Beloved Brickell cocktail bar closing after a decade

For anyone who spent their 20s or 30s in Miami over the past decade, there’s a good chance part of that story happened at Baby Jane.

From first dates and after-work happy hours with colleagues to date nights over bowls of ramen and weeknight hangs with neighbors, Baby Jane was special. It was the spot where one drink somehow turned into five, and suddenly it was midnight on a work night. Whatever the occasion, Baby Jane was always there.

The beloved Brickell cocktail bar and restaurant has announced that it will close permanently on May 30 after failing to reach terms on a lease extension. It ends a ten-year run that made it one of the neighborhood’s most enduring gathering places.

“We’re beyond grateful for every late night, every cocktail, every friendship, and every person who helped make this place what it became,” the bar wrote on Instagram. “While we hoped to continue this next chapter, we unfortunately couldn’t come to terms on extending the lease.”

For longtime regulars, the news landed like a punch to the gut.