This Miami hotel bar is officially the best in the U.S.

From newcomer to national jewel

The recognition marks another milestone in ViceVersa’s meteoric rise. Last year, the bar became a James Beard semifinalist and earned a nomination as one of the nation’s four best new cocktail bars at the Spirited Awards. This year, it returned and walked away with one of the ceremony’s biggest prizes.

The team celebrated the victory on Instagram, writing: “ViceVersa has been awarded as the Best U.S. Hotel Bar at Tales of the Cocktail. We couldn’t be prouder and happier. This goes to each guest who walked through our door and to this beautiful team. Now, you probably won’t get pizza on this plate, but you can see it behind the bar.” (The award comes in the shape of a beautiful and engraved glass plate, which they will be hanging on the wall behind the bar for all to see.)

And the cherry on top of the win? ViceVersa was Miami’s only winner at this year’s awards.

The Spirited Awards are judged by more than 250 cocktail experts from around the world and are widely considered the Oscars of the bar industry. However, winning isn’t just about serving a great Negroni. Judges evaluate everything from hospitality and innovation to consistency, technique, and the overall guest experience. That’s elite company for any bar, and it’s even more impressive for one that hasn’t celebrated its third birthday.