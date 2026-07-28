Every Miami restaurant opening and closing this week

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This summer has quietly turned into the Summer of the Burger. Last week alone brought the openings of Redhead Burger, Star Burger (the story is worth the read), and Crisppi’s, and somehow the burger boom isn’t slowing down.
Next up? Burgers & Shakes is making its long-awaited return to the spotlight with a new North Miami location before taking over one of Miami’s most iconic restaurant addresses inside the former Andiamo building. And that’s not all — we’re also getting Monster Burgers, a beloved Colombian burger and hot dog food truck, finally opening its first brick-and-mortar this weekend.
Of course, it’s not all burgers. This week’s lineup also includes Kendall’s newest Pura Vida, where opening-day crowds spilled out the door, the debut of Flight West in South Miami, and Coconut Grove’s new Greek hotspot Manoli. If you’re looking for your next reservation, coffee run, or comfort-food fix, here’s everything opening, closing, and worth knowing across Miami this week.
Burgers & Shakes – North Miami (Opens August 4)
Burgers & Shakes, the South Florida burger chain from Benoli Hospitality Group, will open its highly anticipated North Miami location at 899 NE 125th St. on Tuesday, August 4. The North Miami location will be the brand’s fourth location, following Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami Beach. Shortly after the North Miami opening, the iconic MiMo location will open. Founded in 2011 in Miami Beach by George Iglesias, Burgers & Shakes has built its reputation on classic diner-style burgers, hand-spun milkshakes, and straightforward comfort food. 899 NE 125th St.; burgersandshakes.online. Opening on Tuesday, August 4.
Flight West – South Miami (Now Open)
South Miami’s Flight West has officially opened, and the community is already buzzing. The new hotspot features live-fire cooking, New World cuisine, and a whiskey-forward dining experience on Sunset Drive. Helmed by Executive Chef Juan Suazo, whose résumé includes KYU and Komodo, the menu features everything from a 32-day dry-aged ribeye and charred octopus to whiskey-glazed dishes and house-made whiskey ice cream. Plus, the Art Deco-inspired restaurant also boasts a collection of 350 spirits and will host whiskey tastings and educational classes. 5894 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 786-703-5529; flightwestmiami.com.
Manoli – Coconut Grove (Now Open)
Greek restaurant Manoli officially opened in Coconut Grove on July 22 with shareable plates, fresh seafood, sizzling lamb chops, and warm hospitality. Led by Greek chef Emmanouil “Manoli” Aslanoglou, whose résumé includes KYU and MasterChef Greece, the new spot is designed to transport diners straight to the Aegean. Save room for the tableside dessert trolley loaded with baklava, profiteroles, and other Greek sweets. Plus, its cocktail menu is inspired by Greek mythology. 3540 Main Hwy., Miami; 754-285-5702; manoligreek.com.
Monster Burgers – Davie (Opens August 1)
Colombian spot Monster Burgers has been one of South Florida’s most popular food trucks since 2011. According to New Times contributor Burger Beast, after more than a decade operating as a food truck, its owners are opening their first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Davie on Saturday, August 1. The restaurant will serve Colombian fast food, such as burgers, hot dogs, and fries “loaded with mozzarella cheese, crispy bacon, crushed potato chips, and plenty of signature sauces,” says Burger Beast. 2325 S. University Dr., Davie; monsterburgers.com.
Night Owl Cookies – Kendall/Country Walk (Now Open)
Miami-grown cookie sensation, Night Owl Cookies, has just opened its first location in West Kendall. And let’s just say, the line literally wrapped around the building. Andrew Gonzalez started the late-night cookie shop in 2012 out of his mother’s kitchen when he was 20 years old. What began as that small, home-based delivery service soon grew into the popular South Florida staple. Today, the brand operates multiple cookie shops across Miami. 13729 SW 152nd St., Miami; nightowlcookieco.com.
Pura Vida Miami – Kendall (Now Open)
Health-conscious restaurant chain Pura Vida Miami has officially opened its second location in Kendall at The Palms at Town & Country. And judging by opening day, the neighborhood was more than ready. A line stretched out the door as eager customers waited to get their hands on the Miami-born café’s signature avocado toasts, açaí bowls, coffees, and fresh juices. The new café brings Pura Vida’s bright, coastal-inspired atmosphere to one of Miami-Dade’s busiest shopping destinations, continuing the brand’s rapid expansion across South Florida. 8525 Mills Dr., Unit 301, Kendall; puravidamiami.com.
Redhead Burger – Doral (Now Open)
Burger joint Redhead Burger opened its third South Florida location in Doral with smash burgers, hand-cut fries, and over-the-top milkshakes. Founded by two redheaded brothers in 2019, the family-owned spot actually started as a small sandwich shop on Ocean Drive. Then, during the pandemic, they pivoted to smash burgers (even expanding to Las Vegas), and the rest is history. Now they’re back in South Florida with their third location in Doral. It’s known for the triple-stacked “Redhead Burger” and the “Hangover Burger,” topped with a fried egg, tater tots, and bacon. 5755 NW 87th Ave., Miami; 786-504-6400; redheadburger.com.
Star Burger – Coral Gables (Now Open)
New smash burger spot Star Burger has opened near Coral Gables. They serve patties made with 100 percent grass-fed, grass-finished beef sourced from the owners’ family ranch in Texas (more on this here). The menu features signature burgers like the “Lone Star,” “Cattleman,” and “Rancho,” along with Texas chili, fried pickles, and other Lone Star-inspired favorites. Plus, the fries are all fried in beef tallow. “Star Burger was born from a simple idea: take everything the Estrella family had built at Mt. Pleasant — the ranch, the beef, the care, the tradition — and bring it to a table anyone could sit at,” reads the website. 4901 SW Eighth St., Coral Gables; instagram.com/starburger.