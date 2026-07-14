Restaurants

Two acclaimed Wynwood restaurants close within days

Two acclaimed Wynwood restaurants have suddenly closed within days, marking another difficult month for Miami's dining scene.
By Olee FowlerJuly 14, 2026
Acclaimed Wynwood restaurants Shiso and Niño Gordo suddenly closed within days, marking another difficult month for Miami's dining scene.

Left: Photo by Cristian Gonzalez (CG Media). Right: Photo by Ruben Cabrera
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It has been a difficult month for Wynwood’s dining scene.

Within days, two of the neighborhood’s most talked-about restaurants, Shiso and Niño Gordo, announced they were closing, ending relatively short but memorable runs just steps from one another on NW 28th Street.

Shiso was chef Raheem Sealey’s modern Asian smokehouse, centered on barbecue, rooftop cocktails, and an acclaimed chef’s counter. Niño Gordo was the flashy Argentine import that fused live-fire cooking with Japanese, Korean, and Southeast Asian flavors inside one of the neighborhood’s most theatrical dining rooms.

Together, the departures mark the end of two ambitious restaurants that helped define Wynwood’s dining scene over the past year. Not only did they both open in 2025, but they were located just steps away from one another. Now, both are gone. So what happened?

a barbecue dish on a blue plate
The “Shiso Chicken Please” dish at Shiso in Wynwood

Photo by Cristian Gonzalez (CG Media)

Shiso is becoming a private event venue

Shiso served its final restaurant service on July 12.

Rather than leaving the space vacant, ownership is transforming the restaurant into the Wynwood Event Center (WEC), a venue dedicated to weddings, corporate gatherings, private celebrations, and experiential events. The closure does not mean the end of Sealey’s food. Ownership says the Shiso culinary team and menu will continue as one of WEC’s in-house catering options for private events.

However, the timing of Shiso’s closure surprised many because it comes just weeks after New Times readers voted the restaurant Best New Restaurant and named Sealey Best Chef in the publication’s 2026 Best of Miami Readers’ Choice awards.

“We’re incredibly proud of what Shiso accomplished, including being named Best New Restaurant and Best Chef by the Miami New Times Readers’ Poll,” ownership said in a statement. “While the restaurant is closing, the Shiso culinary team and cuisine will continue as one of the catering options available for private events at WEC.”

Exposed concrete beams with graffiti hung above a quartz bar, while brick walls peeked through glossy surfaces at Shiso

Photo by Diana Todarova

The space behind the pivot

When Shiso opened in March 2025, it quickly became one of Wynwood’s most eye-catching restaurants.

The restaurant paired exposed concrete beams and graffiti art with an illuminated quartz stone bar, while its 6,500-square-foot rooftop featured a 35-seat racetrack-shaped bar, a retractable roof, semi-private dining cabanas, and a 2,000-square-foot garden.

Inside, a 15-seat Chef’s Counter offered an interactive omakase experience alongside a cocktail program created by mixologist James MacInnes. That same rooftop and Chef’s Counter will now become the backdrop for private events.

Chef Raheem Sealey joined the opening team of KYU a decade ago. He is currently its Global Executive Chef.

Shiso

Raheem Sealey’s Wynwood legacy

Sealey’s roots in Wynwood go back nearly a decade.

He joined the opening team at KYU in February 2016 as sous chef alongside Zuma alumni Michael Lewis and Steven Haigh before quickly rising to executive chef. Under his leadership, KYU earned a James Beard Award nomination for Best New Restaurant in 2017 and landed on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2021.

When KYU changed ownership in 2020 and Lewis and Haigh moved on, Sealey stayed to guide the kitchen through the transition before eventually stepping away himself. During that break, he launched Drinking Pig BBQ, the pandemic smokehouse pop-up that started in his North Miami cul-de-sac before growing into a daily sellout and eventually permanent locations.

He later returned to oversee KYU globally before opening Shiso in Wynwood with Forward Hospitality Group, the same partner behind Drinking Pig’s brick-and-mortar restaurants.

Niño Gordo’s closure appears to have happened suddenly

Photo by Ruben Cabrera

Niño Gordo closes without warning

Just a block away, another acclaimed restaurant has quietly disappeared.

New Times has learned that Niño Gordo, the neon-colored Argentine-Asian grill at 112 NW 28th St., has closed just over a year after opening its first international location in Wynwood.

Unlike Shiso, whose transition was announced publicly, Niño Gordo’s closure appears to have happened suddenly.

As of publication, no announcement has appeared on its Instagram account. However, events scheduled later this month have been canceled on short notice, including a planned dinner series that was expected to run through the end of July.

The concept was centered on Argentine live-fire cooking, layered with Japanese, Korean, and Southeast Asian influences.

Photo by Ruben Cabrera

From Buenos Aires to Wynwood

Niño Gordo was created by Germán Sitz and Pedro Peña, who opened the original restaurant in Buenos Aires in 2017. The restaurant quickly became one of Argentina’s hardest reservations to get. It even landed at No. 21 on Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

When the pair chose Miami for the restaurant’s first expansion outside Argentina, they brought a concept centered on Argentine live-fire cooking, layered with Japanese, Korean, and Southeast Asian influences.

The Miami kitchen leaned on South Florida ingredients. It used ingredients like Key West shrimp and served dishes such as hamachi with pecorino and truffle, cauliflower karaage, pork katsu-sando, spicy fried rice, and A5 wagyu. Cocktails included a Yuzu Kosho Margarita and a Red Bean Old Fashioned.

Sitz and Peña described the Wynwood opening as proof that Miami and Buenos Aires shared the same creative energy. Unfortunately, the Miami experiment lasted about 14 months.

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The maze-like dining rooms were filled with deep red lighting, mirrors, and anime-inspired artwork

Niño Gordo

One of Wynwood’s most dramatic dining rooms

While the menu earned plenty of attention, the restaurant’s design often stole the spotlight.

Argentine artist Ever Siempre created a towering mural that anchored the space, while maze-like dining rooms filled with deep red lighting, mirrors, and anime- and propaganda-inspired artwork made the restaurant feel more like an immersive art installation than a traditional dining room.

Tucked behind a vintage cigarette machine sat Dekotora, a hidden cocktail bar designed as its own late-night destination. It quickly became one of Wynwood’s most photographed restaurant interiors.

Two neighboring restaurant spaces are suddenly dark in one of Miami’s hottest tourist destinations. (Pictured: a mushroom dish at Niño Gordo.)

Photo by Ruben Cabrera

Two restaurants, two different endings

Although the reasons for the closures could not be more different, their departures have left two neighboring restaurant spaces suddenly dark in one of Miami’s busiest dining districts.

Now, just over a year later, they have joined the growing list of notable Miami restaurant closures this summer.

Despite these closures, Wynwood is currently expanding and developing rapidly. It begs the question: If chef-driven restaurants can’t even survive, what can?

Shiso. 239 NW 28th St., Miami. Restaurant service ended July 12 ahead of the space’s relaunch as the Wynwood Event Center.
Niño Gordo. 112 NW 28th St., Miami. Closed as of July 2026.

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A fourth-generation Miamian, Olee Fowler knows every corner of the city. She spent a decade as the editor of Eater Miami, and now as a freelance writer, she captures the stories that make Miami unique. When she’s not exploring Miami’s newest restaurants and bars, you can find her at home with her dogs, Foster and Peanut, or cheering on her beloved Florida Gators. And yes, that’s probably a Coke Zero on her desk.

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