DJs in Captain's Hats Steer Yacht Rock to Miami

Two middle-aged guys in loud Hawaiian shirts and captain's hats puff away on pipes in front of a painted backdrop of an ocean. The scene sounds like it could be plucked from a slapstick comedy, right? Throw in a DJ booth on a casino club floor and mixes of '70s and '80s soft rock featuring occasional screeching seagulls, and it becomes almost hard to believe.

Introducing an original musical niche: a parody of smooth rock on million-dollar boats, otherwise known as yacht rock. It's a subculture that mixes a fascination with the easy listening style of laid-back legends such as Steely Dan and Toto, with a serving of self-deprecating irony. The movement emerged in 2003. Thanks to the combined forces of two passionate Miami DJs, the phenomenon is about to make a splash in South Florida.

Meet Alex Gutierrez and Juan Luv, the men behind Yacht Rock Miami. The charismatic and playful duo’s first show, set for this Sunday, September 16, promises to be a mix of music and education through entertainment. “We’re both DJs, so our main focus all our lives has been to make people dance,” says Gutierrez, who has been performing in Miami since 1976. “Now our main focus is to make people listen.”