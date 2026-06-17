Miami Father’s Day brunch and dinner specials 2026

Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 21, and this year it comes with a built-in bonus: the FIFA World Cup has taken over Miami and Broward, which means several restaurants on this list are pulling double duty as watch party venues. Whether Dad wants a Michelin-starred tasting menu, a sheet pan of barbecue specials, or a beer bucket on Ocean Drive, there’s a plan here for him. Below, in alphabetical order, find 12 places across Miami-Dade and Broward with Father’s Day brunch and dinner specials this year.

Amara at Paraiso photo Amara at Paraiso Chef Michael Schwartz’s waterfront restaurant on Biscayne Bay is running a full brunch buffet for Father’s Day 2026. The buffet features a raw bar with oysters, chilled shrimp, ceviche, lobster roll, octopus salad, and mussels escabeche; a carving station with salt-baked salmon and charcoal-grilled steak; and Latin-inflected entrées such as Brazilian moqueca, Peruvian roasted chicken, and vegetable paella. Pastry chef Maite Zarrabeitia creates desserts including crème brûlée custard tart, alfajores, and coconut cake. Plus, a live Cuban band will be playing throughout the afternoon. Bottomless drinks start at $35 per person for mimosas, Bloody Marys, and Lallier Champagne, with a Dom Pérignon package at $200 per person. 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-676-9495; amaraatparaiso.com. Sunday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $89 per person, $48 for children under 12. Reservations via OpenTable.

Bulla Gastrobar photo Bulla Gastrobar The Spanish tapas mini-chain is running a three-course Father’s Day brunch for $32 per person at all of their locations, with dads getting a bounce-back gift card for their next visit. The menu covers tortilla española with caramelized onions and garlic aioli, and huevos bravos, featuring two fried eggs over shoestring potatoes, sautéed peppers, and brava sauce. Add bottomless mimosas or sangria for an extra $23 per person, capped at two hours. 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 8870 SW 136th St., Miami; additional locations; bullagastrobar.com. Sunday, June 21, doors open at 10 a.m.; $32 per person for the three-course brunch.

Cars & Croquetas illustration Cars & Croquetas at Fontainebleau Miami Beach The fourth annual Cars & Croquetas has moved to the Fontainebleau’s Ocean Lawn, and it’s one of the few free Father’s Day options in South Florida this year. Chef Michael Beltran of Ariete Hospitality, who runs Michelin-starred Ariete and Chug’s Diner, started the event as a fundraiser for Blood Cancer United, a cause personal to him and his family. Croquetas and BBQ classics come from Chug’s Diner, Drinking Pig BBQ, and Fontainebleau’s culinary team, with cocktails from J.F. Haden’s available for purchase. The afternoon also features a live cigar roller from Kingmakers, classic car displays from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s, charity raffles, and a DJ spinning old-school Miami sounds. Admission is free, while the food and drinks are available for purchase on-site. Ocean Lawn, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Tickets at Eventbrite. Sunday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; free admission.

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Clevelander South Beach photo Clevelander If Dad’s Father’s Day looks like a cold beer, a burger, and wall-to-wall World Cup coverage, the Clevelander is made for it: more than 20 screens across the property, including a 20-foot LED screen, patio TVs, and an indoor sports bar. Father’s Day specials include $25 domestic beer buckets and $30 import buckets. The Clevelander Burger, made with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and white onions, paired with a draft beer, runs $25. 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com. Sunday, June 21, all day.

El Toro Loco photo El Toro Loco Steakhouse Father’s Day and National Wagyu Day fall on the same date in 2026, which is either a wonderful coincidence or a good excuse to feed Dad Japanese A5. El Toro Loco’s fast-growing South Florida mini-chain runs the full lineup across seven locations. Expect A5 Wagyu, Gold Wagyu, USDA Prime cuts, and signature churrasco. The El Toro Loco Ranch in South Dade offers open-air dining and live music, making it good for larger family groups. If home is the plan, the full-service catering brings churrasco and picanha by the tray, plus truffle mac and cheese, maduros, yuca, and more. They will send a staff member to the house so Dad doesn’t have to lift a tong. Locations in Doral, Little Havana, Tamiami, Westchester, Kendall, and South Dade; eltoroloco.com. Sunday, June 21, regular dining hours; catering orders at eltoroloco.com.

Flanigan’s Fest is back Flanigan’s Fest graphic Flanigan’s Fest at loanDepot Park On Saturday, June 20, the Miami Marlins will host Flanigan’s Fest at loanDepot Park. It’s a one-night celebration of one of South Florida’s most beloved restaurant brands. Fans who purchase a special event ticket will receive an exclusive Flanigan’s-themed baseball jersey. Plus, they can enjoy favorites like ribs, wings, rib rolls, and Joe’s Pale Ale throughout the ballpark. Members of the Flanigan family will be on hand for the festivities, alongside themed activations and experiences for fans. The event brings a true local institution to the ballpark, blending baseball and South Florida culture in one uniquely Miami celebration. Saturday, June 20, at loanDepot Park, at 4:10 p.m. mlb.com/marlins/tickets/offers/themes/flanigans.

