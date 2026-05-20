Another South Beach institution is closing after 26 years

Audio By Carbonatix
Just a week after New Times announced the closure of Cheese Burger Baby after 25 years in business, another South Beach staple is closing.
Segafredo L’Originale, the Italian café and cocktail bar that has anchored the western end of Lincoln Road since 2000, is closing for good next month.
The venue announced the news on Instagram late last week and invited guests to a free final celebration on June 21, 2026, from 2 to 10 p.m., with a last complimentary toast and live music.
House Music and Red Tables
Segafredo, which opened on June 10, 2000, was brought to Miami Beach by restaurateur Graziano Sbroggio, who had arrived from Italy a decade earlier to help operate TiramesU on the same pedestrian mall. His relationship with Massimo Zanetti, the owner of the Italian Segafredo brand, led to the opening of the Miami location, which became Florida’s first Segafredo L’Originale.
Sbroggio opened it alongside Mark Soyka, of News Café fame, and later brought on Luca Voltarel as co-owner and general manager, founding Graspa Group in 2002 to manage the operation. TiramesU closed in 2017 after nearly 30 years, while Segafredo seemingly outlasted them all on Lincoln Road.
The setup is with an open-air DJ booth in the middle of one of Miami Beach’s most-trafficked people-watching stretches. The outdoor red tables at the western end of the pedestrian mall became a scene. Segafredo played house music from a DJ booth year-round, served Italian paninis and spritz cocktails, and built a following across decades of WMC seasons, Halloween crowds, and just the typical day-to-day. DJ Aladdin had a nine-year residency there, bringing DJs from around the world for Winter Music Conference shows.
Miamians Mourn an Era of Lincoln Road
Comments flooded the Instagram announcement. “I was there when it was the opening day, will be there on the last day!” wrote one commenter.
“Where cigarettes and strollers meet!” wrote another. @daisy.cabrera tagged @dj_aladdin_miami directly: “Those WMC mixed CDs of yours are collectibles.” @tiempolibremiami recalled being a longtime regular at Tiramesu (back in the day) and Spris! All great places, thank you, Mr. Sbroggio.”
“So sad the last piece of Lincoln Road from the good old days,” wrote another user.
Graspa Group has not announced a reason for the closure.
Segafredo L’Originale. 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; sze-originale.com. Closing party June 21, 2026.