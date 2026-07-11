South Florida is officially under a Viking advisory.

Thankfully, today’s Norwegians aren’t arriving to pillage villages or sail longships into Biscayne Bay. They’re here to cheer on their national team as Norway takes on England in one of the most anticipated quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Still, overprotective Miami boyfriends and fish lovers may want to stay on high alert, because thousands of charming, athletic, seafood-obsessed Scandinavians have officially descended on the Magic City.

As fans flood Miami ahead of Saturday afternoon’s match at Hard Rock Stadium, Team Norway has arrived with more than chants and Viking spirit. The squad also packed longtime national team chef Aaron Espeland and more than 600 pounds of salmon from Norway to fuel players throughout the tournament.

After five World Cup matches featuring South American teams, South Florida now gets an all-European showdown as Norway faces England. The quarter-final also features two of the tournament’s hottest strikers: Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland and England captain Harry Kane. Haaland enters the match with seven goals, while Kane has six. France’s Kylian Mbappé and Argentina’s Lionel Messi currently lead the Golden Boot race with eight goals apiece.