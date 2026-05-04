Miami’s First Delivery-Only Steakhouse Serves Wagyu Until 5 A.M.

Have you ever found yourself with a Wagyu craving in the middle of the evening, when only pizza spots were being shown on your delivery app? Well, boy, do we have some good news for you.

Prime After Dark, a delivery-only steakhouse, launched in Miami and Miami Beach in late March and expanded its hours within weeks as early orders climbed. It now runs Wednesday through Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. and stretching to 5 a.m. on weekends. It delivers USDA Prime and Wagyu cuts, pastas, and sharing boxes at hours when most restaurant kitchens have already called it for the night.

Hospitality veterans Dennis Arakelian and Jordan Culpepper founded the concept. Arakelian spent more than two decades opening and operating with TAO Group Hospitality, Noble33, Four Seasons, and Dream Hotel Group, and previously ran LTD Pizza & Bar in New York City. Culpepper brings more than a decade of experience at Groot Hospitality and Noble33.

“In Miami, people don’t compromise on quality just because it’s late, but until now, there haven’t been any delivery options that actually reflect that,” Arakelian says.