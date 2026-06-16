7 hottest Fort Lauderdale restaurants opening this summer

Summer in Fort Lauderdale means beach days, boat rides, frozen cocktails, and this year, a wave of exciting new restaurants.

From viral burger spots and Miami pizza joints to picturesque brunch spots and hidden speakeasies, Broward’s dining scene is heating up. (And yes, so is the temperature outside.) Whether you’re looking for your next waterfront happy hour, a new brunch spot, or a date night restaurant, there’s plenty to look forward to. Below are seven of the hottest restaurant openings coming to Fort Lauderdale and Broward County this summer. Happy summertime dining, Broward County!

Expect American favorites and cocktails at Common Room this summer Common Room – Opening Soon Common Room is set to bring a fresh take on the neighborhood restaurant concept to Downtown Hollywood. Created by BOL Hospitality Group, the team behind local favorites including Social Room and Bae Korean Grill, the restaurant will serve American comfort classics alongside cocktails inspired by classic supper clubs. The intimate space is designed with vintage touches, brass accents, and floral details, creating a warm atmosphere where guests can settle in for happy hour, dinner, or a late-night drink. Executive Chef Tanya Evans, whose résumé includes Barton G and Major Food Group, will lead the kitchen. Expect dishes such as lobster rolls, fried chicken, French dip sandwiches, and slow-braised short rib. Adding to the intrigue, the restaurant will also house the Brooklyn Room, an invitation-only speakeasy hidden behind the main dining room and accessible through a discreet alley entrance. 2032 Harrison St., Hollywood; commonroomfl.com.

Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen just opened in Coral Springs on June 15 Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen photo Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen – Opened June 15! Restaurateur Gary Rack is bringing his popular Farmhouse Kitchen spot to Coral Springs. It marks the brand’s first Broward County location and its largest restaurant to date. The new outpost will offer the health-conscious, comfort-driven menu that has made the concept a favorite in Palm Beach County. Guests can look forward to signature dishes from chef Demetrio Zavala. Some of these include “Buffalo Cauliflower,” the “Choppy Chop” salad, “Nutty Chicken,” and slow-braised baby back ribs. The restaurant is expected to open in mid-to-late June, adding another highly anticipated dining destination to Coral Springs. 3314 N. University Dr., Coral Springs; farmhousekitchenboca.com.

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Hula Kai Tiki Bar is opening in Fort Lauderdale soon Hula Kai Tiki Bar photo Hula Kai Tiki Bar – Opening Soon Hula Kai Tiki Bar is bringing island vibes to the 17th Street Causeway with a two-story tropical escape packed with colorful cocktails and Polynesian flair. The massive space from Quarterdeck owner James Flanigan will serve modern pan-Asian dishes like crispy duck, crab Rangoon, spring rolls, and bang bang shrimp. Expect flaming drinks, breezy waterfront energy, and a little tiki theatrics. 1075 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; hulakaitikibar.com.

Little Hen is opening in Fort Lauderdale soon Little Hen – Opening Soon Little Hen is bringing its signature floral aesthetic and English-inspired brunch menu to Las Olas, taking over the former Planta Queen space at 1201 E. Las Olas Blvd. Known for its elegant afternoon tea service, rose petal pancakes, and picture-perfect interiors, the concept has built a loyal following at its Miami and Weston locations. Plans call for a 190-seat full-service restaurant with an additional 42 outdoor seats, making it one of the largest new dining destinations headed to the area. While an opening date has yet to be announced, the highly anticipated restaurant is expected to add a touch of London-inspired charm to Fort Lauderdale’s dining scene this summer. 1201 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; littlehen.com. Long Island Bagel Cafe is opening soon Long Island Bagel Cafe photo Long Island Bagel Café – Opening Soon Long Island Bagel Café is bringing a taste of New York to Coral Springs. Its opening will mark its second Florida location, following the success of its Boca Raton outpost. Founded by Long Island bagel makers Joseph Anzalone and Randy Narod, the shop will serve traditional boiled-and-baked bagels. Expect flavors like “Egg Everything” and “Black Russian,” along with house-made cream cheese spreads. Beyond bagels, guests can also expect wraps, muffins, and coffee when the café opens in early June. libc.com.

CEO (and pizza connoisseur) Dave Portnoy reviews Miami pizzeria Peppi’s Pizza. Screenshot via Instagram/@stoolpresidente Peppi’s Pizza – Opening Soon One of Miami’s hottest pizza spots is heading to Fort Lauderdale this summer. Founded by chef Ryan McKeown, the viral pizzeria has earned a devoted following for its New York-style slices and national attention after being featured on Dave Portnoy’s popular “One Bite” pizza review series. Peppi’s will take over a space at 1900 E. Sunrise Blvd., marking the brand’s first Broward County location. The opening joins a growing roster of sought-after food-and-beverage spots. For pizza lovers north of Miami, it means shorter drives and easier access to some of the region’s most talked-about pies. 1900 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; peppispizzamia.com.

There are three core burgers: the “Skinny Louie Cheeseburger,” the “Applewood Burger,” and the “Classic Burger.” Skinny Louie photo