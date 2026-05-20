Another South Beach institution is closing after 26 years

Just a week after New Times announced the closure of Cheese Burger Baby after 25 years in business, another South Beach staple is closing.

Segafredo L’Originale, the Italian café and cocktail bar that has anchored the western end of Lincoln Road since 2000, is closing for good next month.

The venue announced the news on Instagram late last week and invited guests to a free final celebration on June 21, 2026, from 2 to 10 p.m., with a last complimentary toast and live music.