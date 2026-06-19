Iconic Milan café plans two Miami locations before opening its first

Milanese café institution Sant Ambroeus has officially signed a lease for its second Miami location – even as the first location in the Magic City hasn’t opened yet.

The brand will occupy 5,000 square feet on the ground floor of MIRAI Design District, a new mixed-use project at 4218 NE Second Ave. designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, targeting a 2028 opening with a full-service restaurant, coffee bar, and outdoor dining. Fabrizio Casiraghi, the Milan-born AD100 interior designer who has worked on several of the brand’s locations globally, is designing the space.

Sant Ambroeus announced earlier this year that it would debut its first location in Miami at a 7,000-square-foot spot at the Fifth Miami Beach, 950 Fifth St. It will be located in the South of Fifth neighborhood with an expected opening in 2027. The MIRAI announcement means the brand has committed to two Miami locations before either has served a customer.