" band.

Those who have spent time around South Florida's burgeoning underground electronic music scene might recognize Ashiyushi's unique style of lo-fi, smooth beats blended with dreamy synths, and mixed with familiar sounds of the beloved video game Super Smash Bros. and other parts of the Nintendo universe — think Yoshi's signature "Wah."

Hicks takes a radically different approach to creating lo-fi music. "I make the most spectacular analog beats," he says. "My full title, I would say, is analog-computing-beat synthesizer-meister." In today's landscape of Ableton Live, FL Studio, and Logic Pro, an analog beatmaker is a rare find. At an Ashiyushi show, audiences can expect a visual gear feast — a small table overflowing with synthesizers, drum pads, and keyboards.

Hicks didn't set out to become Miami's premier analog beatmaker. Rather, it happened out of circumstance and necessity. "I take all I've known from music and try to create the most fluid beats for what I have, since I don't have a good laptop."

Music was always a core part of Hicks' life. He always knew he wanted to pursue it as a career. "I first got into music through guitar," he said. "It struck a chord in me when I was about 11. At the time, I was taking up as much time as I could, learning what any other beginning guitarist would be learning." He developed an ear for metal and "really hard rock." As he got older, Hicks found that this genre wasn't fulfilling his artistic needs. He put down the guitar and picked up the alto saxophone at age 16 — then promptly put it back down. He said he was starting to get good at the alto sax, but began to grow bored of it.

During his junior year of high school, Hicks discovered artists like Toro y Moi and Neon Indian, which drove him to start pursuing electronic, synth-oriented music. "I was on YouTube looking for different kinds of synth gadgetry," he said. "I came across a tutorial for the Korg Kaossilator Pro, and I didn't even have the thing in front of me, but I watched the whole video. I thought it was so cool."

He was so entranced with the instrument that he decided to purchase one before he came up with a stage name, which would eventually be Ashiyu. "I was first making beats with just the Kaossilator. When I wasn't Ashiyu yet, I would just make little disco tracks and lengthy improvised things you can only do on a Kaossilator Pro," he said. "I still incorporate it into live sets." When his friends found out that he was making music with just that one pad, they suggested he buy a Microkorg — a small but powerful synthesizer and vocoder — to accentuate his beats.

After diligent saving, he eventually purchased the Microkorg and began teaching himself "synthesis, key composition, more theory." With these two tools in tow and his project formally named, he began to make tracks out of loops. He wanted to share his songs with others, but didn't have any proper recording software. "I'd use my phone in a shoe in a corner of my room and recorded whatever I had. When I was Ashiyu, I threw a couple of those beats on Soundcloud, and the response was actually incredible."

Soon he was offered an opening slot at the closing of Tobacco Road. Armed with his Kaossilator Pro and Microkorg, he played his set as Ashiyu. "The night didn't go how I expected," he said, "but people were digging my set. I had one of my friends come out with a guitar, and it was very live."

Hicks felt that his performance at Tobacco Road was relatively successful, but that his stage name was still lacking something. How he came to be Ashiyu, and then Ashiyushi, is an interesting story. "I'm really inspired by Japanese culture — every name means something," he says. "I was thinking about Ash from Pikachu, so that became Ashiyu. I was also thinking about Atreyu, which was this sick screamo-metal band I used to listen to back in the day." He kept that name from his junior year to the beginning of his senior year. "One day, I was walking down the hall at school. This guy came up to me, and he knew I was making music as Ashiyu, so he said, 'AY! Ashiyushi!' and I was like, 'By God, you've got it!' Unknowingly, adding that -shi at the end of my name means that he's condoning great honor on to me." And thus, Ashiyushi was born.

As Ashiyushi, Hicks is working on numerous projects: merch development, and branding strategies. He also performs monthly as a resident of Space Mountain's BPM — a night devoted to showcasing the best of South Florida's beat scene — and is creating of a full-length album. "I'm planning to put on some beats of mine that people may have heard before, but are now mastered in full," he says. "I think when people hear this, they'll be hungry for more."

He's also been collaborating with Miami-based saxophonist Keanu Yarima. "He's the most ultimate jazz cat I feel I'll ever know and have the pleasure of working with," he said. The two performed together along with singer Nova Quartz at RAW Pop-Up in May. This inspired Hicks to incorporate more instrumentation into his live sets. "Even though I love doing analog sets, there's this part of me that needs to be doing this with a band. There's a part of me that loves live music and sharing it with other people."

While Hicks begins to develop a live band for the Ashiyushi project, he's also had time to reflect on the developments in South Florida's lo-fi underground music scene since his involvement began in 2013. There was resistance to lo-fi music at first. "When people get outside of their comfort zone and listen to one really nice, repetitive beat that has subtle changes in it, they freak out, don't understand or reject it, they dismiss it," he said. "But lately, I feel like people are becoming more open-minded to this music. I see a lot of people sharing or reposting songs by lo-fi artists or beat musicians in general."

There's a small but strong community of beatmakers working hard to get their music heard by the wider Miami community, he says. And with a new interest from audiences, he believes the scene will continue to expand and develop in a positive direction.