Every Miami restaurant opening and closing this week

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This July has had record-breaking highs, and Miami’s restaurant scene is somehow even hotter. This week’s openings are practically a love letter to cheeseburger and sandwich enthusiasts. There’s not one, but two new burger spots firing up the grills across Miami. Plus, there’s a fried chicken sandwich destination that deserves a spot on your summer eating list. Therefore, whether you’re craving a classic smash burger, a towering Texas-style creation, or a crispy chicken sandwich, it’s sure to be a delicious week of eating. And there’s plenty for diners looking for something a little more refined, too. Coconut Grove welcomes Manoli on July 22, where Greek chef Emmanouil “Manoli” Aslanoglou brings family recipes, fresh seafood, and the warm hospitality of Greece to Miami. Meanwhile, South Miami is buzzing over the arrival of Flight West, the neighborhood’s most anticipated opening of the summer. The restaurant pairs live-fire cooking with one of South Florida’s most ambitious whiskey programs. With plenty of exciting new spots making their debut, here’s every Miami restaurant opening and closing you need to know about this week.

Randy Moss’ Crisppi’s has just opened its second location in Miami Crisppi’s Chicken Crisppi’s – West Miami (Now Open) Fried chicken spot Crisppi’s has opened its second Miami location in West Miami. (And if its first opening is any indication, it should be a hit.) It has taken over a former Pollo Tropical drive-thru on busy SW Eighth Street. Co-owned by NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss, the fast-casual spot is known for its hand-breaded chicken tenders and standout sandwiches. These include the sweet-and-spicy “Mango Habanero” topped with pickles and slaw. This new outpost is poised to become a go-to destination for crispy chicken lovers. 7021 SW Eighth St., West Miami; crisppischicken.com.

Miami staple Delicias de España has opened in South Miami Delicias de España Delicias de España – South Miami/Sunset (Now Open) Delicias de España is returning to its roots with a new location in downtown South Miami, nearly eight years after a fire forced the closure of its original flagship nearby. The beloved Spanish market, bakery, and café is known for authentic specialties like imported cheeses, serrano ham, olive oils, fresh pastries, and traditional Spanish dishes. The new outpost on Sunset Drive will join the brand’s existing Bird Road and Downtown Dadeland locations, bringing one of Miami’s most iconic Spanish institutions back to the neighborhood where it all began. 5600 Sunset Dr., Miami; 305-686-6880; deliciasdeespana.com. This might be South Miami’s most exciting opening this summer Flight West Flight West – South Miami (Now Open) Flight West has officially opened in South Miami, and the community is already buzzing. The new hotspot features live-fire cooking, New World cuisine, and a whiskey-forward dining experience on Sunset Drive. Helmed by Executive Chef Juan Suazo, whose résumé includes KYU and Komodo, the menu features everything from a 32-day dry-aged ribeye and charred octopus to whiskey-glazed dishes and house-made whiskey ice cream. Plus, the Art Deco-inspired restaurant also boasts a collection of 350 spirits and will host whiskey tastings and educational classes. 5894 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 786-703-5529; flightwestmiami.com.

Coconut Grove is eagerly anticipating the arrival of this Greek restaurant Manoli Manoli – Coconut Grove (Opens July 22) Manoli officially opens in Coconut Grove on July 22 with shareable plates, fresh seafood, sizzling lamb chops, and warm hospitality. Led by Greek chef Emmanouil “Manoli” Aslanoglou, whose résumé includes KYU and MasterChef Greece, the new spot is designed to transport diners straight to the Aegean. Save room for the tableside dessert trolley loaded with baklava, profiteroles, and other Greek sweets. Plus, its cocktail menu is inspired by Greek mythology. 3540 Main Hwy., Miami; 754-285-5702; manoligreek.com.

Family-owned smash burger spot Redhead Burger has opened in Doral Redhead Burger Redhead Burger – Doral (Now Open) Redhead Burger has officially opened its third South Florida location in Doral with smash burgers, hand-cut fries, and over-the-top milkshakes. Founded by two redheaded brothers in 2019, the family-owned smash burger joint started as a small sandwich spot on Ocean Drive. Then, during the pandemic, they pivoted to smash burgers (even expanding to Las Vegas), and the rest is history. Now they’re back in South Florida with their third location in Doral. It’s known for the triple-stacked “Redhead Burger” and the “Hangover Burger,” topped with a fried egg, tater tots, and bacon. 5755 NW 87th Ave., Miami; 786-504-6400; redheadburger.com.