Restaurants

This Miami hotel bar is officially the best in the U.S.

An Italian aperitivo spot tucked away in a downtown Miami lobby has just been named the best hotel bar in the U.S.
By Nicole Lopez-AlvarJuly 28, 2026
an orange cocktail in a glass with an ice cube on a futuristic orange table
ViceVersa in Miami, inside the Elser Hotel, is named the best hotel bar in the U.S. at the Tales of the Cocktail 2026 Spirited Awards.

Giovanny Gutierrez for Miami New Times
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Miami has spent the past two decades proving it’s more than a party city. Now, one of its most inventive cocktail destinations has been named the best hotel bar in the U.S.

ViceVersa, the Italian aperitivo bar tucked inside downtown Miami’s Elser Hotel, has been named Best U.S. Hotel Bar at the 2026 Spirited Awards, one of the cocktail industry’s highest honors. The winners were announced Thursday, July 23, during the annual Tales of the Cocktail conference at The Fillmore in New Orleans.

For a bar that’s only been open since 2024, the win is nothing short of remarkable. However, the win doesn’t come as a shock to New Times — we just named ViceVersa one of the Top 50 Bars in Miami right now.

a moody dining room with forrest green walls and wood accents
Led by acclaimed Italian bartender Valentino Longo, ViceVersa has built a reputation for cocktails that are equal parts technical and playful.

Photo by R.C. Visuals

From newcomer to national jewel

The recognition marks another milestone in ViceVersa’s meteoric rise. Last year, the bar became a James Beard semifinalist and earned a nomination as one of the nation’s four best new cocktail bars at the Spirited Awards. This year, it returned and walked away with one of the ceremony’s biggest prizes.

The team celebrated the victory on Instagram, writing: “ViceVersa has been awarded as the Best U.S. Hotel Bar at Tales of the Cocktail. We couldn’t be prouder and happier. This goes to each guest who walked through our door and to this beautiful team. Now, you probably won’t get pizza on this plate, but you can see it behind the bar.” (The award comes in the shape of a beautiful and engraved glass plate, which they will be hanging on the wall behind the bar for all to see.)

And the cherry on top of the win? ViceVersa was Miami’s only winner at this year’s awards.

The Spirited Awards are judged by more than 250 cocktail experts from around the world and are widely considered the Oscars of the bar industry. However, winning isn’t just about serving a great Negroni. Judges evaluate everything from hospitality and innovation to consistency, technique, and the overall guest experience. That’s elite company for any bar, and it’s even more impressive for one that hasn’t celebrated its third birthday.

an array of dishes and pizzas on a wood table
ViceVersa serves cocktails alongside Italian bites like neo-Neapolitan pizzas.

Photo by Cleveland Jennings

An aperitivo bar unlike any other

Led by acclaimed Italian bartender Valentino Longo, ViceVersa has built a reputation for cocktails that are equal parts technical and playful. Guests will find Italian spirits, vermouths, bitters, and amari, as well as seasonal ingredients in each hand-crafted cocktail. Plus, Longo leaned on the Italian futuristi artists who played a small but vital role in spirits and cocktails in the early 1900s.

The space blends Miami glamour with Italian futurism, anchored by a glowing curved back bar and a menu inspired by the Futurist “Polibibita” movement, where contrasting flavors and unexpected textures take center stage. Drinks like the Little Tonico and Forza! showcase Longo’s meticulous approach while still feeling approachable enough for an after-work aperitivo.

Meanwhile, chef Justin Flit rounds out the experience with a menu that punches far above typical hotel bar fare. The star of the show is the neo-Neapolitan pizza made with daily-stretched mozzarella and local flours that undergo 24- to 48-hour cold fermentation. Options include a clam pizza with white sauce, Middleneck clams, lemon, and scallion, the “Bad First Date” pizza made with tomato sauce, taleggio, and pepperoncini, and the “Sopressata” made with tomato sauce, Thai chili, and hot honey.

An assortment of housemade gelato spun daily, and sorbet is available, as well.

an orange cocktail in a maritni glass with a garnish on a marble table
The “Martini Doppio” from ViceVersa in downtown Miami

Photo by R.C. Visuals

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Miami’s cocktail scene keeps leveling up

ViceVersa’s latest victory feels like another sign that Miami’s cocktail culture has entered a different era. Today, bartenders are drawing national attention for unique and artistic menus, technical precision, and cocktails that rival those in New York, Chicago, and London.

Just a few months ago, ViceVersa debuted on North America’s 50 Best Bars list at No. 46 after climbing from No. 56 the previous year. Café La Trova also earned a spot, giving Miami two bars among the continent’s elite.

The recognition reflects years of investment by local bars in experienced talent, better ingredients, and ambitious cocktail programs. Increasingly, the country’s top bartenders are opening projects in Miami rather than simply visiting for the winter.

ViceVersa. 398 NE Fifth St., Miami; viceversamia.com.

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Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the Food and Drink Editor of Miami New Times, a role she has proudly held since December 2023. A born-and-raised Miamian, she covers the city’s ever-evolving dining scene, from buzzy new openings to the local institutions that define South Florida’s food culture. Before joining Miami New Times, Lopez-Alvar worked as a digital journalist at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News, where she covered breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture. She holds a B.S. in communications from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. Outside the newsroom, she shares her passion for food on Instagram, documenting her favorite bites across Miami and beyond. Readers might have seen her on the 23rd season of ABC’s The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

nicole.lopez-alvar@miaminewtimes.com

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