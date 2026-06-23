Iconic Miami Hard Rock Cafe closing after 33 years at Bayside

Another local landmark is counting down its final days. The Hard Rock Cafe at Bayside Marketplace is officially shutting down. A WARN notice filed with the state on June 20 shows the restaurant at 401 Biscayne Blvd. will permanently close on August 19, laying off 117 employees: 34 servers, 19 line cooks, 12 bartenders, nine bussers, and management.

The café opened on September 21, 1993, and spent 33 years selling pricey burgers and logo T-shirts from a waterfront space in Bayside, the tourist mecca and outdoor mall on Biscayne Bay.

When the WARN notice circulated on @whatlayoff’s Threads this week and hit 25,000 views in under a day, the comments ran from ex-employees with fond memories to people surprised the place was still open. “That location in Bayside Miami has been dead for a long time. I’m surprised it didn’t close sooner,” one commenter wrote. Another remembered working there for a decade fresh out of college. A third, who transferred from Orlando, lasted two weeks. “It was already old and dusty as hell 20 years ago when I worked there briefly,” he wrote.