Top Chef alums Janine Booth and Jeff McCinnis will open Florida Room in Fort Lauderdale on October 15 with Southern dishes for dinner and pickleball views. Florida Room photo Florida Room The lakeside Fort Lauderdale restaurant inside a pickleball complex (yes, you read that right) is running a barbecue buffet on Father’s Day, built around a live grill station from James Beard-nominated chefs. The station turns out 24-hour slow-cooked prime short rib, pork spareribs, barbecue chicken skewers, and pulled pork sliders. The rest of the buffet includes fried chicken and waffles, smoked fish tacos, deviled eggs, and desserts like warm peach cobbler with vanilla ice cream, buttermilk banana pudding in a mason jar, and Key lime pie. All dads get a complimentary beer. 891 SW 34th St., Fort Lauderdale; 754-295-4141; floridaroomftl.com. Sunday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $59 per adult, $19 for children ages 5-12.

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Habibi Miami is doing Father’s Day right Photo by Cristian Gonzalez Habibi Miami The waterfront Mediterranean restaurant on the Miami River, helmed by executive chef Wladimir Arévalo, is offering a Father’s Day special: a tomahawk steak paired with a bottle of Caymus for the table for $450. As the evening progresses, belly dancers, contortionists, and percussionists fill the dining room, which is housed in a tent-like structure with a Wes Anderson-meets-Tangier interior. 452 NW North River Dr., Miami; 786-883-2800; habibimia.com. Available Sunday, June 21 only. Reservations recommended.

Maass photo

Maass

The Michelin-starred Fort Lauderdale restaurant from chef Ryan Ratino is offering three ways to celebrate Father’s Day. Guests can select from a four-course prix fixe brunch; a seat at the chef’s counter for a full tasting menu; or a Dry Aged Beef Box to take home, with a 20-ounce dry-aged bone-in Chatel Striploin, accompaniments, signature sauces, and a Glenmorangie taster pack. The at-home box is a perfect option for the dad who’d rather grill in the backyard. 525 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; maassftl.com. Sunday, June 21; reservations via OpenTable.

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Maison Ostrow Maison Ostrow is running a full-day Father’s Day program with live music, a cigar-rolling station, charcuterie, and dry-aged ribeye in the afternoon, then shifting to a lounge format in the evening so guests can stay past dinner without feeling rushed. Good for dads who don’t want to be back home by 2 p.m. 1666 79th Street Cswy., Ste. 102, North Bay Village; maisonostrow.com. Sunday, June 21, brunch through dinner.

Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink photo Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink The Design District stalwart from James Beard-winning chef Michael Schwartz is going barbecue for Father’s Day. Specials include a chipotle-glazed bone-in short rib with whipped hominy and fresh tortillas, a smoked brisket sandwich on homemade challah with celery root slaw, and slow-roasted pork shoulder with broccoli rabe and aged provolone. For anyone who can’t pick, “The Whole Shebang” gets you one of each plus smoked cauliflower on a sheet pan. A Maker’s Mark Bourbon tasting cart makes rounds all afternoon, and a cigar rolling station runs for the occasion. Regular brunch dishes are also on the à la carte menu. 130 NE 40th St., Miami; michaelsgenuine.com. Sunday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations via OpenTable.

Toro Toro photo Toro Toro Chef Richard Sandoval’s Pan-Latin steakhouse inside the InterContinental is running Father’s Day specials from noon to 10 p.m. The headliners include an eight-oz Wagyu filet with truffle risotto, agave-glazed heirloom carrots, bone marrow, and chicha demi-glace; a surf and turf with a 6-oz tenderloin and 4-oz lobster tail; and an 8-oz dry-aged burger topped with portobello mushroom, applewood bacon, and Gruyère on a brioche bun. Guests 21 and older get a complimentary smoked tequila Old Fashioned with any featured entrée. 100 Chopin Plz., Miami (inside InterContinental Miami); Reservations via OpenTable. Sunday, June 21, noon to 10 p.m. Advance reservations encouraged. Worthwyld

The Las Olas all-day restaurant runs a scratch kitchen, free of seed oils year-round, with a menu of bison burgers, grain bowls, and grilled proteins prepared in a healthy way. For Father’s Day weekend, the kitchen adds a Double Cut Pork Chop to the all-day menu and a Meat Lovers’ Omelet to brunch, with drink specials running all weekend long. Good pick for the dad who wants a hearty yet healthy meal.

Father’s Day weekend, Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21, starting at 9 a.m. Reservations via SevenRooms at worthwyld.com. 350 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-250-5070; worthwyld.com.