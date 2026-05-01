Beloved Fort Lauderdale Brunch Spot to Close After 15 Years

Fort Lauderdale is about to lose one of its most beloved brunch institutions — and fans are not taking it lightly. After 15 years of oversized plates, indulgent comfort food, and a bar that could turn any late morning into a full-day affair, Foxy Brown will close permanently on Sunday, May 10, following Mother’s Day dinner service. The news, confirmed by owner Elliot Wolf and his Be Nice Restaurant Group, has sent a wave of disbelief across the city, especially among loyal brunch regulars who treated the Victoria Park spot like a second home. For many, Foxy Brown wasn’t just another neighborhood restaurant. It was a weekend tradition.

The brunch menu was delicious, especially the French toast Foxy Brown photo A Brunch Staple That Became a Lifestyle Weekends at Foxy meant waiting for a table with a coffee or cocktail in hand, scanning a menu that never held back. Banana bread grilled cheese. Maple bacon wings and waffles. Crispy chicken and waffle sandwiches. Delicious lobster crab benedicts. Patty melts stacked high enough to require a strategy. The portions were famously massive, the flavors unapologetically rich, and the vibe effortlessly welcoming. It earned a reputation as the kind of place where you could bring anyone — your parents, your hungover friends, a first date — and know it would deliver. In a dining scene that often chases trends, Foxy Brown stayed rooted in something simpler: really good food, done generously, in a space that felt like it belonged to the neighborhood. When I, New Times‘ Food & Drink editor Nicole Lopez-Alvar, moved to Fort Lauderdale for a few months, Foxy Brown immediately became my go-to. I used to say it was the “soul food counterpart to Hillstone.” Consistent, polished, and deeply loved, but with a playful, indulgent edge that made it distinctly South Florida.

View this post on Instagram Why Now? Rising Costs and Changing Tides According to the Sun Sentinel, the decision comes down to rising lease renewal and insurance costs, along with increased competition in the area. Newer restaurants on Las Olas and beyond have slowly chipped away at Foxy’s customer base, making it harder to justify staying in the space long-term. On Instagram, Wolf wrote, “After fifteen incredible years, I’ve made the difficult decision to close Foxy Brown. I am immensely proud of our team and deeply grateful to the guests who made this neighborhood spot their own. While this specific door is closing, our commitment to Fort Lauderdale remains as strong as ever. It means a great deal to me that many of our team members will continue with us at our other restaurants, carrying on the Foxy Spirit. We look forward to welcoming you at Coconuts, G&B Oyster Bar, G&B Dockside, Top Hat Deli, and Lunchroom, where the same passion for hospitality lives on. Our final day of service will be Sunday, May 10, 2026 and we hope you’ll join us in these last days to share a meal, memory, and a proper farewell.” Still, he made it clear this isn’t necessarily the end of Foxy Brown forever. It’s just a pause. “Foxy Brown isn’t over by any means,” he told the Sun Sentinel. “But right now, we’re taking a break.”

Foxy Brown built its following in a smaller space before relocating to a larger location in Victoria Park Foxy Brown photo The End of an Era in Victoria Park Originally opened in 2012, Foxy Brown built its following in a smaller space before relocating to a larger location in Victoria Park in 2021. The move brought a bigger bar, more seating, and a signature midcentury aesthetic. It also brought along with the brand’s understated mantra: “be nice.” That ethos extended beyond the dining room. On Friday, Wolf confirmed with the Sun Sentinel that many employees will be relocated to sister restaurants, including Top Hat Deli, Coconuts, G&B Oyster Bar, G&B Dockside, and Lunchroom. The move has offered at least some reassurance amid the disappointment. Still, for longtime fans, it’s not the same.

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