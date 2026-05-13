The 12 best happy hours in Fort Lauderdale are Ocean Prime, Boatyard, Rocco's Tacos, The Wilder, Shooters Waterfront, Batch, and Mai-Kai.

In Fort Lauderdale, happy hour isn’t just a quick stop before dinner. It’s practically a sport. From waterfront cocktails along the Intracoastal to discounted tacos on Las Olas and martinis poured under tiki torches, some of the city’s best restaurants are serving serious deals for happy hour.

New Times spent plenty of late afternoons eating and drinking our way through Fort Lauderdale to round up the spots actually worth showing up for. The best happy hours here go far beyond cheap drinks. Expect discounted bites, strong (and cheap) cocktails, wine specials, and even oysters and sushi.

So, whether you’re looking for a post-work drink by the water or an excuse to split apps with friends before sunset, here are the 12 best happy hour spots in Fort Lauderdale.

Grab bites and beverages at Batch’s ’til 7 happy hour. Photo courtesy of Batch New Southern Kitchen

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Batch

When some Southern comfort calls (the food, not the whiskey, people), Batch makes you feel right at home. From Monday through Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., all drinks regularly priced at $14 or under are just $7. On the grub front, several small bites are $7, including Batch’s to-die-for smoked barbecue egg rolls, bacon-loaded tots, and fried green tomatoes. A bonus bargain: its hot and sweet wings are just $1 a pop. 525 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 754-757-0000; batchsouthernkitchen.com.

Boatyard has a fabulous waterfront happy hour Boatyard photo Boatyard Boatyard’s happy hour brings serious yacht-club energy to Fort Lauderdale. Expect handcrafted cocktails, drink specials, and Intracoastal views in a sleek coastal setting. Available Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., the waterfront spot is the kind of place where locals dock up after work for golden hour drinks by the water. Whether you’re grabbing a quick cocktail or settling in for the evening, Boatyard delivers one of the most scenic happy hours in Fort Lauderdale. 1555 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-7400; boatyard.restaurant.

Coyo Taco has one of the best happy hours in Fort Lauderdale. Coyo Taco photo Coyo Taco Sure, chef Scott Linquist’s hip Mexican street food spot gets a lot of love in Miami, but its Fort Lauderdale outpost holds its own with a daily happy hour that hits all the right notes. From 4 to 7 p.m., cocktails like a top-shelf margarita, paloma, and old-fashioned drop to $7, while tequila flight boards showcase a trio of tequila, mezcal, and sotol pours. On the food side, tacos clock in at $4 each — spanning al pastor, cochinita pibil, and plantain — with upgrades available for fan favorites like beef birria and shrimp. Add in $5 guac and chips and $4 elote or esquite, and it’s one of Las Olas’ most well-rounded weekday stops. 401 E. Las Olas Blvd., Ste. 150, Fort Lauderdale; 954-766-1292; coyo-taco.com.

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House on the River has one of the best happy hours in Fort Lauderdale. House on the River photo House on the River How about a little history with that happy hour? House on the River sits in a stately mansion that has looked over the New River for more than a century. Its modern happy hour provides the perfect dash of contemporary to the timeless ambiance, with a number of bar bites under $10 (including crispy chicken sliders and sautéed mussels), $6-$8 liquor pours, $5 wines by the glass, and $4 beers. The deals are available Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. 301 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-825-2929; thehouseontheriver.com.

Koi Sushi Lounge has one of the best hapy hours in Fort Lauderdale. Koi Sushi Lounge photo Koi Sushi Lounge One of the more unexpected stellar happy hour finds may be found in this Japanese-meets-Thai spot in Harbor Shops off 17th Street. The happy hour here is daily from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and includes dozens of sushi rolls, bites, cocktails, and drinks. Must-tries include the crispy baby bok choy ($9), shrimp tempura and avocado-loaded “Sex on the Moon” roll ($11), and the lychee martini ($8). Ladies’ night is Thursday from 6 p.m. to close, when gals can enjoy wine and cocktail happy-hour pricing. 1841 Cordova Rd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-3541; koiftl.com.

The newly renovated interior of the restaurant and venue, including the beloved Molokai bar, has been painstakingly dismantled, repaired, and restored before being meticulously put back to its original state. Mai-Kai Restaurant and Polynesian Show photo Mai-Kai This tropical paradise icon entered its long-awaited next chapter in 2024, and its daily happy hour doubles as a mini escape. From 4 to 7 p.m. at both the Molokai and Bora Bora bars, guests can sip half off many of its legendary tiki cocktails — think the “Barrel O’ Rum,” “Black Magic,” and “151 Swizzle” — all crafted with fresh juices, house-made syrups, and premium rums. Whether you’re posted up outdoors among waterfalls and tiki torches or inside surrounded by ship-inspired detailing, it’s one of the most transportive happy hours in town. 3599 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-563-3272; maikai.com.

Ocean Prime is one of the best happy hour spots in Fort Lauderdale Ocean Prime photo Ocean Prime Fort Lauderdale Ocean Prime has quietly become one of Fort Lauderdale’s most polished happy hour destinations, with Intracoastal views and a dialed-in experience. Hosted Monday through Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., the happy hour includes $5 off signature cocktails and lounge bites, along with a curated selection of wines by the glass priced at $10. The setting does much of the talking here with sleek interiors, panoramic vistas, and a crowd that skews after-work and occasion-driven. 171 Las Olas Circle, Fort Lauderdale; 954-302-3838; ocean-prime.com.

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Rocco’s Tacos has one of the best happy hours in Fort Lauderdale. Rocco’s Tacos photo Rocco’s Tacos For an every-single-day happy hour, Rocco’s vibrant Las Olas outpost has you covered from 4 to 7 p.m. Five is the number here with select $5 bottles and drafts, wine pours, liquors, and, oh yes, five different types of margaritas. On the grub front, there are a variety of tacos as well as apps, like its chicken flautas and Austin queso dip, available for, you guessed it, $5. 1313 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-524-9550; roccostacos.com.

Shooters Waterfront has one of the best happy hours in Fort Lauderdale. Shooters Waterfront photo Shooters Waterfront If watching boats coast by is part of the happy hour wish list, check it off at this Fort Lauderdale mainstay. From 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays, beer, wine by the glass, and spirits are half off. There are discounted apps, too, in the $10 to $12 range, with longtime faves including smoked fish dip, guava-chili-glazed wings, and coconut shrimp (mango pico de gallo, passion fruit vinaigrette). 3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-566-2855; shooterswaterfront.com.

Union Kitchen & Bar has one of the best happy hours in Miami. Union Kitchen & Bar photo Union Kitchen & Bar Wilton Manors is on the happy-hour hot-spot map thanks to this neighborhood-eatery-vibed, ever-friendly spot. Happy hour runs Tuesday through Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m., including half-priced cocktails and single mixed drinks, select wines, draft beers, and all small plates. Its sweet potato and candied pecan-dashed deviled eggs are worth an order (or five). 2309 Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; 754-216-0143; unionkb.com.

Voodoo Bayou has one of the best happy hours in Fort Lauderdale. Voodoo Bayou photo Voodoo Bayou Happy hours tend to induce that party vibe, and few places carry that New Orleans spirit like this Las Olas Boulevard fixture. There are two happy hours to consider here — the first from 4 to 7 p.m. on weekdays and the second running Monday through Thursday after 10 p.m. Expect $8 cocktails, $9 old fashioneds, and bar bites around $9.50, plus standout oyster specials during the early window, including raw, wood-fired, and fried options priced per piece for easy mixing and matching. 715 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-314-0669; voodoobayou.com.