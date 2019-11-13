Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week 2019 Party Guide

Do you have your Miami Art Week looks picked out?

The temperature is dropping and everyone around you has suddenly started caring about art. It can only mean one thing: Art Basel Miami Beach and the Miami Art Week circus is almost here. You'll have very little time to recover from having Thanksgiving dinner with your racist uncle and fighting for a 50-inch TV on Black Friday because right after the holiday, Miami will be transforming into a global art market.

In fact, Art Basel is sort of like Black Friday for the one-percent, except instead of a great deal on an iPad, Eurotrash come to Miami Beach hoping to score big on blue-chip art. Besides purchasing overpriced artwork and exploiting the working class, what is it the super-rich like to do most? Party. Fortunately for them — and the rest of us — there will be plenty of opportunities to do just that. In terms of scale, Miami Art Week has started to rival March's Miami Music Week. In past years you might have caught a live performance by artists such as Ariel Pink, Peaches, LCD Soundsystem, or Black Lips, and the week had started resembling a mini-South by Southwest of sorts. However, the DJ reigns supreme around these parts, so you'll be hard-pressed to find much live music these days.

Still, live instrumentation or not, the Veuve Clicquot will be flowing and the only thing stopping you from partying is your bank account and figuring out how to get on the guest list.

We'll update this list as more parties come across our radar. Got one you think should be mentioned? Hit us up at music@miaminewtimes.com.

Tuesday, December 3

Favela Beach. With Damian Lazarus, Art Department, and Salome Le Chat. Hosted by Mr. Brainwash. 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via tablelist.com.

Wednesday, December 4

Dubfire Presents Code. With Dubfire and special guests. 10 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Get Real. With Claude VonStroke, Green Velvet, Mason Maynard, and Steve Darko. 11 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $60 via eventbrite.com.

Hotl Miami. With David Tort & Markem, Seed Younan, Armand Pena, DJ Way, and others. 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at El Patio Wynwood, 167 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-409-2241; elpatiowynwood.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Plaid. 10 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via eventbrite.com.

Thursday, December 5

Arkade. With tINI, Francesco del Garda, and Unai Trotti. 9 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at Fun Dimension, 2129 NW First Ct., Miami; 786-360-1766; fundimensionusa.com. Tickets cost $50 to $100 via residentadvisor.net.

Beats, Bass & Art. With Goldie, Yheti, Otto Von Schirach, and others. 8 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Tickets cost $25 to $30 via eventbrite.com.

Black Coffee. With Guy Laliberté and Samolé. 11 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $60 via tixr.com.

Bio Haque. With Grimes, Nina Kraviz, and Sophie. 9 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $30 via showclix.com.

Good Times Ahead. With Riv & John, DNA, and ODK. 11 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Admission is free before midnight; tickets cost $15 to $20 after midnight via eventbrite.com.

Justin Martin. With Walker & Royce and Ardalan. 9 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at the Cake Gallery, 2060 NW First Ave., Miami; cakeoriginal.com. Tickets cost $35 to $75 via eventbrite.com.

Luciano. With Idriss D and Vanjee. 11 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $60 via tablelist.com.

Pyramid People. 10 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at Lemon City Studios, 261 NE 73rd St., Miami; lemoncitystudios.co. Tickets cost $50.

Rhye. With Mons Vi. 7 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com; $40 at the door.

Richie Hawtin and Testpilot. With Rinzen. 11 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $20 to $80 via eventbrite.com.



Robert Glasper and Friends. 9 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com.

Sabo and Goldcap. With Surreal Flight. 10 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at Do Not Sit On the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets cost $25 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Friday, December 6

The Cloud Presents Darker. With Lunar Plane, Moritz Hofbauer, and others. 5 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Basecamp @ Magic City Innovation District, 298 NE 61st St., Miami; thefluffycloud.org. Tickets cost $30 to $75 via residentadvisor.net.

Crew Love Miami. With Soul Clap, Wolf + Lamb, Life on Planets, and others. 10 p.m. Friday, December 6, at ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; atvrecords.com. Tickets cost $25 to $25 via residentadvisor.net.

Deadmau5. 11 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $75 via tixr.com.

Elrow Art Goes to Miami. With Paco Osuna, Blond:ish, De La Swing, and others. 8 p.m. Friday, December 6, at the Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 786-627-4949; islandgardens.com. Tickets cost $35 to $55 via tixr.com.

Heart Festival. With Sasha & John Digweed, Damian Lazarus, Bedouin, and others. Noon Friday, December 6, at Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; heartmusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $50 to $130 via electrostub.com.

Marco Carola and Loco Dice. With Nic Fanciulli and Joey Daniel. 11 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $20 to $80 via eventbrite.com.

Mr Twin Sister. 7 p.m. Friday, December 6, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

Paris Hilton. 11 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $60 via tablelist.com.

Pure Trance. Pure Basel. 11 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Admission is free before midnight; tickets cost $15 to $25 after midnight via eventbrite.com.

Rumors Art Basel. With Guy Gerber. 5 p.m. Friday, December 6, at the Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 786-627-4949; islandgardens.com. Tickets cost $35 to $50 via residentadvisor.net.

Saturday, December 7

Alesso. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $75 via tixr.com.

All Day I Dream of Art Basel. With Lee Burridge, Yokoo, Roy Rosenfeld, and Facundo Mohrr. 4 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at the Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 786-627-4949; islandgardens.com. Tickets cost $35 to $45 via tixr.com.

Essential. With Miguel Migs, Fred Everything, J-Jay, Mark Brickman, and Dan.K. 8 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-395-5811; no3social.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

Flying Circus. With Audiofly, Yokoo, Jan Blomqvist, Maga, and Apache. 4 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at the Deck at Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 786-627-4949; islandgardens.com. Tickets cost $40 to $75 via eventbrite.com.

Heart Festival. With the Martinez Brothers, Davide Squillace, Hector, and others. Noon Saturday, December 6, at Wynwood Factory, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; heartmusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $50 to $130 via electrostub.com.

Infected Mushroom. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 786-318-1908; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via eventbrite.com.

The Masquerade Miami. With Claptone, Duke Dumont, and Todd Terry. 5 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $10 to $40 via eventbrite.com.

Mayan Warrior. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Basecamp @ Magic City Innovation District, 298 NE 61st St., Miami; mayanwarrior.com. Tickets cost $20 to $100 via residentadvisor.net.

Nic Fanciulli. With Kaz James. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Wall Lounge, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $60 via tablelist.com.

Paradise Miami. With Jamie Jones, Luciano, Four Tet, Carl Craig, and others. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $20 to $80 via eventbrite.com.

Rakastella. With Dixon, Ben UFO, KiNK, Eclair Fifi, Marie Davidson, and others. 3 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; rakastella.com. Tickets cost $40 to $200 via eventbrite.com.



XLarge Block Party. With DJ Genius and Josh Madden. 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at 6161 NW Ninth Ave., Miami; xlarge.com/xlblockparty. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.



You Had to Be There. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com. Admission is free with RSVP before midnight; tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

Sunday, December 8

Circoloco Miami. With Seth Troxler, the Black Madonna, Damian Lazarus, Blond:ish, and others. 11 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $80 via eventbrite.com.

Miki Beach Closing Party. 4 p.m. Sunday, December 5, at Do Not Sit On the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-551-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets cost $25 to $100 via residentadvisor.net.



Rum & Bass Art Basel. 3 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via eventbrite.com.