This 33-Year-Old Miami Sushi Spot Still Has a Two-Hour Wait

Dishes float by on small boats along a narrow waterway that circles the bar, and you can grab whatever catches your eye. Photo by Michelle Muslera

A Room Built Around the Bar

In all this time, the space hasn’t changed much. It’s a tight room, with 24 seats and just a handful of lanterns serving as decor. It’s simple, a little worn in, and yet somehow feels transportive. For a moment, you almost forget you are in North Miami Beach (or Miami, for that matter). It’s the kind of place where you can charm a first date, or meet a friend and end up ordering more sushi than you planned.

Here, dishes float by on small boats along a narrow waterway that circles the bar, and you can grab whatever catches your eye. The food is surprisingly great, spanning colorful rolls, fresh sashimi and nigiri, tempura, and salads. If nothing on the boats catches your eye, or if you want something a bit more elevated, you can order à la carte, with options like Japanese seabream, otoro, hand rolls, and gyoza.

Dishes start at around $2.90 for tamago or shrimp and go up to about $12 for sea urchin. You can tell the price by the plate’s color, and there’s a handy guide on the wall to help you keep track. As you go, you stack your empty dishes on top of each other, and at the end of the meal, the server comes by, counts everything in seconds, and that’s your bill.