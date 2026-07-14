Two acclaimed Wynwood restaurants close within days

It has been a difficult month for Wynwood’s dining scene.

Within days, two of the neighborhood’s most talked-about restaurants, Shiso and Niño Gordo, announced they were closing, ending relatively short but memorable runs just steps from one another on NW 28th Street.

Shiso was chef Raheem Sealey’s modern Asian smokehouse, centered on barbecue, rooftop cocktails, and an acclaimed chef’s counter. Niño Gordo was the flashy Argentine import that fused live-fire cooking with Japanese, Korean, and Southeast Asian flavors inside one of the neighborhood’s most theatrical dining rooms.

Together, the departures mark the end of two ambitious restaurants that helped define Wynwood’s dining scene over the past year. Not only did they both open in 2025, but they were located just steps away from one another. Now, both are gone. So what happened?