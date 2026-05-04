Miami’s First Delivery-Only Steakhouse Serves Wagyu Until 5 A.M.

Audio By Carbonatix
Have you ever found yourself with a Wagyu craving in the middle of the evening, when only pizza spots were being shown on your delivery app? Well, boy, do we have some good news for you.
Prime After Dark, a delivery-only steakhouse, launched in Miami and Miami Beach in late March and expanded its hours within weeks as early orders climbed. It now runs Wednesday through Saturday, starting at 6 p.m. and stretching to 5 a.m. on weekends. It delivers USDA Prime and Wagyu cuts, pastas, and sharing boxes at hours when most restaurant kitchens have already called it for the night.
Hospitality veterans Dennis Arakelian and Jordan Culpepper founded the concept. Arakelian spent more than two decades opening and operating with TAO Group Hospitality, Noble33, Four Seasons, and Dream Hotel Group, and previously ran LTD Pizza & Bar in New York City. Culpepper brings more than a decade of experience at Groot Hospitality and Noble33.
“In Miami, people don’t compromise on quality just because it’s late, but until now, there haven’t been any delivery options that actually reflect that,” Arakelian says.
On the Menu
Steaks are naturally the star of the menu, from an eight-ounce prime filet mignon to a 14-ounce American Wagyu New York strip to an 18-ounce prime ribeye, each sliced to order, pre-rested, and shipped in ventilated boxes designed to let steam escape. Sauces like chimichurri, truffle butter, and AD steak sauce come on the side and are meant to be served with the dish when it arrives.
The cold section features tuna tartare dressed with yuzu kosho, Asian pear, and chili crunch, alongside a caviar service sourced exclusively through CAVR Caviar. Pastas include the “Truffle Gnocchi Frito,” crispy fried gnocchi tossed in truffle cacio e pepe with 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano, and the “Spicy Rigatoni” with San Marzano, Calabrian chili, vodka, and cream.
One section of the menu is called “Big Flexes,” and it’s not ironic. “Nugz + Pearlz” brings together brined colossal chicken tenders with an ounce of Osetra caviar and herbed crème fraîche. The “Prime Beef Case” includes every steak, all the sauces, a mountain of fries, and grilled broccoli, while the “Prime Sandwich Sampler” sends four in one box: Wagyu meatball, truffle cheesesteak, “Millionaire BLT,” and chicken parm.
The Packaging
Every order arrives in double-walled, temperature-managed black boxes, with hot and cold components packed separately so nothing bleeds together before you want it to. Repeat customers get a VIP phone number for direct ordering and special requests
“Some nights call for restraint. Others call for excess,” Culpepper says. “You can order a great pasta and fries or go all out with wagyu, caviar, and one of our Luxe Boxes. The choice is yours — even at 2 a.m.”
Plus, for National Hamburger Day on May 28, order any two burgers (the “Prime Burger” or “The Truffle Bomb”), and a sidecar of truffle fries comes free. Orders go through primeafterdark.com for now, with DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub to follow.
Prime After Dark. Miami and Miami Beach delivery; primeafterdark.com.