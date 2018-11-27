Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week 2018 Party Guide

Are you still pretending you're coming to Miami during Art Basel and the satellite events for the cultural experience?

If you really want to get familiar with the local culture, there's no better way to experience it than at night. Miami might not be the best at many things, but few cities can match its party prowess. During Miami Art Week, brands, promoters, and artists will take advantage of the postfair hours to show locals and visitors alike that the art world knows how to cut loose.

This year, III Points returns with a stacked lineup that includes Flying Lotus and Zhu, while Blnk Cnvs makes its Miami Art Week debut with shows featuring Die Antwoord, Action Bronson, Kaskade, and others. If you want to get away from the mayhem, Rakastella once again brings the best of the tech-house genre to Virginia Key Beach Park.

Seriously, if you make your way to Miami and don't participate in at least some sort of nightlife revelry, did you even come here at all?

We'll update this list as more parties come across our radar. Got one you think should be mentioned? Hit us up at music@miaminewtimes.com.

Tuesday, December 4

Danny Krivit and Richard Vasquez. With Brenmar. 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 4, at Basement, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 for men; free for women.

Wednesday, December 5

Die Antwoord. 10 p.m. Wednesday, December 5, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via wl.seetickets.us/blnkcnvs.

Felix Da Housecat. 10 p.m. Wednesday, December 5, at Do Not Sit On the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; donotsit.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via residentadvisor.net.

Made in Miami. With Oscar G, Jesse Perez, and Lazaro Casanova. 11 p.m. Wednesday, December 5, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-240-9232; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via residentadvisor.net.

Masquerade Miami. With Claptone and Lee Foss. 11 p.m. Wednesday, December 5, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6465; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $10 to $40 via ticketfly.com.

Seth Troxler All Night Long. 11 p.m. Wednesday, December 5, at Basement, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 for men; free for women.

Thursday, December 6

Action Bronson. 10 p.m. Thursday, December 6, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via wl.seetickets.us/blnkcnvs.

Birds of Mind. With Apache, Enzo Gd, and more. 8 p.m. Thursday, December 6, at the former Macy’s Downtown, 1 SW First St., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Boom Basel. Presented by the Fader and III Points. With Flying Lotus and Virgil Abloh. 10 p.m. Thursday, December 6, at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $30 via showclix.com.

Happy Camper Showcase. With Britta Unders, Rico Loop, KMLN, and others. 11 p.m. Thursday, December 6, at Basement, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 for men; free for women.

Octopus Recordings Warehouse Series. With Sian, Drumcell, Juheun, Michelle Sparks, and more. 10 p.m. Thursday, December 6, at SQL Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami; 786-600-5151; sqlmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 to $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Richie Hawtin. With Chris Liebing and Nastia. 11 p.m. Thursday, December 6, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6465; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $24 to $50 via ticketfly.com.

Sabo and Goldcap. 10 p.m. Thursday, December 6, at Do Not Sit On the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; donotsit.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via residentadvisor.net.

Friday, December 7

Behrouz and Friends. 10 p.m. Friday, December 7, at Do Not Sit On the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; donotsit.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via residentadvisor.net.

Citric Acid. With Derrick Carter, DJ Sneak, Carl Craig, Guti, and others. 10 p.m. Friday, December 7, at Lemon City Studios, 261 NE 73rd St., Miami; lemoncitystudios.co. Tickets cost $30 to $70 via ticketfly.com.

Crew Love. With Wolf & Lamb, Lonely C (Soul Clap), Nick Monaco, Eli Escobar, and Lloydski. 9 p.m. Friday, December 7, at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $30 via residentadvisor.net.

Juice Wrld. 10 p.m. Friday, December 7, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 via wl.seetickets.us/blnkcnvs.

Marco Carola. 11 p.m. Friday, December 7, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6465; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $20 to $50 via ticketfly.com.

Ninja Tune. 10 p.m. Friday, December 7, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 to $45 via ticketfly.com.

Sainte Vie, Coss, and Mateo. 11 p.m. Friday, December 7, at Basement, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 for men; free for women.

Studio Barnhus Art Basel. With Axel Boman and Kornél Kovács. 11 p.m. Friday, December 7, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com Tickets cost $10 to $15 via ticketfly.com.

tINI and Robin Ordell. 10 p.m. Friday, December 7, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-240-9232; treehousemiami.com. Tickets cost $25 to 30 via residentadvisor.net.

Saturday, December 8

Bedouin and Guy Laliberté. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at Basement, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 for men; free for women.

Holmar, YokoO, and KMLN. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at Do Not Sit On the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; donotsit.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via residentadvisor.net.

Kaskade. With J Worra and Lokii. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 via wl.seetickets.us/blnkcnvs.

Mister Saturday Night. With Justin Carter and Eamon Harkin. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via residentadvisor.net.

Pictureplane. With Nick Leon, Andean Shrine, and Orphyte. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at 229, 229 NE 65th St., Miami. Tickets cost $12 via eventbrite.com.

Rakastella. With Apparat, Red Axes, Trikk, DJ Harvey, DJ Tennis, and others. 3 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets cost $90 to $150 via eventbrite.com.

Solumun All Night Long. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6465; clubspace.com. Tickets are sold out.

Zhu. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $40 to $45 via showclix.com.

Sunday, December 9

The Martinez Brothers and Peggy Gou. 11 p.m. Sunday, December 9, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6465; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $50 via ticketfly.com.

Miki Beach. With Chaim, Concret , Dude Skywalker, Mark Salner, and others. 2 p.m. Sunday, December 9, at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-456-5613; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com.

The Unofficial Friendship Preparty. With Gina Turner, Two Tails , Punjahbae, and others. 2 p.m. Sunday, December 9, at the Vagabond Hotel; 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-400-8420; thevagabondhotelmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $45 via theticketingco.com.

Where Are My Keys? With Omar-S, Daniel Bell, Francesca Lombardo, Doc Martin, and others. 7 a.m. Sunday, December 9, at location TBA. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via residentadvisor.net.