This grocery store opening in Wynwood has nothing you can eat

Yes, that’s the concept behind Odd Sox’s “immersive” (their words) retail experience, Oddmart. It takes some of the most recognizable snack and beverage brands and turns them into wearable items—well, pretty much socks, underwear, and hats.

At first glance, the shelves at Oddmart , a self-described retro grocery store, appear to be stocked with familiar brands like Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Liquid Death, and Cheetos. But take a closer look and—it’s a sock?

Not everything is what it seems at this pop-up retro grocery store opening in Wynwood .

It’s a fake grocery store full of apparel disguised as merchandise Oddmart photo

A grocery store where nothing is actually food

Following its Tampa debut, Oddmart will make its way down to Miami. It’ll pop up at 285 NW 27th St. in Wynwood from June 26 through July 19. It’s a fake grocery store full of apparel disguised as merchandise, which ought to feel right at home in the ultra-commercialized, present-day landscape of Wynwood. It’s free and open to the public.

The shop will be adorned with a custom mural by Golden305 (AKA Cristhian Saravia) as a nod to Wynwood’s street art scene. Saravia is known for his ultra-vivid works and devilish, almost Sanrio-like characters that should feel right at home on Oddmart’s façade.

After it wraps up in Miami, the shop will move on to Las Vegas, New York, and Tokyo.

“We’ve built a global brand around turning the world’s most recognized names into products people actually want to wear,” said Ahmad Akar, founder and CEO of Odd Sox, in a statement. “Oddmart is that idea brought to life in physical form, and Wynwood felt like the perfect home for it. As one of the most creative neighborhoods in the world, it represents exactly the kind of energy we built this experience for.”