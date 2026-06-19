This grocery store opening in Wynwood has nothing you can eat

Audio By Carbonatix
Not everything is what it seems at this pop-up retro grocery store opening in Wynwood.
At first glance, the shelves at Oddmart, a self-described retro grocery store, appear to be stocked with familiar brands like Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Liquid Death, and Cheetos. But take a closer look and—it’s a sock?
Yes, that’s the concept behind Odd Sox’s “immersive” (their words) retail experience, Oddmart. It takes some of the most recognizable snack and beverage brands and turns them into wearable items—well, pretty much socks, underwear, and hats.
A grocery store where nothing is actually food
Following its Tampa debut, Oddmart will make its way down to Miami. It’ll pop up at 285 NW 27th St. in Wynwood from June 26 through July 19. It’s a fake grocery store full of apparel disguised as merchandise, which ought to feel right at home in the ultra-commercialized, present-day landscape of Wynwood. It’s free and open to the public.
The shop will be adorned with a custom mural by Golden305 (AKA Cristhian Saravia) as a nod to Wynwood’s street art scene. Saravia is known for his ultra-vivid works and devilish, almost Sanrio-like characters that should feel right at home on Oddmart’s façade.
After it wraps up in Miami, the shop will move on to Las Vegas, New York, and Tokyo.
“We’ve built a global brand around turning the world’s most recognized names into products people actually want to wear,” said Ahmad Akar, founder and CEO of Odd Sox, in a statement. “Oddmart is that idea brought to life in physical form, and Wynwood felt like the perfect home for it. As one of the most creative neighborhoods in the world, it represents exactly the kind of energy we built this experience for.”
Think Omega Mart, but smaller
Oddmart feels like it’s in the vein of Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, which debuted in Las Vegas in 2021. The interactive art market features custom-made products available for purchase as well as hidden rooms and interactive displays.
That being said, Oddmart is much smaller in scope than Omega Mart. However, it still promises plenty of visual gags, photo ops, and activations. Think retro signage, candy displays, and fridges full of recognizable brand names. There’s a giant Cheez-It box and a bowl of cereal perfect for photo opportunities. And everything is painted in comically garish colors meant to overload your senses.
In fact, according to Odd Sox, Oddmart is meant to be walked through and photographed. This makes it perfectly calibrated for the Instagram era. If you just want to wander through, dodge the influencers, and snap some photos for your feed without spending a dime, go right ahead.
Oddmart. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, through Sunday, July 19, at 285 NW 27th St., Miami; oddsox.com. Admission is free.