Every Miami restaurant opening and closing this week

This summer has quietly turned into the Summer of the Burger. Last week alone brought the openings of Redhead Burger, Star Burger (the story is worth the read), and Crisppi’s, and somehow the burger boom isn’t slowing down.

Next up? Burgers & Shakes is making its long-awaited return to the spotlight with a new North Miami location before taking over one of Miami’s most iconic restaurant addresses inside the former Andiamo building. And that’s not all — we’re also getting Monster Burgers, a beloved Colombian burger and hot dog food truck, finally opening its first brick-and-mortar this weekend.

Of course, it’s not all burgers. This week’s lineup also includes Kendall’s newest Pura Vida, where opening-day crowds spilled out the door, the debut of Flight West in South Miami, and Coconut Grove’s new Greek hotspot Manoli. If you’re looking for your next reservation, coffee run, or comfort-food fix, here’s everything opening, closing, and worth knowing across Miami this week.