10 Best Parties During Labor Day Weekend in Miami

Rebolu at ZeyZey

Boyz II Men at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Steve Aoki at LIV

David Morales at Giselle

Two Friends at Strawberry Moon

Loud Luxury at Daer Dayclub

Swae Lee at E11even

J Álvarez at the Dirty Rabbit

Andrew Music Club at Lot 11 Skatepark

Dennis Cruz at Club Space

What better way to kick off September than partying for three days straight?Fortunately, you have plenty of options in Miami for the long Labor Day weekend. They include jammin' to reggaeton royalty at an intimate spot in Wynwood, belting out R&B classics with Boyz II Men at the Fontainebleau, and pool parties.Here are your ten best bets for partying this Labor Day weekend.On top of costing you zero dough, all the good vibes are coming together for this Friday night spectacle at ZeyZey in Little River. First, the Little Haiti space has three rad, Bohemian-esque spaces for taking in tunes – a main stage, a vinyl record-draped listening room, and an outdoor DJ bungalow. Afro-Colombian ensemble Rebolu will rock the mainstage, and Achiote and DJ collective Love Tempo will spin throughout the night.On Friday, expect all of the hits — "End of the Road," "On Bended Knee," "I'll Make Love to You" — when Boyz II Men take the stage at LIV inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. I can go on and on about the timeless hits the trio has given us through the decades. They continue to be one of the most successful groups of all time and the soundtrack for special occasions everywhere. Pro tip: Go for the $149 ticket, which includes an open bar and access to a standing area right in front of the stage.You know it's going to be a stellar weekend when the thrower of sheet cakes himself is in town. It's been a busy year for Steve Aoki, touring relentlessly on the heels of his 2022 album,. The follow-up,, is slated to release in November.On a given night, you have dinner at E11even's rooftop restaurant, Gisell,e and then head downstairs to party well past sunrise. On Friday, you can stay at your table when Grammy Award-winning producer David Morales gets behind the decks. The New York-bred DJ has mixed for the likes of Madonna and U2 through the years. Take a listen to jams "Finally" and "Mr. Loverman" to get you hyped up for the evening.Bring your friends and see Two Friends make a splash at the Goodtime Hotel on Saturday. Eli Sones and Matthew Halper put on a show of dance-pop goodness, making Strawberry Moon's pastel-draped pool the perfect backdrop. If the infectious "Life's Too Short," featuring Fitz of Fitz & the Tantrums, doesn't get the rump moving, nothing will.The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's dayclub and nightclub, Daer, will be rockin' all weekend. On Saturday, a highlight promises to be a poolside set by Canadian DJ duo Loud Luxury. If you have energy after, there's a Glow Night Swim spectacle at the pool starting at 9 p.m. with jams from DJs Arythma and Snooko.Cali-born rapper Swae Lee is best known as one-half of the duo Rae Sremmurd with his brother Slim Jxmmi. But independent of all his Rae Sremmurd success, he's featured on French Montana's multiplatinum hit "Unforgettable" and Post Malone's "Sunflower." So, yes, prepare to absolutely get down at E11even on Saturday.Roll out the red carpet because reggaeton royalty is set to rock the Dirty Rabbit in Wynwood for a super-intimate gig. The entertainment is the one and only Puerto Rican singer J Álvarez. Count on all the bumpin', trap-infused goodness from his nine albums and five mixtapes through the years, including "La Pregunta" and "Como Yo Le Doy." DJs Gio and Erwin will be opening.An all-ages rave, anyone? It's going down on Sunday at Lot 11 Skatepark. This marks the third year of Andrew Music Club, celebrating the Miami-bred skate brand and streetwear Andrew Downtown. Presented by III Points and Club Space, the techno-heavy lineup includes Fjaak, Boys Noize, and HorsegiirL.End Sunday with a banger at Club Space in the form of Spanish house wizard Dennis Cruz. The producer has been jammin' since he was 17 years old and, now 40, is showing zero signs of slowing down. His latest uptempo vibe-y morsel, "Galactica," dropped last month and can be your workday jam for maximum productivity. You're welcome.