This 33-Year-Old Miami Sushi Spot Still Has a Two-Hour Wait

Audio By Carbonatix
Katana Japanese Restaurant has always been one of those places people call a “hidden gem.” Even though, at this point, practically everyone knows about it.
The revolving sushi spot in Normandy Isles has been around since 1993, starting out as a low-key neighborhood joint and steadily building a following that now stretches well beyond the area.
Among the reasons it’s stood out all these years? A fun setup, solid quality, reasonable prices, and wait times that somehow only make locals want to visit more.
A Room Built Around the Bar
In all this time, the space hasn’t changed much. It’s a tight room, with 24 seats and just a handful of lanterns serving as decor. It’s simple, a little worn in, and yet somehow feels transportive. For a moment, you almost forget you are in North Miami Beach (or Miami, for that matter). It’s the kind of place where you can charm a first date, or meet a friend and end up ordering more sushi than you planned.
Here, dishes float by on small boats along a narrow waterway that circles the bar, and you can grab whatever catches your eye. The food is surprisingly great, spanning colorful rolls, fresh sashimi and nigiri, tempura, and salads. If nothing on the boats catches your eye, or if you want something a bit more elevated, you can order à la carte, with options like Japanese seabream, otoro, hand rolls, and gyoza.
Dishes start at around $2.90 for tamago or shrimp and go up to about $12 for sea urchin. You can tell the price by the plate’s color, and there’s a handy guide on the wall to help you keep track. As you go, you stack your empty dishes on top of each other, and at the end of the meal, the server comes by, counts everything in seconds, and that’s your bill.
The Wait Is the Point
But the real allure about Katana has never been its reliable menu or its atmosphere. It’s the restaurant’s guaranteed wait time upon arrival.
For years, the lines have been legendarily long, and waiting over two hours has become par for the course. Before you even see the restaurant sign, you’ll probably recognize the place by the crowd standing outside, checking their phones, and waiting for the hostess’s call.
There are no reservations here. You just put your name down, leave your number, and wait. And when that call does come, you’d better sprint, as you only have five minutes until the next person takes your seat. If you’re trying to avoid the worst of it, here’s what to do. Arrive at the restaurant 30 minutes before opening, which is often the sweet spot to make it into the first round.
Going as a single diner or a duo makes it significantly easier. Oh, and make sure to stay on top of the list, because getting skipped is not uncommon. There’s also the ongoing rumor that regulars somehow get priority. (We’ll have to investigate further.)
You’re On the Clock
Speaking of time, there is one big rule at Katana: you can eat all you want, but you have 75 minutes to do so.
Service starts off friendly, but it does get pushier as you get to dessert.
Even if you attempt to extend your meal by ordering another sake or a second round of mochi, there comes a point where you’ll be pressured to wrap it up. And it makes sense: there’s likely a dozen people outside, watching and waiting for your seat to open up!
Why It Still Works
On a recent Thursday at 7 p.m., I showed up with a full contingency plan. Start with a drink at Bob’s bar next door, maybe move on to a glass of really good French wine at Normandy Gourmandy, and, worst case, pivot to Turkish food at Sumac or a burger at Silver Lake Bistro. (Both are solid options down the block.)
Instead, I was quoted 45 minutes and ended up waiting closer to 30. Maybe I got lucky, or maybe it’s the beginning of the slow season in Miami. Regardless, I was pleasantly surprised. Dinner for two, including 12 plates, three hand rolls, a round of beers, and desserts, came out to just over $80, which, by Miami standards, feels like a steal.
With the sheer number of fancy omakases these days, and fancy prices to match, it’s easy to see why Katana is still packed.
What’s Next
The good news for fans is that the business is expanding. The owners already operate sister property Shima Japanese Restaurant in Hialeah, and they’ve teased another sushi go-round location on Instagram last week. During our visit, that expansion was confirmed, with a new spot, further south, expected to open sometime in May, pending permits.
So yes, you’ll probably still have to wait. You’ll still be on a clock once you sit down. And nothing about the space is trying to impress you. But it’s still worth it.
Because even now, there’s really nothing else like it in Miami.
Katana Japanese Restaurant. 920 71st St., Miami Beach; 305-864-0037; katanamiamibeach.com.