Beloved Brickell cocktail bar closing after a decade

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For anyone who spent their 20s or 30s in Miami over the past decade, there’s a good chance part of that story happened at Baby Jane.
From first dates and after-work happy hours with colleagues to date nights over bowls of ramen and weeknight hangs with neighbors, Baby Jane was special. It was the spot where one drink somehow turned into five, and suddenly it was midnight on a work night. Whatever the occasion, Baby Jane was always there.
The beloved Brickell cocktail bar and restaurant has announced that it will close permanently on May 30 after failing to reach terms on a lease extension. It ends a ten-year run that made it one of the neighborhood’s most enduring gathering places.
“We’re beyond grateful for every late night, every cocktail, every friendship, and every person who helped make this place what it became,” the bar wrote on Instagram. “While we hoped to continue this next chapter, we unfortunately couldn’t come to terms on extending the lease.”
For longtime regulars, the news landed like a punch to the gut.
The living room of Brickell
Miami is constantly changing. Restaurants come and go, and new spots open every week. (Even entire blocks seem to reinvent themselves overnight.) However, Baby Jane always felt permanent.
When it opened in 2016, Brickell was still in the middle of becoming the neighborhood we know today. Luxury towers were rising, and new restaurants were arriving seemingly every month. The area was transforming from a financial district into one of Miami’s most vibrant places to live and socialize.
Through all that change, Baby Jane became the neighborhood’s gathering place. It wasn’t flashy, exclusive, or trying to be the trendiest bar in Miami. It was simply reliable.
The cocktails were consistently good, and the Japanese menu filled with yakitori options, buns, and ramen was even better. And somehow, there was always someone you knew sitting a few stools away. That familiarity became increasingly rare in Brickell as rents climbed and longtime businesses disappeared.
A decade of late nights and life milestones
For many locals, Baby Jane wasn’t just where they grabbed drinks. It became the backdrop to an entire chapter of life. Regulars even reached out to New Times to let us know they met at Baby Jane, and that a couple got engaged there.
Birthdays, friendships, and relationships started there. Beneath the bar’s closing announcement post on Instagram, regulars flooded the comments with memories. One wrote, “Had our first date here, married now. All the love to the Baby Jane team on an incredible run. Another wrote, “Devastated is an understatement. Thank you, guys, for everything you’ve done for Miami and for also giving me and plenty of other DJs a space to develop.”
Personally, I can’t imagine my 20s without Baby Jane. It was the answer to almost every text message asking where everyone was meeting. It was the place you ended up before dinner, after dinner, or sometimes instead of dinner entirely. If you lived in Brickell, chances are you spent more nights there than you’d probably care to admit.
There was comfort in knowing Baby Jane would be there. In a neighborhood that seemed to change every six months, Baby Jane remained the constant. It survived new developments, shifting trends, a pandemic, and countless restaurant openings and closings. Somehow, it always felt like home base.
Another Miami institution says goodbye
That’s why this closure feels bigger than another restaurant announcement. It’s the loss of another neighborhood institution.
Miami has watched plenty of beloved places disappear over the years. We’ve said goodbye to longtime diners, neighborhood bars, and local landmarks that seemed destined to last forever. Every generation has its own gathering places, though, and for many millennials who came of age in Brickell, Baby Jane was one of them.
One last round
The good news is there’s still a little time left.
Baby Jane’s final service is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, giving regulars one last chance this week to grab a cocktail, order some bao buns, claim a barstool (or a couch), and say goodbye to a place that helped define an era of Brickell nightlife.
Because while another business will eventually occupy the space, it won’t be Baby Jane.
And for thousands of Miamians who spent the last decade growing up, growing older, and making memories there, that’s the part that hurts the most. One last drink, one last toast, and one last chance to say goodbye to the bar that was always there when Brickell needed it.
Baby Jane. 500 Brickell Ave., Ste. 105e, Miami; 786-623-3555; babyjanemiami.com. Closing Saturday, May 30.