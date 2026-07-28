This Miami hotel bar is officially the best in the U.S.

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Miami has spent the past two decades proving it’s more than a party city. Now, one of its most inventive cocktail destinations has been named the best hotel bar in the U.S.
ViceVersa, the Italian aperitivo bar tucked inside downtown Miami’s Elser Hotel, has been named Best U.S. Hotel Bar at the 2026 Spirited Awards, one of the cocktail industry’s highest honors. The winners were announced Thursday, July 23, during the annual Tales of the Cocktail conference at The Fillmore in New Orleans.
For a bar that’s only been open since 2024, the win is nothing short of remarkable. However, the win doesn’t come as a shock to New Times — we just named ViceVersa one of the Top 50 Bars in Miami right now.
From newcomer to national jewel
The recognition marks another milestone in ViceVersa’s meteoric rise. Last year, the bar became a James Beard semifinalist and earned a nomination as one of the nation’s four best new cocktail bars at the Spirited Awards. This year, it returned and walked away with one of the ceremony’s biggest prizes.
The team celebrated the victory on Instagram, writing: “ViceVersa has been awarded as the Best U.S. Hotel Bar at Tales of the Cocktail. We couldn’t be prouder and happier. This goes to each guest who walked through our door and to this beautiful team. Now, you probably won’t get pizza on this plate, but you can see it behind the bar.” (The award comes in the shape of a beautiful and engraved glass plate, which they will be hanging on the wall behind the bar for all to see.)
And the cherry on top of the win? ViceVersa was Miami’s only winner at this year’s awards.
The Spirited Awards are judged by more than 250 cocktail experts from around the world and are widely considered the Oscars of the bar industry. However, winning isn’t just about serving a great Negroni. Judges evaluate everything from hospitality and innovation to consistency, technique, and the overall guest experience. That’s elite company for any bar, and it’s even more impressive for one that hasn’t celebrated its third birthday.
An aperitivo bar unlike any other
Led by acclaimed Italian bartender Valentino Longo, ViceVersa has built a reputation for cocktails that are equal parts technical and playful. Guests will find Italian spirits, vermouths, bitters, and amari, as well as seasonal ingredients in each hand-crafted cocktail. Plus, Longo leaned on the Italian futuristi artists who played a small but vital role in spirits and cocktails in the early 1900s.
The space blends Miami glamour with Italian futurism, anchored by a glowing curved back bar and a menu inspired by the Futurist “Polibibita” movement, where contrasting flavors and unexpected textures take center stage. Drinks like the Little Tonico and Forza! showcase Longo’s meticulous approach while still feeling approachable enough for an after-work aperitivo.
Meanwhile, chef Justin Flit rounds out the experience with a menu that punches far above typical hotel bar fare. The star of the show is the neo-Neapolitan pizza made with daily-stretched mozzarella and local flours that undergo 24- to 48-hour cold fermentation. Options include a clam pizza with white sauce, Middleneck clams, lemon, and scallion, the “Bad First Date” pizza made with tomato sauce, taleggio, and pepperoncini, and the “Sopressata” made with tomato sauce, Thai chili, and hot honey.
An assortment of housemade gelato spun daily, and sorbet is available, as well.
Miami’s cocktail scene keeps leveling up
ViceVersa’s latest victory feels like another sign that Miami’s cocktail culture has entered a different era. Today, bartenders are drawing national attention for unique and artistic menus, technical precision, and cocktails that rival those in New York, Chicago, and London.
Just a few months ago, ViceVersa debuted on North America’s 50 Best Bars list at No. 46 after climbing from No. 56 the previous year. Café La Trova also earned a spot, giving Miami two bars among the continent’s elite.
The recognition reflects years of investment by local bars in experienced talent, better ingredients, and ambitious cocktail programs. Increasingly, the country’s top bartenders are opening projects in Miami rather than simply visiting for the winter.
ViceVersa. 398 NE Fifth St., Miami; viceversamia.com.